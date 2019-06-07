Karnataka Congress to Send Report to High Command Against Rebel Leader Roshan Baig

Bengaluru: The Congress' Karnataka unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao Friday said he is sending a report to the party high command against senior legislator Roshan Baig, who

had recently hit out at the state leadership holding them responsible for the party's rout in Lok Sabha polls.

He, however, indicated that another senior party MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who had recently accused the state Congress leadership of neglecting seniors, would be inducted into the ministry in the next cabinet reshuffle, whenever it takes place.

"Roshan Baig has made many public statements that have violated party's discipline. As he is an AICC member..he has also made several allegations against our AICC general secretary (KC Venugopal), all those things I'm bringing it tothe notice of Delhi," Rao said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "He (Baig) has humiliated the party publicly. He has made allegations that minister posts were sold in return for money. These wereserious allegations.

All these information I'm sending toDelhi. As he is AICC member, Delhi has do decide on further action."

Everyone has to abide by party discipline and should not discuss the issues in front of the media, Rao said. Hitting out at Congress leaders for the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls, Baig had recently held Siddaramaiah's "arrogance" and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao's "immaturity" responsible for the "flop show".

He had also called Venugopal a "buffoon."

KPCC had issued a show cause notice to Baig for his conduct, to which he has not responded, according to party sources.

Rao said no seniors are being neglected as being alleged.

"The party belongs to everyone. We have already clearly said whenever cabinet reshuffle happens several people will get an opportunity (tobecome minister), not only Ramalinga Reddy, also several other people, including Amaregouda Bayyapur, V Muniyappa who are aspirants," he said.

"Don't know whether we will only be filling vacant posts for now or go in for reshuffle. We will decide when and how to do it. Whenever reshuffle happens there will be changes in the ministry," he said in response to a question as to when the reshuffle is likely.

Reddy, a seven-time legislator, had recently joined the list of partymen questioning the state leaders for the party's disastrous show in Lok Sabha polls.

He had alleged that "newbies and migrants", who don't know anything about Congress, were being given priority in the party and government, neglecting seniors.