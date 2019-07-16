Take the pledge to vote

Karnataka Crisis: State Congress Chief Warns Rebel MLAs of Disqualification

State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao took to Twitter to warn the rebel leaders who have been camping in Mumbai over the past few days of the possible consequences that may jeopardise their career.

Updated:July 16, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
Bengaluru: With just a day left for the showdown in the Karnataka assembly, state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday claimed that the party rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai had been locked down and may be disqualified.

Rao took to Twitter to warn the rebel leaders of the possible consequences that may jeopardise their career. "Just heard. the rebel Congress MLAs in Mumbai are in

complete lockdown. Mobiles taken away, can't step outside, (they are) under house arrest," Rao said, adding the rebels were in the "clutches of BJP" and were sure to get disqualified.

The Congress-JDS coalition government is under threat of being reduced to minority as 16 of their MLAs resigned from the Assembly while two Independents also withdrew their support to the alliance and aligned with the BJP.

In the 225-member Assembly, including the nominated member, the BJP has 107 MLAs and the coalition's strength will dwindle to 101, if the resignations are accepted.

The speaker has accepted Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's notice to move the confidence motion to prove his majority on Thursday at 11.30 am. Rao has also accused the BJP of trying to take suspended Congress MLA R Roshan Baig to Mumbai. Baig too has resigned from the Assembly.

Baig was detained late on Monday night by the special investigation team probing the 'IMA ponzi scheme' at the airport when he was about to fly to Mumbai and he was questioned till 1 pm Tuesday, according to SIT sources.

"The BJP is now escorting Roshan Baig! They were targeting him just a few weeks ago in the IMA scam. Clearly shows their hand in trying to topple the Congress/JDS govt.

Doesn't this prove our allegations that the resignations of our MLAs are neither voluntary nor genuine?" Rao wrote on Twitter on Monday night.

