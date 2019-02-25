English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Was Denied Top Post Thrice': Karnataka Dy CM Hints at Caste Discrimination, Leaves Coalition Red-faced
The remark was made while Parameshwara was addressing a gathering of the Chalavadi community. Chalavadi is a Scheduled Caste community that has a large presence in Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad districts.
Karnataka deputy CM G Parameshwara addressing a gathering on Sunday
New Delhi: Hinting at caste bias, Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara has alleged that he was denied the post of CM thrice as he belongs to the Dalit community. The statement has put the grand old party and its ally to shame, with former CM Siddaramaiah saying that he does not know in what context the statement was made.
"PK Basavalingappa and KH Ranganath missed the chief ministerial post. Mallikarjun Kharge also couldn't become the CM. I missed it thrice. Somehow, I was made the deputy CM," Parameshwara said at an event in Davangere on Sunday.
"Dalits are being discriminated at the government level too. Even though reservation is facilitated, there has been injustice in promotions," he alleged.
The remark was made while Parameshwara was addressing a gathering of the Chalavadi community. Chalavadi is a Scheduled Caste community that has a large presence in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Vijayapura and Bidar districts.
The statement has led the members of coalition government miffed. "It's the Congress party which is taking care of Dalits and other neglected sections of society. I don't know in what context he made a statement like that, it's better you ask him," Siddaramaiah said.
The statement has led the members of coalition government miffed. "It's the Congress party which is taking care of Dalits and other neglected sections of society. I don't know in what context he made a statement like that, it's better you ask him," Siddaramaiah said.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
