1-min read

After Karnataka Meltdown, BJP Challenges Congress in MP; Kamal Nath Dares Them to Bring Trust Vote

Though the BJP has been questioning the longevity of the Nath government, this is the first time that a Leader of Opposition has put it on record inside the House.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 24, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
After Karnataka Meltdown, BJP Challenges Congress in MP; Kamal Nath Dares Them to Bring Trust Vote
File photo of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: Hours after the HD Kumaraswamy government lost the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have shifted its focus to Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav told the Kamal Nath government in the assembly that “if the No. 1 or No. 2 of our party issue an order, we can bring down this government within 24 hours”.

Nath, however, put up a brave face in the midst of the threat and dared the BJP to bring a No Trust Motion in the assembly on Wednesday itself. He added that those sitting in the House were not up for sale.

Meanwhile, in a major respite to Nath, the BSP MLA — whose husband Govind Singh in under scanner over the murder of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia — stood firm behind the Congress government.

Though the BJP has been questioning the longevity of the Nath government, this is the first time that a Leader of Opposition has put it on record inside the House.

Earlier in the day, Bhargav told News18: “Hum jaldi Congress sarkar ka pind daan karenge (Soon we would perform last rites of the Congress government).”

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had issued a veiled threat to the Nath government in a tweet on Tuesday, saying the Karnataka government had met its fate. It was a government of ‘jod-tod’ and no majority. “Lame governments don’t have any future.” Vijayvargiya had in the past also stated that they could topple the MP government in minutes if the party high commands winked.

On Tuesday, Laxman Singh, brother of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, told News18 that Congress was wrong in supporting the JDS. Respecting the mandate, the party should have sat in opposition in Karnataka, he said. Laxman, however, claimed that Madhya Pradesh won’t be jolted by Karnataka tremors.

In the House of 230 in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath-led Congress has 114 MLAs, the BJP has 109. Four independents, two BSP MLAs and the lone SP MLA is also backing the Kamal Nath government.

