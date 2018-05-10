Karnataka Election 2018 LIVE: BJP Will Win More Than 130 Seats, Says Amit Shah

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Voter ID Scam: Second case has been lodged which is about discovery of large number of EPIC cards as opposed to the first case which was lodged only over a group clash. Sitting Congress MLA Muniratna Naidu has been held accused in the case. FIR is lodged under sections 120B, 171E, 171F, 188, R/W 34 IPC.
News18 Editor DP Satish in conversation with @TwitterIndia on Karnataka Assembly Elections.
Happening LIVE Now: The Karnataka Conversations about #ElectionsOnTwitter https://t.co/P8OYvipLPO— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) May 10, 2018
Amit Shah: We will arrange trade fairs to make the coffee plantation better.I want to say we have Government in 20 states and the Centre too, we have worked to improve the living standards of poor and we will work on the same pattern under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Yeddyurappa in Karnataka. We expect the people of Karnataka will vote and elect BJP government. Politics of performance should start now.'
Hitting back at Amit Shah, Congressman Dinesh Gundu Rao at a presser said, "PM calls us '10% Commission Government' having himself surrounded by the most corrupt people this state has ever seen. Besides, he doesn't hold press conferences and neither does he take questions." Mocking Shah's statement at a similar press conference denying having 'any relation with Janaradan Reddy',Rao said,"Janardan Reddy has been campaigning for BJP and Amit Shah says the party has no association with him, BJP has double standards."
Amit Shah on being asked for his opinion on Rahul Gandhi's commments on the BJP, said "I don't want to react on what Rahul says." Affirming to his fellow colleagues' conviction of victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Shah said, "I travelled across Karnataka and I can say that this Government has failed to deliver completely. BJP will win more than 130 seats & form government in the state so, there is no question of seeking or giving support to anyone. Yeddyurappa will be our CM."
Amit Shah says that BJP’s parivartan yatra has ensured that all party leaders reached the remotest places in Karnataka and listened to their views. He promised that the loan waiver up to Rs 1 lakh promised to farmers in the BJP manifesto will be given in 10 days of the BJP forming the government in the state. ‘We will also bring in schemes to regulate the vegetable prices,” he says.
Amit Shah while addressing a press conference, accused the Congress of trying to win elections with undemocratic ways. "Recovery of Voter ID cards in Rajarajeshwari Nagar shows how desperately Congress wants to win the election. I want to alert those whose fake IDs have been made, that don't fall in Congress' trap & disturb polls," he added.
Union Minister Ananth Kumar has said that the BJP will repeat its UP and Tripura results in Karnataka. "We have gone to the people with a development mantra. We don't care what the surveys say, we will get a full majority. Around 150 seats, like we did in UP and Tripura. If someone has vanished from the ground, it is Rahul Gandhi. He and Congress are only fighting on tweets. In the morning Rahul tweets, then Siddaramaiah in afternoon and Ramya in evening," said Kumar.
CLICK TO READ | Rahul Gandhi Describes Election as a Fight Between Idea of Karnataka and RSS
Unperturbed by BJP's carpet bombing on the last day of campaigning, Rahul said that it showed BJP's nervousness.
Hitting out at PM Modi for not addressing a press conference in four years, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, "I’m sorry, not everyone got a chance to ask a question (at the press conference) due to the paucity of time But, unlike our PM who hasn’t had a press conference in 4 years, I will be doing many more of these!"
Enjoyed meeting the regional & national press today in Bengaluru. We had a packed house! I’m sorry not everyone got a chance to ask a question due to the paucity of time.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 10, 2018
But, unlike our PM who hasn’t had a press conference in 4 yrs., I will be doing many more of these! pic.twitter.com/tzNVHVLXdu
ಶ್ರೀ ಆದಿಚುಂಚನಗಿರಿ ಮಹಾಸಂಸ್ಥಾನ ಮಠದ ಪರಮಪೂಜ್ಯ ಜಗದ್ಗುರುಗಳಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ಶ್ರೀ ನಿರ್ಮಲಾನಂದನಾಥ ಮಹಾಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿಯವರ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ದೊರೆಕಿದ್ದು ನನ್ನ ಪುಣ್ಯ. ಅನ್ನ ದಾಸೋಹಿ, ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಸಂತ, ನಾಥ ಪರಂಪರೆಯ 72ನೇ ಪೀಠಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ದಿವ್ಯ ಮಾರ್ಗದರ್ಶನ ನಮಗಿದೆ pic.twitter.com/2VvnchhgF6— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 10, 2018
BJP national president Amit Shah holds roadshow in CM Siddaramaiah's turf of Badami.
LIVE : Shri @AmitShah's roadshow in Badami constituency, Karnataka. #SarkaraBadalisiBJPGellisi https://t.co/seY6c1N6Qw— BJP (@BJP4India) May 10, 2018
"Sonia Gandhi has categorically opposed Karnataka getting water in Mahadayi river dispute. They are dividing a community ahead of the elections and then opposing the elevation of a Lingayat to the post of CM. That man, who is not even an MLA, is talking about being 'imaandaar'. This was a press conference discussing issues of China and Pakistan without directly addressing the issues of Karnataka," says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, while calling Rahul Gandhi's conference an "utter failure".
CLICK TO READ | On Last Day of Campaign, Rahul Describes Election as a Fight Between Idea of Karnataka and RSS
Unperturbed by BJP's carpet bombing on the last day of campaigning, Rahul said that it showed BJP's nervousness.
CLICK TO READ | Poll Pulse Mangalore: Battling the 'Pub Attack' Taboo
This election season, Mangalore is fighting more than just a political battle. Some in this port city are also trying to fight the 'pub attack' stigma attached to their home town.
CLICK TO READ | Meet the Man Who Ensured PM Modi's Message Reached Every Karnataka Voter
This is the story of a BJP legislature, who got a call from his party on May 4 and was asked to live translate PM's speech from Hindi to Kannada.
"It's insulting when the prime minister comes here to talk about me. But I won't let the PM divert issues. I have learnt how to handle him. I would expect the PM to talk about ways to help Karnataka farmers," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that the Congress has done good so far and will work towards it aggressively, such that the "world with will stand up and notice it".
The Congress chief said the central challenge is to give jobs to youngsters. Rahul Gandhi also attacked the BJP government’s non-existent foreign policy. “China is also a rising power. We are in an environment where we have to get foreign policy right. Disaster being created on the foreign policy side,” he added.
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah.
Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of only making personal attacks and lacking a vision for Karnataka. Rahul said the Congress fought the campaign on fundamental issues, but the BJP failed to tell the people of the state what it will do for them. On being asked about PM Modi attacking Sonia Gandhi over her Italian origin, he said, "My mother is more Indian than many Indian people. My mother has sacrificed for this country, she has suffered for this country."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked BR Ambedkar while appealing to SC/STs to vote for the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections. Making a final push ahead of the polls. The PM has already done nearly 18 rallies in the run-up to the state elections.
Accusing the Congress of trying to influence the assembly polls in Karnataka, the BJP on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to countermand the election in Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat after thousands of voter ID cards were found there in a flat yesterday. A BJP delegation, which included union ministers J P Nadda, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Smriti Irani among others, told the commission that scrapping the poll in the constituency was necessary to "reinstate people's faith" in the electoral process. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the voters of Karnataka to not "forgive" the Congress party in the Assembly elections, after a huge row erupted over the seizure of the 10,000 voter I-cards in Bengaluru. The Congress countered the claim and said that “raid” was “staged” as the BJP was afraid of the imminent defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections.
BJP chief Amit Shah has trained his guns on JD(S) and said voting for the Deve Gowda led party would mean that the vote would go waste. “Congress is anyway going to be defeated in this election, and a vote given to JD(S) will also go waste. They are not even in the race," Shah said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attack on the Congress as the campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections entered its last phase. The PM said come May 15, Karnataka will shun the Congress like most others states. He said Congress spreads corruption, dynasty culture and communalism whenever it comes to power. PM said the state will vote for its future and throw the Siddaramaiah government out of power.
After investigators stumbled upon a massive cache of voter IDs and other documents belonging to voters of the RR Nagar constituency from the apartment of a Congress legislator, Union minister D V Sadanand Gowda on Wednesday said that calling Munirathna Congress MLA mother of BJP leader Rakesh is a "conspiracy" as they fear losing elections. The Chief Electoral Office called for an emergency meeting late on Tuesday night and made the announcements. Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is addressing a poll rally in Bijapur in Karnataka, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a rally here. Modi said that the Congress will use excuses like rigged EVMs after it suffers defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections. He alleged that ministers of the Siddaramaiah government in the state were busy in Delhi doing politics when the state was suffering due to droughts. “Can you name a single minister of Karnataka who has not been alleged of corruption? Everyone knows about the nexus between the contractors and the irrigation Minister. I want to add that it is the saints, seers and mutts who have played a key role in making the society of Karnataka progressive and harmonious. They have worked to remove human suffering," said PM Modi.
-
10 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League DD vs SRH 187/520.0 overs 191/118.5 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 9 wickets
-
09 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League MI vs KKR 210/620.0 overs 108/1018.1 oversMumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs
-
08 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League RR vs KXIP 158/820.0 overs 143/720.0 oversRajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs
-
07 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League SRH vs RCB 146/1020.0 overs 141/620.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs
-
06 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League RR vs KXIP 152/920.0 overs 155/418.4 oversKings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets