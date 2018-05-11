Karnataka Election 2018 LIVE: Congress Goes to Poll Panel, Seeks Sriramulu’s Disqualification

File photo of Sriramulu (Source: Facebook)



Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of only making personal attacks and lacking a vision for Karnataka. Rahul said the Congress fought the campaign on fundamental issues, but the BJP failed to tell the people of the state what it will do for them. On being asked about PM Modi attacking Sonia Gandhi over her Italian origin, he said, "My mother is more Indian than many Indian people. My mother has sacrificed for this country, she has suffered for this country."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked BR Ambedkar while appealing to SC/STs to vote for the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections. Making a final push ahead of the polls. The PM has already done nearly 18 rallies in the run-up to the state elections.



Accusing the Congress of trying to influence the assembly polls in Karnataka, the BJP on Wednesday asked the Election Commission to countermand the election in Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat after thousands of voter ID cards were found there in a flat yesterday. A BJP delegation, which included union ministers J P Nadda, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Smriti Irani among others, told the commission that scrapping the poll in the constituency was necessary to "reinstate people's faith" in the electoral process. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the voters of Karnataka to not "forgive" the Congress party in the Assembly elections, after a huge row erupted over the seizure of the 10,000 voter I-cards in Bengaluru. The Congress countered the claim and said that “raid” was “staged” as the BJP was afraid of the imminent defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections.



BJP chief Amit Shah has trained his guns on JD(S) and said voting for the Deve Gowda led party would mean that the vote would go waste. “Congress is anyway going to be defeated in this election, and a vote given to JD(S) will also go waste. They are not even in the race," Shah said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attack on the Congress as the campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections entered its last phase. The PM said come May 15, Karnataka will shun the Congress like most others states. He said Congress spreads corruption, dynasty culture and communalism whenever it comes to power. PM said the state will vote for its future and throw the Siddaramaiah government out of power.



After investigators stumbled upon a massive cache of voter IDs and other documents belonging to voters of the RR Nagar constituency from the apartment of a Congress legislator, Union minister D V Sadanand Gowda on Wednesday said that calling Munirathna Congress MLA mother of BJP leader Rakesh is a "conspiracy" as they fear losing elections. The Chief Electoral Office called for an emergency meeting late on Tuesday night and made the announcements. Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is addressing a poll rally in Bijapur in Karnataka, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a rally here. Modi said that the Congress will use excuses like rigged EVMs after it suffers defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections. He alleged that ministers of the Siddaramaiah government in the state were busy in Delhi doing politics when the state was suffering due to droughts. “Can you name a single minister of Karnataka who has not been alleged of corruption? Everyone knows about the nexus between the contractors and the irrigation Minister. I want to add that it is the saints, seers and mutts who have played a key role in making the society of Karnataka progressive and harmonious. They have worked to remove human suffering," said PM Modi.