Karnataka Election 2018 LIVE: BJP Asks EC to Cancel Bengaluru Seat Poll Over Voter ID Discovery

Over 9000 voter IDs and other documents were recovered on Tuesday night. (Image: News18)



BJP chief Amit Shah has trained his guns on JD(S) and said voting for the Deve Gowda led party would mean that the vote would go waste. “Congress is anyway going to be defeated in this election, and a vote given to JD(S) will also go waste. They are not even in the race," Shah said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attack on the Congress as the campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections entered its last phase. The PM said come May 15, Karnataka will shun the Congress like most others states. He said Congress spreads corruption, dynasty culture and communalism whenever it comes to power. PM said the state will vote for its future and throw the Siddaramaiah government out of power.



After investigators stumbled upon a massive cache of voter IDs and other documents belonging to voters of the RR Nagar constituency from the apartment of a Congress legislator, Union minister D V Sadanand Gowda on Wednesday said that calling Munirathna Congress MLA mother of BJP leader Rakesh is a "conspiracy" as they fear losing elections. The Chief Electoral Office called for an emergency meeting late on Tuesday night and made the announcements. Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is addressing a poll rally in Bijapur in Karnataka, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a rally here. Modi said that the Congress will use excuses like rigged EVMs after it suffers defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections. He alleged that ministers of the Siddaramaiah government in the state were busy in Delhi doing politics when the state was suffering due to droughts. “Can you name a single minister of Karnataka who has not been alleged of corruption? Everyone knows about the nexus between the contractors and the irrigation Minister. I want to add that it is the saints, seers and mutts who have played a key role in making the society of Karnataka progressive and harmonious. They have worked to remove human suffering," said PM Modi.