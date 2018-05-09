Karnataka Election 2018 LIVE: BJP Asks EC to Cancel Bengaluru Seat Poll Over Voter ID Discovery

Accusing the Congress of trying to influence the assembly polls in Karnataka, the BJP today asked the Election Commission to countermand the election in Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat after thousands of alleged fake voter ID cards were found there in a flat yesterday. A BJP delegation, which included union ministers J P Nadda, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Smriti Irani among others, told the commission that scrapping the poll in the constituency was necessary to "reinstate people's faith" in the electoral process, Irani told reporters. Nadda claimed that the incident had showed the design of Congress to influence the election process in the high-stake state polls and added that there was "enough evidence" for this. Irani said the issue was not only important for the BJP but also the commission as voter ID cards are seen an evidence of people's faith in the electoral process. The delegation demanded a thorough probe into the matter to find out if similar methods were used in more constituencies.
This ice cream parlour in Bengaluru was a great place to end a long day on the campaign trail! The ice cream here is amazing and the staff friendly and helpful. I enjoyed meeting the owner and some of his customers. Look forward to being back soon! pic.twitter.com/WaqgPNp4cO— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2018
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally in Bengaluru, says even the US President had praised Bengaluru and its global standing. “Modi does not know all that. BJP and others had ridiculed my father Rajiv Gandhi's computer revolution. Now Bengaluru is a global power because of that,” he says. He also said that the biggest problem facing India is unemployment and the Congress party has promised in its manifesto to give a crore jobs in five years if it comes back to power in Karnataka. The small and middle-sized factories have potential to create more jobs and hence, they should be given full support, he said.
#Visuals: A BJP delegation comprising Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan & SS Ahluwalia reach Election commission over the issue of 9,746 voter identity cards found in bundles in a Bengaluru flat. #KarnatakaElection2018
The Chief Electoral Officer says that something that looks like a survey form meant to identify “vulnerable people” was also found in the Bengaluru flat. Mobile number, IDs, pics, house pics of these people were also there. He says that two people have been arrested so far and more arrests are likely soon. The deputy election commissioner is coming to Karnataka to take stock of situation, he adds. Kumar says that the poll panel was initially worried that someone had broken into our system and created fake ID cards. “But we have found that that's not happened. Prima facie there has been an attempt to influence voters,” he says.
Kumar says the voter ID cards that were seized were both old and new ones. He says that the total voters in the Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency in Bengaluru is 4.71 lakhs, an addition of 44,837 voters from the last time. This addition is high compared to other parts of Karnataka and Bangaluru, Kumar, says, suggesting that some additions to the electoral rolls may have been faked.
Sanjiv Kumar, the Chief Election Officer of Karnataka, is addressing a press conference in Karnataka on the voter ID cards seized from a flat, which a sparked a war of words between BJP and Congress. Kumar says that the seized cards, 9896 in number, were not fake and appear to be actual (original) cards based on preliminary investigation. He says that there is no evidence yet to suggest they are bogus or fake or from elsewhere. He says that the cards appear to be from various slums in the area that were systematically collected for “various purposes”. More than 6,000 voter applications and 20,700 acknowledgement receipts without seals were also found in the flat, he says.
The BJP and the Congress are trading charges over bogus voter cards being found in a flat. While the Congress claims that the flat owner, Manjula Nanjamari, was a BJP corporator earlier, the BJP has denied any links. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the owner of the flat in Jalahalli was a BJP corporator from '97-'02 & continues to be prominent leader of BJP. “In last 24 hours she has been disowned by Karnataka BJP in-charge Prakash Javadekar,” he said. BJP’s Sambit Patra, on the other hand, said Manjula was in BJP 15 years ago and has had no link since. We demand investigation & immediate countermanding of election in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks voters of Karnataka to not "forgive" the Congress party in the Assembly elections, after a huge row erupted over the seizure of nearly 10,000 "fake" voter I-cards in Bengaluru. He alleges the Congress was trying to win the polls by using bogus voter identity cards. "You must have seen how fake voter I-cards were seized by the thousands, computers, printing machine were seized. Congress is trying to win the elections by using fake I-cards. People should not forgive it for this when they cast their votes on May 12," he tells an election rally here.
"People approach Supreme Court to seek justice. But for the first time judges from the apex court have said that Loya's case is being suppressed. But Modi is quite. Murder-accused Amit Shah doubles money, Rafale deal was handed over to Modiji's close friend by depriving HAL of the contract. But PM won't utter a single word on it. He is mum. Be it Reddy brothers or farmers' issues, Modi ji is silent on every issue," says Rahul Gandhi.
"Gadkari used to say that country's best roads are in Karnataka. But something happened one fine say and murder-accused Amit Shah began saying that the most corrupt government is in Karnataka. When Dalits are killed, minorities are killed, Modiji doesn't say a word. Earlier, Modi used to say that 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. Now, it is being said that 'Beti BJP ke MLA se Bachchao'. We have seen what has happened in Unnao," Congress president lashes out at BJP and Modi in Bengaluru.
PM Modi addresses public meeting in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.
LIVE : PM Modi addresses public meeting in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.
"I was observing the place from the last few days and got suspicious about the apartment. Following this, I sent one of my workers. He went and checked through the window and told me about the voter IDs," Rakesh says, adding that he stays three kilometres away from the apartment and is "not even the adopted son of Manjula". "We are distant relatives. But we haven't even contacted each other for at least 10 years," he says.
"Manjula Nanjamari is a BJP worker, her son, even the person who rented the apartment, are all BJP workers. The BJP, in active support of the central government agencies, enacted the entire drama to derail free and fair elections in the state. PM is using the kind of language which does not behove a prime minister. We have approached the Election Commission regarding all this," says senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.
"We demand immediate countermanding of R R Nagar election. They were printing tremendous amount of fake voter id cards. Electronic Privacy Information Center (Epic) cards, in thousands, have also been recovered. But let me make it clear that only these many cards were found because police were late. Our workers were informing since afternoon about the entire scandal. Manjula Nanjamari, whose names have been doing rounds in the voter ID scandal, was once upon a time associated with BJP but she left it 10 years ago. Rakesh, who had rented her apartment is, in fact, a whistleblower who has exposed the entire matter. He is not her son. He is our worker," Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.
The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik plea alleging that the Congress party in its election manifesto in Karnataka was seeking votes in the name of religion. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday agreed to hear Muthalik's plea, which also sought directions to the Election Commission to delete the Congress party's alleged appeal in its manifesto.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi visits Creative Garment Factory in Krishna Nagar Industrial Area.
Congress President @RahulGandhi visits Creative Garment Factory in Krishna Nagar Industrial Area, Hosur Main Road.
"Have you seen the 40-lakh watch on Siddaramaiah's wrist? My questions is why did Dr Varma give you that watch? But they don't answer. Siddaramaiah government is the most corrupt government in the country. A government is known as a government for youths or a government for farmers, but Siddaramaiah government is known as '10% Commission government'," BJP chief says. A day ago, the chief minister had accepted that the expensive watch was a gift. A new report quoted him as saying, "Yes, I got it as a gift. It was given to me by Dr Varma, who filed an affidavit about it with the Anti-Corruption Bureau. He produced bills and told them it was purchased in Dubai. What more evidence is required? It is a non-issue but the BJP is seeking to use it as the party doesn’t have any other election issues."
ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿಯವರು ಇಂದು ಬಸವನಗುಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿರುವ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣಪತಿ ದೇವಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದವನ್ನು ಪಡೆದರು
"Do you know about the 'ILU-ILU'. It's Congress and JD(S). Congress is anyway going to be defeated, and votes given to JD(S) will also go waste. They are not even in the race," Shah says. He also mentions about the late night EC raid at R R Nagar apartment and says that the voter IDs were recovered from the flat of a Congress supporter.
"Tell me what is going to happen in Karnataka? 173 farmers have committed suicide in the state, which is highest in the state. We have announced in our manifesto to waive off their loan in national and cooperative banks. Tumakuru is know for its coconut, but Siddaramaiah government did nothing for coconut growers. Five coconut manufacturing units will be set up in five regions, including Tumakuru," Amit Shah says.
BJP national president Amit Shah address rally in Tumakuru
May 9, 2018
After Modi hit out at Rahul Gandhi over Congress's prime ministerial candidate, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "If Congress wins the next election, Modi won't be deciding the PM. It's Congress who will decide the PM. Last time when Rajnath was the party president, the BJP posters 'ab ki baar BJP sarkar' were replaced by 'ab ki baar Modi sarkar' overnight. We are not like them. We are not saying 'Rahul ki sarkar'. We are fighting for 'Congress sarkar', and it is we who will decide the name of the PM if we win. At least, we are not like them who pushed aside Advani,Gadkari and Yashwant Sinha."
"People have Fanta, Cola and other colourful drinks. I asked the companies why are they making it? Instead they should use mangoes and other fruits grown by our farmers to make real juices. And the initiative has also begun with the farmers from Maharashtra. Coca Cola company has tied up with them to bring out orange and mango drinks," PM Modi says.
Elaborating on the "injustice" meted out of officers and common man by the Congress government, Modi says, "You have seen how notes were seized from Congress leaders during demonetisation, and then many officers were found dead. Who is responsible for the deaths of honest officers, every one in the state knows. People went to CM to ask for water. They didn't want a car, they just wanted their rights. But were lathicharged."
Over 9000 voter IDs and other documents were recovered on Tuesday night.
BJP chief Amit Shah has trained his guns on JD(S) and said voting for the Deve Gowda led party would mean that the vote would go waste. “Congress is anyway going to be defeated in this election, and a vote given to JD(S) will also go waste. They are not even in the race," Shah said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attack on the Congress as the campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections entered its last phase. The PM said come May 15, Karnataka will shun the Congress like most others states. He said Congress spreads corruption, dynasty culture and communalism whenever it comes to power. PM said the state will vote for its future and throw the Siddaramaiah government out of power.
After investigators stumbled upon a massive cache of voter IDs and other documents belonging to voters of the RR Nagar constituency from the apartment of a Congress legislator, Union minister D V Sadanand Gowda on Wednesday said that calling Munirathna Congress MLA mother of BJP leader Rakesh is a "conspiracy" as they fear losing elections. The Chief Electoral Office called for an emergency meeting late on Tuesday night and made the announcements. Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is addressing a poll rally in Bijapur in Karnataka, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a rally here. Modi said that the Congress will use excuses like rigged EVMs after it suffers defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections. He alleged that ministers of the Siddaramaiah government in the state were busy in Delhi doing politics when the state was suffering due to droughts. “Can you name a single minister of Karnataka who has not been alleged of corruption? Everyone knows about the nexus between the contractors and the irrigation Minister. I want to add that it is the saints, seers and mutts who have played a key role in making the society of Karnataka progressive and harmonious. They have worked to remove human suffering," said PM Modi.
