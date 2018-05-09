Karnataka Election 2018: Thousands of Voter IDs Recovered in RR Nagar, BJP Leaders Cry Conspiracy

Union minister Ananth Kumar addresses the media, says, “Fake voter IDs have been found. Congress is scared of defeat so they are doing this. The matter needs a high level inquiry and RR Nagar election should be postponed immediately. Secondly, legal action should be taken against the Congress candidate in this constituency.”
Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said, “I am doing this to stop rumours and place facts. I visited the flat in RR Nagar. It belongs to one Nanjula and was rented by one Rakesh. That the occupants of the flat have run away. There are 9746 cards in that flat wrapped in small covers with envelopes and with phone numbers written on them. It is alleged that there were other cards too.
BJP demands countermanding of elections in AC 154 Raj Rajeshwari Nagar in light of latest revelations of tens of thousands of fake voter ID and empty packets of hard currency. This is Congress conspiracy to rig election , in face of their imminent defeat.— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 8, 2018
VOTER IDs RECOVERED | Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar announced late on Tuesday night that 9746 voter IDs mostly belonging to voters from RR Nagar constituency has been recovered by investigators. Two trunks of counter papers (similar to acknowledgement of form 6) were also found along with the ID cards. Pictures of MLA Muniratna were also found.
There are 4,71,459 voters in the constituency while 25,825 voters were added after summary revision and in continuous updation there are about 19,000 voters in addition.
Sonia Gandhi says that Modi is the first PM who speaks a lot on everything but remains silent on important issues. He asks what promises has he fulfilled in the last four years. What has he done for the middle class? What is Modi ji's model to fight corruption?” Gandhi asks, retorting that it would be the same anti-corruption model as his close aide, hinting at BJP’s CM face BS Yeddyurappa.
Listing the achievements of the Siddaramaiah administration, Gandhi says he started Indira canteens in the state where people can eat for just Rs 10. She also extols the work done to uplift farmers, and adds that Modi government has always opposed the good work. She says that Modi government gave thousands of crores to BJP-ruled states but gave nothing to farmers in Karnataka. “Is this Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas?” she asks.
Addressing her first rally in over two years, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi says that it is very clear what Congress has done to and how the Narendra Modi government is mistreating Karnataka. She says that CM Siddaramaiah government has done exceptional work and has made the state number one in the country on several parameters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress, claiming that its leaders were now saying that if former party chief Sonia Gandhi canvasses in the state, it can at least save the security deposits of Congress candidates. Modi said he had on Monday watched an interview of a Congress leader who said that the son (Congress President Rahul Gandhi) "will not be able to do anything". "If you bring the mother (Sonia) to Karnataka and she does something, then maybe the deposits can be saved. This is what Congress leaders have started speaking," Modi said at a rally here. His remarks came on a day Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally at Bijaypur, her first election rally in nearly two years.
Ahead of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's visit to poll-bound Karnataka today, the BJP raked up the issue of her Italian origin by referring to her maiden name Antonio Maino. "Today, Ms. Antonio Maino is here in K'taka to save her last citadel from falling! Madam Maino, K'taka needs no lessons from the person who was solely responsible for wasting India's 10 precious years. "And to Congress, need to remind you of your 'import' jibe?" Karnataka BJP said in a tweet. The BJP was responding to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent remarks calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his own Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath "North Indian imports".
"Congress did nothing to promote tourism and rich history of Karnataka. When I had spoken about Swachh Bharat and building toilets from the Red Fort, the 'Naamdaars' mocked me. Those who are born with a golden spoon, never understand the difficulties of poor. We are committed to serve the poor and would continue to do so. We are promoting tourism in Karnataka. We are connecting distant places through airways. Protecting the girl child is our commitment. We believe in the mantra of 'Beta Beti Ek Samaan'. To preserve heritage of Indian culture, we have come up with Swadesh Darsahan Yojana with the cost of Rs 5000 crore. It is an attempt to strengthen 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," said PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Koppal, Karnataka. "After coming to power in Karnataka, the shameful Congress party even did not spare school going kids. They selected students on the grounds of caste for trips and excursions. BJP believes in 'Rashtra Bhakti' and serving the society. Our only mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'. But for the Congress party, only one family means everything," says PM Modi.
"The central government has brought social security schemes that are benefitting the poor. The Congress has never been serious about the safety of women. It is the NDA Government that has got a tough law that will ensure safety of women. It is the Congress party that did not allow the law on Triple Talaq to be passed. How is the Congress even talking about women empowerment," said PM Modi.
Empirical evidence suggest developments in the last 48 hours ahead of the polling at times is the difference between a victory and defeat. Especially, in multipolar elections in a first past the post system.
"After they are defeated in Karnataka. The Congress will use excuses like rigged EVMs. I want to ask them, what have they done for the farmers of Karnataka? When the state was suffering due to droughts, Ministers handling key portfolios were busy in Delhi doing politics. Can you name a single minister of Karnataka who has not been alleged of corruption? Everyone knows about the nexus between the contractors and the irrigation Minister. I want to add that it is the Saints, Seers and Mutts who have played a key role in making the society of Karnataka progressive and harmonious. They have worked to remove human suffering," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing his first rally of the day in Vijayapura. "People have gathered here, bearing this sweltering heat, for this rally in large numbers. They are here because they want to show their support for BJP and aspire a better life in the coming five years. Instead of going among the people, the Congress leaders are thinking about what excuses to make about a certain defeat. I am here in a land closely associated with Bhagwan Basaveshwara. His philosophy called for taking all sections of society together. Sadly, the Congress government has not followed his principles. All they are bothered about is their votes," he said.
CM Siddaramaiah has launched a fresh salvo at BJP Karnataka and tweeted, "Dear People of Karnataka, Let’s learn Maths with BJP: Jailbird Yeddy = 1. Infamous Reddy Bros = 2+1. Sriramulu = 3+1. Katta Subramanya = 4+1. Krishnaiah Setty = 5+1. Hartal Halappa = 6+1. Renukacharya = 7+1. Should we hand over Karnataka to this gang? Choose Wisely!":
Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 8, 2018
Let’s learn Maths with BJP:
Jailbird Yeddy = 1
Infamous Reddy Bros = 2+1
Sriramulu = 3+1
Katta Subramanya = 4+1
Krishnaiah Setty = 5+1
Hartal Halappa = 6+1
Renukacharya = 7+1
Should we hand over Karnataka to this gang?
Choose Wisely!#YeddyBeda pic.twitter.com/Q5T9glP0Kv
Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram is addressing a press conference in Bengaluru. "I am here to appeal to the people of Karnataka to vote for a stable government by voting for Congress. The average Karnataka resident is today richer than he was five years ago. Per Capita income has seen a growth of 125%. Unemployment is at its lowest in the state. This has been because the state had a stable and strong leadership in Congress, Siddaramaiah. The 15th finance commission is another misadventure after Modi's demonetisation. There cannot be a better place than Karnataka to stop this misadventure," he said.
"The PM promised jobs to the youngsters of Bengaluru, yet his own ministers admit that unemployment is at a record low. I also want to ask why he has taken away the Rafale deal from HAL, which is a 64-year-old company working with the defence sector, and given it to his friend? I want to ask why the PM is silent about farmers, Congress gave a Rs 8,000 crore loan waiver, what about the Centre? The BJP president Amit Shah is accused of murder, whatever he says does not have any credibility," says Rahul Gandhi.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi during an interaction said that if the Grand Old Party were to be the single largest outfit after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, then he would be the Prime Minister. Then, while speaking to the press, Rahul attacked PM Modi over the BJP giving tickets to corrupt individuals in the Karnataka elections. "There has been a systematic attempt by the BJP and RSS to capture all institutes of the country. The people of India are resisting the BJP. Why has the PM chosen a corrupt individual as CM candidate? We are asking the PM why he chose a previously corruption-charges convicted individual as their CM face? Why has he given tickets to the Bellary Reddy brothers, who have looted Rs 35,000 crore?" said Rahul.
Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government did not fulfil election promises, senior Congress leader M Mallikarjuna Kharge listed various schemes and welfare programmes of the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka. "I don't think people will let us down," he said. Kharge claimed that the BJP has deployed 30 to 40 Centralministers and about 100 ministers from various States for campaigning in Karnataka and drafted RSS workers for door-to-door canvassing. "This itself shows that they (BJP) are afraid of Congress," he added. The coming election is "very important and crucial" as it would send a "message" that "whatever the BJP is doing, on the advice of RSS, people are not going to accept." Charging the BJP with trying to weaken institutions, including the Judiciary, Kharge said people would be happy if such a party is defeated at the hustings. "This will teach them a lesson to mend (ways), (and) to act according to the Constitutional methods," he said.
Karnataka Assembly poll is "very crucial" not only for the State's interest but also from the national perspective, senior Congress leader M Mallikarjuna Kharge said. "If you don't prevent BJP here (in Karnataka), then definitely they will destroy the democracy; they are talking a lot of things about change of Constitution and also 'Hindutva' against the minorities. All these arguments (of the BJP), people don't accept," Kharge told PTI. On some opinion polls forecasting a hung verdict in the poll, he said pre-election survey predictions depend on their terms of reference and on parameters they were conducted. Karnataka is 'ahead' in development, and on law and order, investment and employment-generation fronts and, so, the ruling Congress would be 'ahead' in election also, Kharge said.
The May 12 Karnataka Assembly election results would teach a lesson to the BJP to mend its ways and send a larger message that people will not accept what the NDA-led party is doing on the advice of RSS, senior Congress leader M Mallikarjuna Kharge has claimed. While the Congress' campaign theme revolves around development, it's also an "ideological fight" against the RSS-BJP which he alleged, is taking people for a ride. "They (RSS-BJP) are implementing their own agenda. Particularly the weaker sections, minorities and poorer sections, they feel insecure under the BJP and RSS-supported government," the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha alleged.
Over 9000 voter IDs and other documents were recovered on Tuesday night. (Image: News18)
He is known to be a reluctant politician, but on Tuesday Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he can become the Prime Minister if the Congress wins the 2019 general elections. He then targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and asked if they couldn’t find a non-corrupt CM candidate for Karnataka. “Why has the PM chosen a corrupt CM candidate and why has he given 8 tickets to Reddy brothers who've looted Rs 35,000 crore,” he said.
On Monday, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah filed a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and BS Yeddyurappa for “intentionally and maliciously” making “false and defamatory statements against him”. Meanwhile, leading a roadshow in Kolar region of Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the Janata Dal (Secular) to spell out its allegiance, questioning If the ‘S’ in the party name stood for ‘Secular’ or ‘Sangh Parivar’. As Rahul put up a show of strength in Kolar, former prime minister Manmohan Singh addressed an election meeting over the Karnataka elections and targeted the Modi government on jobs. "Two major avoidable blunders of Modi government have been demonetisation and hasty implementation of the GST. Losses the economy suffered due to these blunders have severely hurt our micro small and medium enterprises," Singh said. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) has released its manifesto for upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, promising 100% loan waivers to farmers within 24 hours of forming the government. Earlier, addressing members of BJP’s Yuva Morcha in Karnataka via the official NaMo app, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to build 60 Namma BPO complexes and five world-class sports centres. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed Modi’s election speeches as “hot air and no substances”, adding that his contest was with BJP’s chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurapppa, and not the PM. Siddaramaiah also challenged Yeddyurappa to a debate on election issues, adding that “Modi is also welcome”.
