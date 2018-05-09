Karnataka Election 2018: Thousands of Voter IDs Recovered in RR Nagar, BJP Leaders Cry Conspiracy

Over 9000 voter IDs and other documents were recovered on Tuesday night. (Image: News18)

Investigators stumbled upon a massive cache of voter IDs and other documents belonging to voters of the RR Nagar constituency in Karnataka. The Chief Electoral Office called for an emergency meeting late on Tuesday night and made the announcements. Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is addressing a poll rally in Bijapur in Karnataka, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a rally here. Modi said that the Congress will use excuses like rigged EVMs after it suffers defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections. He alleged that ministers of the Siddaramaiah government in the state were busy in Delhi doing politics when the state was suffering due to droughts. “Can you name a single minister of Karnataka who has not been alleged of corruption? Everyone knows about the nexus between the contractors and the irrigation Minister. I want to add that it is the saints, seers and mutts who have played a key role in making the society of Karnataka progressive and harmonious. They have worked to remove human suffering," said PM Modi.



He is known to be a reluctant politician, but on Tuesday Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he can become the Prime Minister if the Congress wins the 2019 general elections. He then targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and asked if they couldn’t find a non-corrupt CM candidate for Karnataka. “Why has the PM chosen a corrupt CM candidate and why has he given 8 tickets to Reddy brothers who've looted Rs 35,000 crore,” he said.



On Monday, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah filed a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and BS Yeddyurappa for “intentionally and maliciously” making “false and defamatory statements against him”. Meanwhile, leading a roadshow in Kolar region of Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the Janata Dal (Secular) to spell out its allegiance, questioning If the ‘S’ in the party name stood for ‘Secular’ or ‘Sangh Parivar’. As Rahul put up a show of strength in Kolar, former prime minister Manmohan Singh addressed an election meeting over the Karnataka elections and targeted the Modi government on jobs. "Two major avoidable blunders of Modi government have been demonetisation and hasty implementation of the GST. Losses the economy suffered due to these blunders have severely hurt our micro small and medium enterprises," Singh said. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) has released its manifesto for upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, promising 100% loan waivers to farmers within 24 hours of forming the government. Earlier, addressing members of BJP’s Yuva Morcha in Karnataka via the official NaMo app, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to build 60 Namma BPO complexes and five world-class sports centres. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed Modi’s election speeches as “hot air and no substances”, adding that his contest was with BJP’s chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurapppa, and not the PM. Siddaramaiah also challenged Yeddyurappa to a debate on election issues, adding that “Modi is also welcome”.