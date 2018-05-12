Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday called BJP’s CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa “mentally disturbed”, reacting to the latter’s declaration that he would take oath on May 17.Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the Congress would come back to power with a clear majority. He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, charging that income tax raids were ordered against Congress workers and well-wishers out of desperation because the saffron party was sure of losing the election.The issue would be raised with the Election Commission after the polls and in Parliament, he said.Sounding confident about Congress victory, Siddaramaiah dubbed Yeddyurappa "mentally disturbed" for his claim that he would take oath as the chief minister on May 17."Congress will get the clear majority. There is no confusion about this. We are very confident that Congress will come back to power with clear majority. He (Yeddyurappa) is mentally disturbed. BJP can't get more than 60-65 seats,” Siddaramaiah said.Launching a scathing attack on BJP chief Amit Shah, Siddaramaiah called him a “comedy show”. “He is like a comedy show and Narendra Modi's image has drastically declined. His speeches are completely hollow and have made no impact on the voters of Karnataka. Therefore, we are not worried,” the CM was quoted as saying by ANI.He also dismissed the BJP's allegations that the Congress misused government machinery during the assembly polls."How can it be? Is it possible? I can never do it in my political career. They (BJP) are making false allegations. On the other hand, they (BJP) are doing it," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Varuna consituency in Mysuru from where his son is contesting.Siddaramaiah is contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru apart from Badami in north Karnataka.Predicting his victory from Chamundeshwari, he ruled out the possibility of a hung Assembly saying Congress would get a clear majority. The situation of hung assembly would never arise, Siddaramaiah asserted.(With agency inputs)