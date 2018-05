Karnataka Election Live Updates: BJP, Congress in Close Contest as Early Trends Hint at Hung Assembly

The prediction by most pollsters seemed to be confirmed as early trends, after an hour of counting, hinted at Karnataka heading towards a hung Assembly. Poll pundits were nearly unanimous on a hung House, with neither the BJP nor the Congress getting a clear shot at forming the government, post May 12 Karnataka election While the BJP and the Congress were neck and neck in the Mumbai-Karnataka region, the saffron party had a solid lead in Hyderabad-Karnataka region, coastal Karnataka and central Karnataka. Southern Karnataka region, however, is witnessing a tight race between the Congress and the JD(S). In the Bengaluru region, which accounts for 36 seats, the Congress seemed to have the lead.The JD(S), which was tipped to be the kingmaker, is trailing at the third spot. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trailing in Chamundeshwari, but Badami offered hope with the CM leading there. His son Yatheendra is leading in Varuna constituency in his debut election. BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is leading from Shikaripura in Shimoga. The Congress is taking no chances in Karnataka and has sent in its top guns Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to avoid a repeat of the Goa and Manipur fiascos over post-poll scenarios.