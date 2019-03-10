English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka Election Dates: 28 LS Constituencies to Vote on April 18 and 23, Bengaluru Votes in Phase 2
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
An EVM trainer provides training to election polling and presiding officer ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The state of Karnataka, that sends 28 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will vote in general elections in two phases. While 14 seats will go to the polls in phase 2 on April 18, the rest 14 will vote in phase 3 on April 23. Voters of state capital Bengaluru will exercise their franchise on April 2.
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
The Congress-JD(S) combine ruling the state has been fighting battles both on the outside and as well as from within. CM HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has been trying to buy out JD(S) MLAs in order to bolster his numbers and have a go at government formation.
The coalition government, in turn, is plagued by constant play of one-upmanship between the partners, with former Congress CM Siddaramaiah seen undercutting the present CM's authority.
In the state elections even though the BJP emerged as the largest party, it fell achingly short of the majority mark.
It will be interesting to see how voters will make choices come the general elections.
With the model code of conduct — a set of guidelines issued by the EC for the conduct of political parties and candidates when the electoral process is underway — coming into force, parties in power at the Centre and in states are barred from making any announcements that can impact poll outcome or disturb the level playing field.
As per new rules introduced by the Election Commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.
List of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka
Phase 2 (April 18): Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South
Chikkballapur and Kolar
Phase 3 (April 23): Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
The Congress-JD(S) combine ruling the state has been fighting battles both on the outside and as well as from within. CM HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has been trying to buy out JD(S) MLAs in order to bolster his numbers and have a go at government formation.
The coalition government, in turn, is plagued by constant play of one-upmanship between the partners, with former Congress CM Siddaramaiah seen undercutting the present CM's authority.
In the state elections even though the BJP emerged as the largest party, it fell achingly short of the majority mark.
It will be interesting to see how voters will make choices come the general elections.
With the model code of conduct — a set of guidelines issued by the EC for the conduct of political parties and candidates when the electoral process is underway — coming into force, parties in power at the Centre and in states are barred from making any announcements that can impact poll outcome or disturb the level playing field.
As per new rules introduced by the Election Commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.
List of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka
Phase 2 (April 18): Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South
Chikkballapur and Kolar
Phase 3 (April 23): Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Captain America to Iron Man, Official Look of the Surviving Superheros Revealed
- East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'
- 'He is Our Daddy, India's Daddy': Tamil Nadu Minister Gives PM Modi Paternal Designation
- You've Probably Been Eating Pineapple the Wrong Way Your Entire Life, Here's Proof
- Prajnesh Gunneswaran Stuns Nikoloz Basilashvili at Indian Wells
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results