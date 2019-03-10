Karnataka Election Dates: 28 LS Constituencies to Vote on April 18 and 23, Bengaluru Votes in Phase 2

The state of Karnataka, that sends 28 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will vote in general elections in two phases. While 14 seats will go to the polls in phase 2 on April 18, the rest 14 will vote in phase 3 on April 23. Voters of state capital Bengaluru will exercise their franchise on April 2.The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.The Congress-JD(S) combine ruling the state has been fighting battles both on the outside and as well as from within. CM HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has been trying to buy out JD(S) MLAs in order to bolster his numbers and have a go at government formation.The coalition government, in turn, is plagued by constant play of one-upmanship between the partners, with former Congress CM Siddaramaiah seen undercutting the present CM's authority.In the state elections even though the BJP emerged as the largest party, it fell achingly short of the majority mark.It will be interesting to see how voters will make choices come the general elections.With the model code of conduct — a set of guidelines issued by the EC for the conduct of political parties and candidates when the electoral process is underway — coming into force, parties in power at the Centre and in states are barred from making any announcements that can impact poll outcome or disturb the level playing field.As per new rules introduced by the Election Commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.Phase 2 (April 18): Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore SouthChikkballapur and KolarPhase 3 (April 23): Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga