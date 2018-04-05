Karnataka Election LIVE: Actor Sudeep Meets Siddaramaiah at Chief Minister's Residence

Apr 4, 2018 1:33 pm (IST)

As the Cauvery waters allocation issue gains momentum in Tamil Nadu, JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda today said that he is ready to resign over the issue, and asks if other MPs from Karnataka are ready. He has urged the Centre not to succumb to Tamil Nadu's pressure. Gowda further said that he is against the constitution of Cauvery Water Management Board. "Tamil Nadu government is instigating people. We can also do the same. Centre should not entertain TN protests," he said. The apex court had reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water, but had allowed it to extract 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin to tackle its acute scarcity of drinking water. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK and a slew of pro-Tamil outfits are holding demonstrations at various places against the order. The main opposition party DMK held demonstrations at 10 locations in the city, while the agitation at downtown T Nagar was led by sitting MLA J Anbazhagan.