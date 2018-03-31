Karnataka Election LIVE: Amit Shah Rules Out Alliance, Says BJP Will Contest All Seats and Form Majority Govt

BJP chief Amit Shah has ruled out any alliance in Karnataka, saying the saffron party will contest on all seats in upcoming Assembly elections and form a majority government on its own. This is the second of his visit to Mysore, the home district of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Day 1 of Shah’s Mysore campaign was marked by protests by Dalit groups against Union Minister Ananthkumar Hedge’s remarks. The fatal attack on a Dalit man in BJP-ruled Gujarat has also given the Congress more ammo against the saffron party, with Siddaramaiah tweeting that "Kannadigas will not make the mistake of trusting the Shah of lies". The Congress and BJP have also filed complaints with the Election Commission, accusing the other of violating the model code of conduct. The BJP has alleged that Siddaramaiah gave Rs 2,000 to a priest in a Mysuru temple, while the Congress has accused Amit Shah of giving a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the mother a murdered RSS worker.



Mar 31, 2018 11:19 am (IST) The six issues the parties need to address through their election manifestos in Karnataka, according to Amnesty India, are protecting people's rights to freedom of expression and privacy, ending gender-based discrimination, ensuring justice for those who have faced rights abuse over caste or religion, improving criminal justice system, strengthening human rights institutions and building a culture of respect for human rights through education.

Mar 31, 2018 11:18 am (IST) Ahead of Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, human rights organisation Amnesty International's India wing on Friday urged the political parties in the state to uphold human rights in their poll manifestos. "Amnesty International India is asking political parties contesting the ensuing Karnataka Assembly election to adopt in their manifestos six goals to improve the state's human rights record," it said through a 'Human Rights Charter for Political Parties'.

Mar 31, 2018 11:16 am (IST) On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP chief Amit Shah were accused of violating the model code of conduct in poll-bound Karnataka, regarding which complaints were filed with the Election Commission. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Siddaramaiah gave Rs 2,000 to a priest for performing rituals during a visit to a temple in Mysore on Friday. On the other hand, the ruling Congress claimed that Shah gave a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the mother of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker H Raju who was allegedly murdered in 2016 in Mysore.

Mar 31, 2018 10:44 am (IST) "We are going to fight on every seat and will make the government on our own. No alliance with anyone. Triangular fight on some seats but BJP in fight everywhere. Congress is doing politics on minority status to Lingayats. They ran the government for five years, why they didn't do it when they formed the government? Why wait for four-and-a-half years? This is a ploy to divide Lingayat votes," says Amit Shah.

Mar 31, 2018 10:41 am (IST) Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah returns to Mysore and goes to a local hotel for breakfast before his campaign begins:

Mar 31, 2018 10:38 am (IST) A 21-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly hacked to death by upper caste men on Thursday evening for riding a horse in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. There were reservations from upper caste youth to a Dalit, Pradip Rathod, riding a horse and they had even threatened his family. Rathod was riding back on his horse to his home from the farm when the incident took place. The Umrala police have arrested the three accused after the family refused to cremate Pradip until the arrests were made.

Mar 31, 2018 10:37 am (IST) Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his home state of Gujarat after a Dalit man was killed in the state due for riding, owning a horse. "Shocking inhumanity towards Dalits in Gujarat! Yet, a certain Gujarati gentleman comes here with a bag full of #Jumlas & promises heaven to Dalits. If they question him, they are branded as Cong goons. Kannadigas will not make the mistake of trusting this #ShahOfLies," tweeted Siddaramaiah. Shocking inhumanity towards Dalits in Gujarat!



Mar 31, 2018 10:31 am (IST) "The people of Karnataka have made up their mind to replace the Siddaramaiah. Karnataka governemt is an ATM of corruption. How can someone call farmers's suicides a conspiracy? I have decided to give Rs 10 crore to por families and Rs 5 lakh as health insurane," said Amit Shah.

Mar 31, 2018 10:24 am (IST) BJP president Amit Shah is addressing a press conference and said, "I am confident that BJP will win in Karnataka. I have travelled all over the state and people have been waiting for development, rather they are getting corruption. Congress and corruption go hand-in-hand, so much so that their relationship is like fish and water and this has been extended by the Siddaramaiah government. Despite this being a state with such a strong IT sector, it still does not get 24-hour electricity.Health and implementation of central schemes are also falling. More than 3500 farmers have committed suicide in this region. In terms of development, all parameters are going down."

Mar 31, 2018 10:13 am (IST) It’s the second day of BJP chief Amit Shah’s tour of Mysore, the home district of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The BJP president is likely to address a press conference today and is expected to counter Congress’ jibes over protests by Dalits at Shah’s public meeting yesterday. The fatal attack on a Dalit man in BJP-ruled Gujarat has also given the Congress more ammo against the saffron party.

Mar 30, 2018 9:16 pm (IST) BJP President Amit Shah tweets: There are multiple fronts on which CM Siddaramaiah has failed his own constituency. Mandya-Mysuru region has one of the highest farmer suicide rates in the state. Last year, there were more than 265 infant deaths in just 7 months in Mysuru district... Mysuru is just 140 Km away from the state capital, yet it has failed to attract any major investments. In 5 years, CM did nothing to fulfill his promise to widen Mysuru-Bengaluru roadway. It was PM Modi who fulfilled this long standing demand with a new 8-lane road... Forget everything else, he couldn't even solve scarcity of drinking water in his own constituency Varuna. It is natural that the entire state has suffered in last 5 years under a CM, who couldn't even take care of his own backyard.

Mar 30, 2018 7:21 pm (IST) According to reports, this is the second time that Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has dozed off at a party event.

Mar 30, 2018 7:16 pm (IST) Congress pokes fun at BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa. Party social media in-charge, Divya Spandana tweets a video of Yeddyurappa, says, "Yeddyurappa slept through Amit Shah’s speech AND the ruckus that ensued in Mysuru today! Such entertainment." Yeddyurappa slept through Amit Shah’s speech AND the ruckus that ensued in Mysuru today! Such entertainment- #KarnatakaElection2018 @AmitShah @BSYBJP pic.twitter.com/GSr5waRxWs — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 6:19 pm (IST) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweets: Amit Shah ji, "Do not steal, do not kill, do not lie" says Basavanna (a 12th century philosopher and Kannada poet) The other day you told the truth about Yedyurappa, why are you back on the path of lies today again?

Mar 30, 2018 6:00 pm (IST) Karnataka Congress slams BJP President Amit Shah over Ananth Hegde's remarks. In a tweet, the party unit said on Friday, "Amit Shah, why can't you answer legitimate questions raised today in Mysuru about BJP Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde insulting Dalits? Why haven't you taken any action against your party man for such derogatory comments? This clearly shows that BJP endorses his hate-mongering."

Mar 30, 2018 5:07 pm (IST) Congress demands the sacking of BJP leader Ananth Kumar Hegde after Amit Shah faces massive protests over Hegde's earlier comments on changing the Constitution and another anti-Dalit remark. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet, "BJP President, Sh. Amit Shah acts as a political chameleon & follows worst type of opportunism by publicly disowning Union Minister,Anant Hegde. Will Amit Shah dare to sack Anant Hegde? Stop the doublespeak & act!"

Mar 30, 2018 4:38 pm (IST) Controversial Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde tweets: “The past mistake of electing #Siddaramaiah govt witnessed an increase in rate of crime from 224.7/lakh population-2013 to 237.2/lakhs-2016 #Bengaluru ranks II among metros beating #Mumbai in crime incidents. Think what would be the rate of increase if #Congress is mandated again.

Mar 30, 2018 2:40 pm (IST) #WATCH Disturbance at BJP President Amit Shah's interaction with Dalit leaders at Rajendra Kalamandira in Mysuru after slogans were raised against Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde over his remarks on the constitution. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/33BQsMz8z1 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 2:27 pm (IST) Dalit leaders are accosting BJP leaders and demanding answers to why Ananth Kumar Hegde was allowed to get away after insulting the Constutition and likening Dalits to street dogs. "The Constitution needs to be changed from time to time and we have come for that…those claiming to be secular and progressive do not have an identity of their parents and their blood. One will get self-respect through such identity," Hegde had said. To the queries of the Dalit, Shah replied, "Party has nothing to do with Hegde's question", and distanced himself from the matter.

Mar 30, 2018 2:09 pm (IST) "We have two jail birds in Karnataka -- B S Yeddyurappa and Amit Shah. Three days ago Shah had attacked CM mentioning caste. We have lodged a complaint with EC. Today there has been a bigger violation by giving money to deceased BJP worker Raju's family, " Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, adding that he will ask Election Commission to not allow BJP chief enter Karnataka. KPCC is going to lodge another complaint under People's Representation Act, he said. "Amit Shah has given Rs 5 lakh to Raju's family secretly. His mother has revealed it too. BJP chief is committing illegal acts in Karnataka. We are filing a complain with evidence against Ananth Kumar, Shah and Pratap Sinha," Congress leader said.

Mar 30, 2018 2:01 pm (IST) Elaborating on Centre's contribution to Karnataka, BJP chief said, "Modi government gave Karnataka Rs 39,400 crore for the Mudra Yojna, Rs 960 crore for the SmartCity project, Rs 4,953 crore for Amrut Mission, Rs 204 crore for the Swachh Bharat Mission and Rs 405 crore for Pradhan Mantri Irrigation Yojna."

Mar 30, 2018 1:57 pm (IST) Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress posed some 'rapid question' for BJP chief. Now that, #ShahOfLies has started speaking the truth, let us see how many of these 'Rapid Fire' questions he will answer correctly. pic.twitter.com/GgVtsYL48z — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) March 29, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 1:53 pm (IST) #JustIn -- In a controversial speech by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Belgaum on Thursday, he said that if 'Kannadigas can damage one Maharashtra bus, Shiv Sena has the capacity to damage 100 Karnataka buses.' pic.twitter.com/FEIxccwt23 — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 30, 2018