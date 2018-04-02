GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka Election LIVE: Amit Shah's Mumbai-Karnataka Region Tour Postponed Over Rajya Sabha Session

News18.com | April 2, 2018, 9:39 AM IST
Event Highlights

BJP national president Amit Shah has postponed his tour of Mumbai-Karnataka region, which was scheduled for today. The move was initiated after the BJP chief decided to attend the Rajya Sabha session. Shah will now embark on the tour on March 12 and 13, and will follow the same itinerary. The tour will also include a session with young Lingayat seers in the Shivayog Mandir near Kudala Sangama. A day earlier, the BJP chief had wished Siddhaganga Mutt's pontiff on his 111th birthday after extensively touring the parts of the state to win support of the Lingayat community. Interestingly, the mutt was among the first to welcome the Siddaramaiah government's decision to accord minority status to the community, which forms a major voter base for the BJP.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Apr 2, 2018 9:31 am (IST)

Meanwhile, social activist Venkatesh asks Election Commission not to allow election rallies in cities as he says it disrupts normal life. On the other hand, Karnataka DGP Neelamani N Raju and Chief Secretary Ratnaprabha say that police is fully prepared to conduct elections in the state.

Apr 2, 2018 9:28 am (IST)

On Day 1 of his tour, the BJP chief will garland a statue of Shivaji in Belagavi and later go to Kittur to garland a statue of Kittur Rani Channamma and to Nandgad to visit the grave of her lieutenant Sangolli Rayanna. He will interact with students in KLE College community hall in Belagavi on March 13 morning, and leave for Nippani where he will speak to members of the Jain community and speak at a women workers’ meeting. He will return to Belagavi after a road show in Gokak. He is also scheduled to speak to businessmen in Bagalkot and participate in 'mushti-dhaanya-abhiyan' of the party, speak to young Lingayat seers in the Shivayog Mandir near Kudala Sangama and leave for Haveri. He is also expected to go to Kaginele to garland the statue of Saint Kanakadasa. 

Apr 1, 2018 1:58 pm (IST)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visits Maramma temple in Mysuru's Hutagalli village and campaigns in Chamundeshwari, from where he will contest the upcoming assembly election. Meanwhile, JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy said, "We will defeat CM Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari. He has also realised it in the last two days."

Apr 1, 2018 12:58 pm (IST)

Police seizes pressure cookers from RR Nagar constituency.

Apr 1, 2018 12:57 pm (IST)
Apr 1, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

Seizure from  Laggere ward 

Apr 1, 2018 12:46 pm (IST)

Nearly 100 pressure cookers and 350 sarees were seized durind raid in Laggere ward under RR Nagar constituency. The boxes had pictures of contractor-turned-Congress MLA N Munirathna Naidu wishing people on Pongal, which was celebrated in January. Police along with Mangaluru City Corporation official and other officers conducted the raid. A day earlier, a truck carrying pressure cookers with pictures of Laxmi Hebbalkar, president of the State Women's Congress Cell, was seized by police in Belagavi's Sadashiv Nagar area.

Apr 1, 2018 12:13 pm (IST)

After an FIR was registered against BJP MP Pralhad Joshi for his alleged derogatory remarks against mosques of Hubballi, the MP on Sunday said that he has full faith in the judiciary. A group of Muslims staged a protest on Friday evening, following which the action was taken on Saturday.

Apr 1, 2018 11:38 am (IST)

Prime Minister Modi also wishes Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swami on his birthday. People of Karnataka revere the pontiff as 'Nadedaduva Devaru' or 'Walking God'.

Apr 1, 2018 11:26 am (IST)

Amit Shah posts a tweet on 111th birthday on Siddhaganga Mutt's seer Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swami. Shah had visited the mutt earlier this week during his two-day tour of poll-bound Karnataka. BJP chief's meeting with the seer was seen as an attempt to reach out to the Lingayats/Veeshaivas, who are numerically and politically powerful in the state and form a major voter base for the BJP. The visit assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of the Siddaramaiah government’s move to recommend to the Centre to accord a religious minority tag to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats in an attempt to wean away a section of them from the BJP. In fact, the Siddaganga Mutt was among the first to welcome the Siddaramaiah government's decision to accord minority status to Lingayats. 

Apr 1, 2018 11:16 am (IST)

Former Union minister and Congress veteran C K Jaffer Sharief is unhappy over his grandson's name not being considered for Assembly ticket. Sharief's grandson, Abdul Rehaman, had suffered defeat for two consecutive terms. During the bypolls in Hebbal, there was a fight within the Congress, with Siddaramaiah wanting to give a ticket to an Independent MLC, but it was opposed by leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge. And finally, Sharief's grandson managed to get the ticket, only to lose it to BJP candidate. Meanwhile, senior Sharief has criticised Siddaramaiah government's move to rake up minority religion tag for Lingayats and alleges that "whoever has money, has the command in Congress".

Apr 1, 2018 11:03 am (IST)

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda confirms that Janata Dal (Secular) will not share seats with Nationalist Congress Party. "Sharad Pawar is advising  Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti. He is pro-Maharashtra and anti-Karnataka. We will not get into an alliance with them," Gowda said. 

Apr 1, 2018 10:52 am (IST)

On Saturday Amit Shah had said, "Siddaramaiah asks what has the Modi government done for Karnataka. I would like to remind that when there was the 13th Finance Commission during UPA regime, funds worth Rs 88,583 crore were allocated for the state of Karnataka. But when the 14th finance commission was implemented after the BJP came to power at the Centre, funds for Karnataka were increased to Rs 2,19,506 crore." Calling the statement a lie, the CM said, "These funds are not a special grant to Karnataka. All states receive it. Funds so received go into our state budget. I have presented 5 budgets with a total outlay of about 9,00,000 crores. This outlay is funded by FC grants, own tax revenue & borrowing (sic)."

Apr 1, 2018 10:48 am (IST)

After Amit Shah addressed issue of alleged discrimination being meted out to southern states while allocating funds, CM Siddaramaiah took to Twitter this morning to demystify what he calls "Shah of Lies". "Finance Commissions decides the formula for fund sharing & the states get the funds. It is not a gift of UPA or NDA. This has been the practice since 1950 (sic)," he said.

Apr 1, 2018 10:40 am (IST)

A total of Rs 97 lakh was seized in cash by the Election Commission on Saturday in Belgaum, Hubli and Bagalkot area. 

Mar 31, 2018 6:49 pm (IST)

Rs 54 lakh being transported from Ilkal to Bagalkot in a car seized by a special team of Election Commission. The vehicle lacked proper documents.

Mar 31, 2018 5:41 pm (IST)

BJP denies ticket to former minister Haratalu Halappa from Sagara in Shimoga district. He alleges party deciding tickets based on fake surveys.

Mar 31, 2018 5:33 pm (IST)

Kumaraswamy assured the electorate that he willl ensure continuous supply of power within six months of coming to power. He also said that he will give up the post if he fails to keep up his promise. 

Mar 31, 2018 5:31 pm (IST)

Congress and BJP are not bothered about issues of agriculture, irrigation and job creation. Give me once chance, I beg of you, said Kumaraswamy.

Mar 31, 2018 5:29 pm (IST)

If abusing each other would solve people's problems, I will also spend two hours bad-mouthing other parties, said Kumaraswamy.

Mar 31, 2018 5:28 pm (IST)

HD Kumaraswamy, during a rally in Davangere, said the Congress and the BJP are only busy in war of words. Abusing each other is not going to solve people's problems, said the former CM of Karnataka. 

Mar 31, 2018 4:47 pm (IST)

Responding to a question on why then UPA government had in 2013 rejected the state government's proposal to grant religious minority status to Lingayats, Moily sternly said: "It was only deferred for want of more details in the proposal but never rejected."

Mar 31, 2018 4:46 pm (IST)

He (Siddaramaiah) inspired the regional pride in the southern state through the decision of having a separate symbolic identity for the state through a flag, which is awaiting an approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, said Moily. "Even with all the populist programmes, the state's finances never crossed fiscal responsibilities and every programme announced has been implemented," said Moily, the Lok Sabha lawmaker from Chikballapur constituency in the state.

Mar 31, 2018 4:44 pm (IST)

There is no anti-incumbency against the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, senior party leader and former Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily said today. "The Congress does not face anti-incumbency in the ensuing poll as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has inspired regional pride in the state," Moily said at a media conclave in Mumbai.

Mar 31, 2018 4:26 pm (IST)

Click to Read: Amit Shah Declines to Reveal Nature of Discussions With Wadiyar Royal Family

The BJP president, who is touring the old Mysuru region, met the royal family at their private palace in Mysuru on Friday, triggering speculation about their supporting the BJP.

Mar 31, 2018 4:25 pm (IST)

"Had a wonderful meeting with Maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Rajamatha Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Maharani Trishika Kumari Devi of the Royal Family of Mysuru," said Amit Shah in a tweet after the meeting.

