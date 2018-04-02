Karnataka Election LIVE: Amit Shah's Mumbai-Karnataka Region Tour Postponed Over Rajya Sabha Session

Apr 1, 2018 11:26 am (IST)

Amit Shah posts a tweet on 111th birthday on Siddhaganga Mutt's seer Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swami. Shah had visited the mutt earlier this week during his two-day tour of poll-bound Karnataka. BJP chief's meeting with the seer was seen as an attempt to reach out to the Lingayats/Veeshaivas, who are numerically and politically powerful in the state and form a major voter base for the BJP. The visit assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of the Siddaramaiah government’s move to recommend to the Centre to accord a religious minority tag to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats in an attempt to wean away a section of them from the BJP. In fact, the Siddaganga Mutt was among the first to welcome the Siddaramaiah government's decision to accord minority status to Lingayats.