Karnataka Election LIVE: BJP Asks for Ban on Jignesh Mevani's Entry After Disrupt PM Modi Rally Remark

The BJP has demanded a bar on Jignesh Mewani from entering Karnataka till voting day on May 12. MLA and BJP state general secretary CT Ravi says Mewani wants to disrupt public life by instigating people. The demand comes after Mevani made a controversial statement, asking the youth of the state to dirupt PM Modi’s Karnataka rally. "Currently, the best role the youth of Karnataka can play is to go to PM Modi's first public address in Bengaluru, throw the chairs on air and disrupt his function. Ask him what happened to the 2 crore employment generation? If he does not have an answer, ask him to leave the venue and take shelter in the Ram temple," Mevani had said. Mevani is currently in Chitradurga in southern Karnataka and he has also been appealing to all Dalit groups in the state to not vote for the BJP in the assembly elections. “I am going to appeal to every Dalit group that not a single vote should go to BJP. I will do the same in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh… because the BJP is completely casteist, communal and fascist,” the legislator from Vadgam in Gujarat said.
"When the Upper Bhadra project was launched and awarded to RNS group — Murudeshwar Power Corporation Limited — for Rs 1033 crore. BS Yeddyurappa as CM presided over the committee that approved this. When I-T officials raided the RNS premises, they found documents and interrogations also revealed that the company paid money to those in power. A fine was levied on BSY of more than Rs 2 crore. Under Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act, that a public servant taking money is a crime. Hence, PM Modi and Amit Shah should take action against BSY," said Karnataka Congress' VS Ugrappa.
Karnataka Congress VS Ugrappa, while addressing the media during a meet, said, "BS Yeddyurappa came to power in 2008 saying he lives by the truth. When the 2011 Lokayukta report came out, we all know what happened. The BJP was divided and he had vowed to finish off the party." The Congress then went on to say that they were releasing three documents showcasing the corruption of BSY. "First, the 2009-2010 income tax declaration of BSY had major errors. The assistant commissioner of Income Tax Department had pointed it out. The next two years as well he had major errors."
The incident happened during the Congress president's roadshow in Tumkuru on Wednesday where Rahul Gandhi was campaigning for his party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Till two months ago, the ruling Congress and the main opposition BJP were under the impression that the JD(S) was not going to give them a fight at all. But all that has changed now and the Congress looks nervous after seeing the public response Kumaraswamy has been getting in Old Mysore region, the stronghold of the Gowdas. The BJP is secretly hoping for a big win for the JD(S) in this region as it will reduce the Congress’ overall tally in the state. The Congress and JD(S) are in direct contest in about 75 Assembly seats, and the Congress and the BJP are fighting each other in the rest. There are 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.
In Karnataka politics, Kumaraswamy is a lone ranger. The third son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy is ‘Kumaranna’ for all in state politics. Kumaraswamy became Karnataka chief minister in a midnight family coup in early 2006, toppling the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state. He ruled in alliance with the BJP for 20 months and was known as the most accessible chief minister the state had seen in 40 years. After it lost power in 2008, the JD(S) has not been able to make a comeback either in the state or at the Centre. The JD(S) cadre are getting impatient and Kumaraswamy knows that if he loses this time, perhaps it will be the end of the road for him. The Gowda clan is getting ready for the final battle and father Gowda has appointed him as the general.
Kumaraswamy: The Dark Horse | The day Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Tumkur district with a dozen top leaders of Karnataka Congress, just 60 km away from the district headquarters, HD Kumaraswamy was campaigning under the scorching April sun. Kumaraswamy was all alone and there were no leaders with him. But the crowd was much bigger than the one which gathered for Rahul Gandhi. Kumaraswamy’s rally was lacking in glamour and technology associated with the ruling Congress and opposition BJP. But what he lacked in glamour and technology was compensated in the form of public support.
BJP president Amit Shah has uploaded a video of Rahul Gandhi claiming that the Congress president was "lying and fictitiously revoking the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society.":
Lies and only Lies!— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 5, 2018
See how @RahulGandhi fictitiously revokes the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society. pic.twitter.com/4vcnM0zltM
Karnataka Congress has tweeted saying, "Thank you Amit Shah for speaking the truth yet again. You are turning out to be our Star Campaigner! Karnataka's Silk production hit an all-time high in 2016-17. Major cocoon markets have been modernised & integrated with e-Mandi platform." The party, in its following tweet said, "Four Cold Storages exclusively for sericulture farmers have been established at Tumkuru, Channapatna, Hassan & Mandya. In the last five years, cocoon yield has increased by 14 kg/acre. Our initiatives have benefitted 1.38 lakh farmers and reelers."
Thank you Amit Shah for speaking the truth yet again. You are turning out to be our Star Campaigner!— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 5, 2018
Karnataka's Silk production hit an all-time high in 2016-17. Major cocoon markets have been modernised & integrated with e-Mandi platform.#NavaKarnatakaNirmana pic.twitter.com/h8PdDVGdzQ
Four Cold Storages exclusively for sericulture farmers have been established at Tumkuru, Channapatna, Hassan & Mandya.— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 5, 2018
In the last five years, cocoon yield has increased by 14 kg/acre. Our initiatives have benefitted 1.38 lakh farmers and reelers.#NavaKarnatakaNirmana
Gowda was reacting to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his party workers observing a day-long fast in Chennai on Monday, "condemning the Centre" for not setting up the CMB in compliance with the Supreme Court order. Ministers and senior leaders of AIADMK had led the hunger strike in various districts. "Gadkari (Union Minister Nitin Gadkari) gave a sensible statement that the matter needs more time to be reviewed. But Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister sat on a dharna, appealing to the Centre. I am appealing to the Centre not to buckle under pressure," Gowda said.
On Wednesday, former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda asked the Centre not to buckle under pressure from Tamil Nadu politicians to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), saying the Supreme Court order needed to be studied in depth. Gowda said political parties in Tamil Nadu had resorted to "intimidation" by staging a demonstration and in the past too, such tactics were adopted by leaders in that state.
On Wednesday, Karnataka BJP and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engaged in a spat on Twitter after the former accused him of 'hypocrisy' for campaigning with a lemon in hand at the same time as the Anti-superstition Bill is being passed. BJP also posted a photograph showing Siddaramaiah campaigning with a lemon in hand. "Campaigns with a lemon in hand, but brings in Anti Superstitions Bill to demean and criminalise Hindu traditions. Hypocrisy thy name is Siddaramaiah," Karnataka BJP said in a tweet.
The AICC social media cell head Ramya is also a Vokkaliga from Mandya and was a famous heroine before she quit acting in 2013. Ramya has told News18 that she was not contesting in this election. However, her mother Ranjitha has threatened to contest as an independent candidate if Congress denies her party ticket.
It is not just Sudeep, there are over a dozen Kannada cinema stars who are either being chased by political parties or they themselves are chasing the Netas for Assembly tickets. Another Kannada superstar of yesteryears and former minister Ambareesh is reportedly upset with Siddaramaiah and yet to decide on whether to seek a re-election from Mandya. The “rebel” star is popular across south Karnataka because of his Vokkaliga caste. The Congress is trying to pacify him keeping Vokkaliga votes in mind.
The Kannada “Bigg Boss” anchor’s visit to Gowda son’s house led to fevered speculations in both political and film circles. According to insiders, Kumaraswamy has offered him JDS ticket from one of the constituencies in Chitradurga or Bellary. But Sudeep politely declined the offer saying that he will think about it. A month before that ruling Congress was eyeing Sudeep. The Congress party sources claim that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wants to field Sudeep in this election. His caste is more appealing to political parties than his star appeal. Sudeep belongs to Nayaka caste who are Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.
Actor Sudeep, who on Monday met JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy, has on Thursday met CM Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence. On Monday, Sudeep met JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy triggering speculations that “Kichcha” will join Gowdas’ party in this election. He is one of the top actors in Kannada entertainment world and has acted in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies.
I have waived Rs 8165 cr of coop loans of 22.5 lakh farmers & requested PM to waive Com. Bank loans.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 4, 2018
Between 2014-15 & Sept 2017 PSU Banks have written off corporate loans worth Rs 2,41,911 cr.
No wonder PM Modi does not have funds to waive the loans of farmers of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/ghmdKQ6Wif
BJP has accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of 'hypocrisy' for campaigning with a lemon in hand, but "antagonising" people by bringing in Anti-Superstitions Bill to "demean and criminalise" Hindu traditions. "Campaigns with a lemon in hand, but brings in Anti Superstitions Bill to demean and criminalise Hindu traditions. Hypocrisy thy name is @siddaramaiah," Karnataka BJP said in a tweet. BJP also posted a photograph showing Siddaramaiah campaigning with a lemon in hand. The party also mocked Siddaramaiah by asking him to take classes from the "brilliant mathematician" and AICC convenor Priyanka Chaturvedi for claiming low attendance at Amit Shah's rallies in Karnataka. "It looks like @siddaramaiah has learnt only 'division' at his school. Had he learnt addition too, hewould have counted the number of people right. Mr. CM, why don't you take classes from the brilliant Mathematician @priyankac19?" it said. BJP also likened Siddaramaiah to failed Pakistani cricketer-turned-commentator Rameez Raja,"who never performed at his own backyard, but lied about India's performance while on a visit to the country." BJP was reacting to Siddaramaiah mocking at Shah for "low attendance" in Haveri.
JD(S) has filed complaint with the Election Commission, accusing both the BJP and Congress of model code of conduct violations. the petition has listed eight points of contention. At the foremost, the party has accused the state Chief Secretary of favouring the ruling Congress. Among the other issues of complaint, JD (S) has accused both BJP and Congress of seeking votes in the name of religion.
