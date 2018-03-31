Karnataka Election LIVE: BJP MP Pralhad Joshi, Who Mistranslated Amit Shah's Speech, Booked Over Mosque Remark

Mar 31, 2018 1:05 pm (IST)

Further lashing out at BJP national president, Karnataka home minister said, "He has again raised the issue of Hindus and Hindutva, and talked about murder of those associated with it. But we are also Hindus and he is should be specific in saying that he is only talking about BJP workers. He says that he will put the murderers behind bar. But who is he to say that the government has done nothing in this regard? We have already arrested the killers and sent them to jail. Even the killers of the BJP worker, Shah visited yesterday, is behind bars. Why doesn't he talk about Sangh members who have killed other right-wing people or those who have killed 12 Muslims? Why don't Shah or Modi talk about the unfortunate death of the innocent people," an agitated Reddy asked, adding that Shah is here to split society for electoral gains.