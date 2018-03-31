Karnataka Election LIVE: BJP MP Pralhad Joshi, Who Mistranslated Amit Shah's Speech, Booked Over Mosque Remark

Event Highlights
Stay tuned as Sumedha Kirtibrings you LIVE updates:
An FIR has been registered against BJP MP Pralhad Joshi for his alleged derogatory remarks against mosques of Hubballi. A group of Muslims staged a protest on Friday evening, following which the action was taken. Jafersab Khazi and Mahmad Hanif Hullapadi, office bearers of Masjid Jamat in Saidar Street alleged that Joshi, during his visit to slain Gurusiddappa Ambiger’s residence on Thursday, said that many mosques have illegally stored weapons. The MP’s statement can spread hate in society, they said. Joshi has been booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between religious groups) and 298 (uttering, words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the IPC and other relevant sections as well.
Further lashing out at BJP national president, Karnataka home minister said, "He has again raised the issue of Hindus and Hindutva, and talked about murder of those associated with it. But we are also Hindus and he is should be specific in saying that he is only talking about BJP workers. He says that he will put the murderers behind bar. But who is he to say that the government has done nothing in this regard? We have already arrested the killers and sent them to jail. Even the killers of the BJP worker, Shah visited yesterday, is behind bars. Why doesn't he talk about Sangh members who have killed other right-wing people or those who have killed 12 Muslims? Why don't Shah or Modi talk about the unfortunate death of the innocent people," an agitated Reddy asked, adding that Shah is here to split society for electoral gains.
Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy said during a press conference that Amit Shah talks about banning cow slaughter as soon as he comes to power. "I want to say that all animal slaughter is wrong, but let's first stop export of beef. 1,850 metric tonnne of beef was exported in 2017. Why not get a ban in north-east states where BJP is in power? Why only talk about Karnataka? Amit Shah is basically a businessman. He is here to do business. We don't need such traders in Karnataka. They think they will invest here and earn profit. But people have 'swabhimaan' (self-respect) No one's vote is for sale in Karnataka," he said.
Complaint filed with the Election Commission against BJP President Amit Shah for violating the Code of Conduct in Mysuru.— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) March 30, 2018
KPCC has requested the EC to initiate criminal proceedings immediately to ensure a free and fair election. pic.twitter.com/YgiU73KR8V
#Karnataka: BJP President #AmitShah visits Kote Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in #Mysuru, Union Minister Ananth Kumar also present. pic.twitter.com/ZqN4AfTEPI— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018
On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, took blessings of Bhagwan Shri Hanuman at Kote Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Mysuru. pic.twitter.com/xaFoOzc5mv— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 31, 2018
H D Deve Gowda's grandson, Prajwal Revanna, denies reports of BJP promising him an assembly ticket. "BJP leader Tejaswini is making baseless statements. No one has contacted me from the BJP," Revanna said, adding that BSP chief Mayawati is arriving in Karnataka on Monday to meet Hassan, and he is busy managing the function. Gowda had said on Friday, "If people of the district agree, my grandson Prajwal Revanna will contest. All leaders of the party will work for his victory." H D Kumaraswamy has denied ticket to his nephew, which had angered him. According to reports, grandfather had promised his Lok Sabha seat of Hassan to him in 2019.
BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said he expected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the JD(S) to get the "biggest shock of their lives" from the old Mysuru region in the May 12 Assembly polls, though his party was "a bit weak" there. "It is said that the BJP is a bit weak here (Old Mysuru region), but after seeing the work of the party workers, I expect Siddaramaiahji and the JD(S) to get the biggest shock of their lives from this (Old) Mysuru region," he said while addressing the party's "Nava Shakti Samavesha" rally in Mysore.
The six issues the parties need to address through their election manifestos in Karnataka, according to Amnesty India, are protecting people's rights to freedom of expression and privacy, ending gender-based discrimination, ensuring justice for those who have faced rights abuse over caste or religion, improving criminal justice system, strengthening human rights institutions and building a culture of respect for human rights through education.
Ahead of Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, human rights organisation Amnesty International's India wing on Friday urged the political parties in the state to uphold human rights in their poll manifestos. "Amnesty International India is asking political parties contesting the ensuing Karnataka Assembly election to adopt in their manifestos six goals to improve the state's human rights record," it said through a 'Human Rights Charter for Political Parties'.
On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP chief Amit Shah were accused of violating the model code of conduct in poll-bound Karnataka, regarding which complaints were filed with the Election Commission. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Siddaramaiah gave Rs 2,000 to a priest for performing rituals during a visit to a temple in Mysore on Friday. On the other hand, the ruling Congress claimed that Shah gave a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the mother of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker H Raju who was allegedly murdered in 2016 in Mysore.
LIVE: Press Conference by Shri @AmitShah in Mysuru, Karnataka. @BJP4Karnataka https://t.co/cfiPv2sgNA— BJP (@BJP4India) March 31, 2018
"We are going to fight on every seat and will make the government on our own. No alliance with anyone. Triangular fight on some seats but BJP in fight everywhere. Congress is doing politics on minority status to Lingayats. They ran the government for five years, why they didn't do it when they formed the government? Why wait for four-and-a-half years? This is a ploy to divide Lingayat votes," says Amit Shah.
A 21-year-old Dalit youth was allegedly hacked to death by upper caste men on Thursday evening for riding a horse in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. There were reservations from upper caste youth to a Dalit, Pradip Rathod, riding a horse and they had even threatened his family. Rathod was riding back on his horse to his home from the farm when the incident took place. The Umrala police have arrested the three accused after the family refused to cremate Pradip until the arrests were made.
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his home state of Gujarat after a Dalit man was killed in the state due for riding, owning a horse. "Shocking inhumanity towards Dalits in Gujarat! Yet, a certain Gujarati gentleman comes here with a bag full of #Jumlas & promises heaven to Dalits. If they question him, they are branded as Cong goons. Kannadigas will not make the mistake of trusting this #ShahOfLies," tweeted Siddaramaiah.
Shocking inhumanity towards Dalits in Gujarat!— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 31, 2018
Yet, a certain Gujarati gentleman comes here with a bag full of #Jumlas & promises heaven to Dalits. If they question him, they are branded as Cong goons.
Kannadigas will not make the mistake of trusting this #ShahOfLies. https://t.co/QQvmpO2fok
BJP president Amit Shah is addressing a press conference and said, "I am confident that BJP will win in Karnataka. I have travelled all over the state and people have been waiting for development, rather they are getting corruption. Congress and corruption go hand-in-hand, so much so that their relationship is like fish and water and this has been extended by the Siddaramaiah government. Despite this being a state with such a strong IT sector, it still does not get 24-hour electricity.Health and implementation of central schemes are also falling. More than 3500 farmers have committed suicide in this region. In terms of development, all parameters are going down."
It’s the second day of BJP chief Amit Shah’s tour of Mysore, the home district of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The BJP president is likely to address a press conference today and is expected to counter Congress’ jibes over protests by Dalits at Shah’s public meeting yesterday. The fatal attack on a Dalit man in BJP-ruled Gujarat has also given the Congress more ammo against the saffron party.
Forget everything else, he couldn't even solve scarcity of drinking water in his own constituency Varuna. It is natural that the entire state has suffered in last 5 years under a CM, who couldn't even take care of his own backyard.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 30, 2018
BJP President Amit Shah tweets: There are multiple fronts on which CM Siddaramaiah has failed his own constituency. Mandya-Mysuru region has one of the highest farmer suicide rates in the state. Last year, there were more than 265 infant deaths in just 7 months in Mysuru district... Mysuru is just 140 Km away from the state capital, yet it has failed to attract any major investments. In 5 years, CM did nothing to fulfill his promise to widen Mysuru-Bengaluru roadway. It was PM Modi who fulfilled this long standing demand with a new 8-lane road... Forget everything else, he couldn't even solve scarcity of drinking water in his own constituency Varuna. It is natural that the entire state has suffered in last 5 years under a CM, who couldn't even take care of his own backyard.
Congress pokes fun at BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa. Party social media in-charge, Divya Spandana tweets a video of Yeddyurappa, says, "Yeddyurappa slept through Amit Shah’s speech AND the ruckus that ensued in Mysuru today! Such entertainment."
Yeddyurappa slept through Amit Shah’s speech AND the ruckus that ensued in Mysuru today! Such entertainment- #KarnatakaElection2018 @AmitShah @BSYBJP pic.twitter.com/GSr5waRxWs— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 30, 2018
ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ರವರೇ,— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 30, 2018
“ಕಳಬೇಡ, ಕೊಲಬೇಡ,
ಹುಸಿಯ ನುಡಿಯಲು ಬೇಡ” ಎಂದು ಬಸವಣ್ಣನವರು ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ಮೊನ್ನೆ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪನವರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಿಜ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದ ನೀವು, ಇಂದೇಕೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ಸುಳ್ಳಿನ ಹಾದಿ ಹಿಡಿದಿದ್ದೀರಾ? https://t.co/hSzMqSk4Lg
Amit Shah ಅವರೆ, why can't you answer legitimate questions raised today in Mysuru about BJP Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde insulting Dalits?— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) March 30, 2018
Why haven't you taken any action against your party man for such derogatory comments? This clearly shows that BJP endorses his hate-mongering. pic.twitter.com/2nNDjyNZ4T
Karnataka Congress slams BJP President Amit Shah over Ananth Hegde's remarks. In a tweet, the party unit said on Friday, "Amit Shah, why can't you answer legitimate questions raised today in Mysuru about BJP Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde insulting Dalits? Why haven't you taken any action against your party man for such derogatory comments? This clearly shows that BJP endorses his hate-mongering."
-
25 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers WI vs AFG 204/1046.5 overs 206/340.4 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
23 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers IRE vs AFG 209/750.0 overs 213/549.1 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
-
22 - 25 Mar, 2018 | Australia in South Africa SA vs AUS 311/1097.5 overs 255/1069.5 oversSouth Africa beat Australia by 322 runs
-
22 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers UAE vs ZIM 235/747.5 overs 226/740.0 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
-
22 - 26 Mar, 2018 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 58/1020.4 overs 427/8141.0 oversNew Zealand beat England by an innings and 49 runs