Karnataka Election LIVE: BJP's Sanjay Patil Booked for Hate Speech in Belagavi

As the day of polling is drawing closer, the hopping and jumping among parties continues. Today, Former MP and BJP leader K Virupakshappa resigned from party, saying that the BJP betrayed him. On the other hand, former Congress MLA N Y Gopalakrishna and a close associate of Kharge, Cheluvadi Narayanaswamy, are likely to join BJP after both were denied tickets by the Grand Old Party.
Several top leaders in the state, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will file their nomination papers today, considered to be an auspicious day. With voting to be held on May 12, a Saturday, and counting on May 15, a Tuesday and Amavasya, politicians in the state are leaving no stone unturned to woo the stars and planets.
An FIR has been filed against BJP MLA Sanjay Patil under section125 of Representation of People Act and IPC section 153A and 295A for inciting hate speech in Belagavi. A day earlier, Patil had said that he can proudly proclaim that India is a country of Hindus, a country where Lord Ram was born and Ram Mandir should he built in Ayodhaya. He said that he is ready to do anything to fulfill this purpose. "Let Belagavi's Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar say that they will build Ram Mandir, you all can vote for her. But she won't say that. They build masjid and Babri Masjid, but we build Ram Mandir. This election is not about roads and drinking water, but about Hindus and Muslims. Who wants to build Babri Masjid and celebrate Tipu Jayanthu? It's the Congress party."
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Eshwarappa filed his papers from Shivamogga in the presence of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar. A Kuruba leader, Eshwarappa, who has served as BJP state president in the past, had last year led a battle against Yeddyuappa's "unilateral" style of functioning by leading 'Rayanna Brigade', an "apolitical forum" of Dalits and backward classes. The BJP central leadership had stepped in and brought about a rapprochement between the two squabbling leaders.
BS Yeddyurappa, projected as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, filed the papers from his traditional Shikaripura constituency in Shimoga district in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Union ministers Ananth Kumar and Ramesh Jigajinagi. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said a total of 155 nominations were filed in two days since the process began on April 17. Wednesday was a public holiday on account of 'Basava Jayanti’.
Several top leaders in the state, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will file their nomination paper today, considered to be an auspicious day. With voting to be held on May 12, a Saturday, and counting on May 15, a Tuesday and Amavasya, politicians in the state are leaving no stone unturned to woo the stars and planets. Yesterday. JD(S) chief Deve Gowda had taken a chopper ride to a 1,300-year-old mutt to get the party's election papers "blessed".
On interlinking of rivers, the BJP president says projects have been initiated in UP, Maharashtra and Gujarat. “South Indian matters are before the courts now. Once elections are over, we will look into south Indian projects too.” When someone from the audience stands up and begins "today all ATMs say no cash no cash no cash..," Amit Shah quickly interjects and says, "parso thak sabko cash milega (Everybody will get cash by day after tomorrow)... don't worry."
With Chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa in tow, Shaa says that he is not there to talk only about the status of the country but to ask for votes. “Forget JDS, they can't form a government. If there's a government that you can choose as an alternative to Congress, it's BJP,” he says. Shah says that Rahul Gandhi talks about what Modi has done in four years, but right now he and Siddaramaiah must answer what Congress has done for Karnataka in the last 5 years. “You were sleeping. On the stage, in the assembly, in the vehicles, at home... and money has gone away in corruption. The development of the entire state is stuck in Bangalore traffic,” he adds.
Amit Shah also boasted about the cross-border surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in 2016, saying that after Israel and America, if there is anyone who has the courage to protect their pride and status, it is us. “After the surgical strikes we have proved it,” he says. This comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India waited to inform Pakistan about the operation before disclosing it to the media and the people. “I said before India gets to know, we should call Pakistan and tell them. We were calling them since 11 am but they were scared to come on phone, at 12 we spoke to them and then told the Indian media,” Modi had said.
Amit Shah: In 2014, voters took a historic decision. Crores of people in this country did not have bank accounts. Narendra Modi ensured they have bank accounts. People sitting here may not understand its value but those who did not have bank accounts, for them it is important. There were 10 crores family in this country who did not have toilets. No govt cared how these people lived. Narendra Modi provided toilets to these people in the last four years. Chidambaram mocked saying is making pakodas a job? Then even begging is? Let me tell you, it is. He is earning for his family. The respect that Modi is getting abroad is not for Modi, not for BJP. It is for the people of this country.
POLLING TIME EXTENDED | Taking note of the summer heat, the Election Commission has extended the polling time for the May elections elections till 6pm in the evening. Earlier, people could poll their votes between 7am and 5pm in the evening. The commission also cited the introduction of VVPAT machines in the elections as a reason behind this extension.
BJP MLA Sanjay Patil says, "This election not about development but Hindus vs Muslims"
Congress spokesperson Madhu Goud Yaskhi condemned Sanjay Patil’s blatantly communal statement and said that this just shows the desperation of BJP because they are losing the upcoming Assembly elections. Yakshi said, “Making such an unconstitutional statement is a violation of law and we will take it up with the Election Commission. This won't work in Karnataka. The people won't allow destabilizing forces like this.” Meanwhile, Patil's party, BJP, too, has not taken kindly to his comments and said that it is inappropriate.
KARNATAKA BJP MLA'S COMMUNAL PITCH | Karnataka BJP MLA Sanjay Patil raked up the Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid issue at a campaign on Wednesday. He said, “I will touch my heart and tell you that this is India, the country of Hindus, the country where Ram was born… Ram Mandir should be built in Ayodhya and I am ready to do anything for that cause.”
“Let Congress’ Lakshmi Hebbalkar tell you that they will build the Ram Mandir, you all can vote for her but they only build masjids, they will build Babri Masjid. We build Ram Mandir. Once upon a time former PM Manmohan Singh gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court.
“This election is not about roads or drinking water, this election is about Hindu and Muslims. Those who want to build the Babri Masjid and celebrate Tipu Jayanti are the Congress party. If you want Shivaji Maharaj, or someone who does pooja at a Lakshmi temple, then vote for BJP."
In a 'do-or-die' battle for Karnataka, JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda seems to have invested more in gods than in his party candidates.
For former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, the way to temporal power is through spiritual. The devout Hindu Gowda believes more in stars and planets than in mortal efforts to achieve political power. Gowda claims divine intervention has always helped him attain power. In a ‘do-or-die’ battle for Karnataka, he seems to have invested more in gods than in his party candidates. Gowda and his elder son and MLA HD Revanna, who is also a devout Hindu, are making the rounds of powerful temples with the nomination forms, seeking the blessings of the Almighty.
In the video, Bhavani is heard saying, "Please remember this, he is just a candidate and his father, son are already throwing their weight around. Imagine if he wins and later becomes a minister. He will just impose himself on thousands of people." To this, the community chiefs nod and say that they have indeed seen the mentioned leader's kin behave "arrogantly on TV". To this, Bhavani further goes on to say, "These are the same people who used to comes to visit you, right? It is my responsibility to save the entire taluk. Tell everyone what I said, use my name."
A video shows Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna telling community leaders in the Mysore's KR Nagar constituency to make sure that the party's candidate loses from there. Bhavani, the wife of HD Revanna, was an aspirant from the seat and is seen talking to Vokkaliga community leaders of Saligrama. The JD(S) had announced SR Mahesh as the official party candidate from KR Nagar. News18 could not independently verify the veracity of the video.
Dreams of several MLAs, who were eyeing their seats for the second time, came crashing down after Congress announced its candidates last week. This led to disgruntled leaders hopping to other major parties.
Bengaluru: A minute after Tuesday midnight, Anantkumar Hegde, the firebrand Union minister from Karnataka, startled the citizens of the poll-bound state with his tweet alleging an attempt on his life.
Haris’ son Mohammad Nalapad was expelled from the Youth Congress two months ago after the assault which hit national headlines. The Karnataka High Court dismissed his bail application and the state government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court opposing his bail. Haris is a two-time MLA from Shanthinagara, a Muslim, Christian and Dalit-dominated Assembly seat in Bengaluru. The Congress now hopes that re-nominating Haris doesn’t lead to more trouble.
After the Congress declared candidates for 218 seats at one go on Sunday night, Haris, whose name was not on the list, had allegedly threatened to quit the party and join the JD(S). Not ready to lose even a single seat in this ‘do-or-die’ battle for Karnataka, the Congress asked him not to quit and wait for a few more days.
“All surveys conducted by us predict Haris' win. He is still popular in the constituency. The BJP which is talking against corruption has fielded five candidates who went to jail during its last regime. In Haris’ case, the MLA is innocent. He is facing no cases. The government has taken the strictest possible action against the son. He is in jail. We can't punish the father for his son's sins,” a senior Congress leader said.
The long wait seems to be over for Congress MLA NA Haris as the party has decided to re-nominate him from Shanthinagara Assembly seat in Bengaluru. The state Congress had earlier decided against giving him the ticket after his son generated negative publicity with the alleged assault on a youth at a high-end pub in Bengaluru two months ago. However, after scouting for a suitable candidate who could replace Haris, the ruling Congress seems to have fallen back on the two-time MLA to win the seat again.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter on Wednesday and criticised the BJP leadership for its lack of unity. He said, "There is a leadership crisis in Karnataka BJP. People like Anant Kumar Hegde & Pratap Simha are struggling to overshadow their CM candidate B S Yeddyurappa. That is why Hegde is using a minor accident to become politically relevant & sideline Yeddyurappa."
A video of Sanjay Patil making the remarks has gone viral. (Photo: News18)
Several top leaders in the state, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will file their nomination papers today, considered to be an auspicious day.
Yeddyurappa, projected as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, filed the papers from his traditional Shikaripura constituency in Shimoga district in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Union ministers Ananth Kumar and Ramesh Jigajinagi. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said a total of 155 nominations were filed in two days since the process began on April 17. Wednesday was a public holiday on account of 'Basava Jayanti’.
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Eshwarappa filed his papers from Shivamogga in the presence of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar. A Kuruba leader, Eshwarappa, who has served as BJP state president in the past, had last year led a battle against Yeddyuappa's "unilateral" style of functioning by leading 'Rayanna Brigade', an "apolitical forum" of Dalits and backward classes. The BJP central leadership had stepped in and brought about a rapprochement between the two squabbling leaders.
Eshwarappa had lost the 2013 assembly election. From the Congress's side, Power Minister and strong Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar filed his nomination from Kanakapura. The I-T department had on August 2 last year conducted searches at various properties linked to Shivakumar, who had hosted 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs at a resort to forestall alleged attempts by the BJP to poach them ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls there.
BJP leader and former deputy chief minister R Ashoka from Padmanabhanagar, Environment minister Ramanath Rai from Bantwal and former chief minister Bangarappa's son and JD(S) sitting MLA Madhu Bangarappa from Soraba are among those who filed their nominations on Thursday.
The last date for filing of nominations is April 24.
