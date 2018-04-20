Karnataka Election LIVE: BJP's Sanjay Patil Booked for Hate Speech in Belagavi

A video of Sanjay Patil making the remarks has gone viral. (Photo: News18)

BJP’s Sanjay Patil has been booked for alleged hate speech while campaigning in Belagavi region. Patil had termed the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections as a ‘Hindu vs Muslim’ fight. He has been booked under Section 125 of Representation of People Act and IPC Sections 153A and 295A. In yet another setback for the BJP, K Virupakshappa has quit the party after being denied a ticket. Congress leader NY Gopalakrishna, said to be close to Mallikarjun Kharge may, however, join the saffron party for similar reasons.

Several top leaders in the state, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will file their nomination papers today, considered to be an auspicious day. With voting to be held on May 12, a Saturday, and counting on May 15, a Tuesday and Amavasya, politicians in the state are leaving no stone unturned to woo the stars and planets.



Yeddyurappa, projected as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, filed the papers from his traditional Shikaripura constituency in Shimoga district in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Union ministers Ananth Kumar and Ramesh Jigajinagi. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said a total of 155 nominations were filed in two days since the process began on April 17. Wednesday was a public holiday on account of 'Basava Jayanti’.



Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Eshwarappa filed his papers from Shivamogga in the presence of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar. A Kuruba leader, Eshwarappa, who has served as BJP state president in the past, had last year led a battle against Yeddyuappa's "unilateral" style of functioning by leading 'Rayanna Brigade', an "apolitical forum" of Dalits and backward classes. The BJP central leadership had stepped in and brought about a rapprochement between the two squabbling leaders.



Eshwarappa had lost the 2013 assembly election. From the Congress's side, Power Minister and strong Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar filed his nomination from Kanakapura. The I-T department had on August 2 last year conducted searches at various properties linked to Shivakumar, who had hosted 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs at a resort to forestall alleged attempts by the BJP to poach them ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls there.



BJP leader and former deputy chief minister R Ashoka from Padmanabhanagar, Environment minister Ramanath Rai from Bantwal and former chief minister Bangarappa's son and JD(S) sitting MLA Madhu Bangarappa from Soraba are among those who filed their nominations on Thursday.



The last date for filing of nominations is April 24.