Karnataka Election LIVE: CM Siddaramaiah Complains of Uneasiness Rushed to Hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister was rushed to Vikram Hospital inBengaluru after he complained of uneasiness. However, he was soon discharged and has now left for Shimoga to join Congress Rahul Gandhi, who is arriving in state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa's hometown in a few hours. Sources close to the chief minister said that he is fine and had to only go through routine check-up. Later in the day, the Congress president will visit Davanagere, Chitradurga district's Holalkere and Tumkur. While Davanagere and Holalkere are strongholds of Lingayats, Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur was among the first to welcome the Siddaramaiah government's decision to accord minority status to the community. Two days ago, both Shah and Gandhi had wished mutt's seer, Shivakumara Swami, on his 111th birthday. Siddaramaiah's move to support separate religion for Lingayats may reorganise the politics of the regions as the 85 lakh people belonging to the community are perceived to be strong vote base for the BJP. On the other hand, Amit Shah will visit Kaginele in Haveri district today. The small town of Kaginele is known as the birth place of Kanaka Dasa, a saint revered by Kurubas, the community Siddaramaiah hails from. In other developments to look out for, Swaraj India Party and Swaraj Karnataka may announce candidates' names for the Karnataka elections.



Apr 3, 2018 10:02 am (IST) Siddaramaiah asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he cares about the middle class and poor. When crude oil price was above $100/barrel before 2014, the BJP was protesting against high Petrol/Diesel prices. Since 2014, crude prices have fallen: now the price is $68/barrel. Yet, why do Petrol/Diesel prices in India keep rising?



Does PM care for the middle classes & poor? — Siddaramaiah April 3, 2018

Apr 3, 2018 9:37 am (IST) CM Siddaramaiah has been rushed Vikram hospital for acidity-related problem after he complained of uneasiness. Sources close to him say that he is fine and going through routine check up. Power minister and state campaign committee chairman D K Shivakumar immediately left to meet the chief minister.

Apr 3, 2018 8:54 am (IST) Don't you get it Mr. Shah, Karnataka is rejecting you & the BJP.



During his trips, #ShahOfLies displayed his characteristic arrogance, angering Farmers, Dalits & humiliating Yeddyurappa. — Karnataka Congress April 2, 2018

Apr 3, 2018 8:46 am (IST) Amit Shah will also visit Vijayapura in Badami district, where he will interact with seers. Vijayapura also has a substantial Lingayat population. Earlier, Siddaramaiah had renamed a women's university in Vijayapura after Lingayat saint Akka Mahadevi. Vijayapura is also the region of Water Resources Minister M B Patil, who had steered Lingayat religion campaign in Congress government. Seers from different communities are likely to participate in the meeting held by Shah.

Apr 2, 2018 10:22 pm (IST) Rahul on Two-day Karnataka Tour: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will embark on a two-day extensive election campaign in Karnataka from Tuesday with his itinerary including places covered recently by BJP national president Amit Shah. Rahul will travel to Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Ramanagar district on April 3 and 4 in his fifth round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka.

Apr 2, 2018 10:21 pm (IST) Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy dismissed as "baseless" Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's claims that the law and order situation had deteriorated and there was a steep rise in farmer suicides in the state. Prasad had said while releasing the state BJP's "chargesheet" against the Congress government on Sunday that there was a three-fold increase in crimes in Karnataka and a rise in the number of farmer committing suicide in the last three years. Reddy said between 2008 and 2013, when the BJP ruled the state, the number of criminal cases registered was 1,12,213 whereas 1,13,939 such cases were reported from May 2013 to February 2018.

Apr 2, 2018 10:20 pm (IST) Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda urged voters to bring back JD(S) in all seven assembly seats of Hassan. He said, "Karnataka chief minister Siddaramiah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have said that they will defeat my entire family in this election. The lakhs of people gathered here are testimony to the fact that that is impossible..."

Apr 2, 2018 10:10 pm (IST) The JD(S) organised a mammoth public meeting in Deve Gowda's family bastion Hassan on Monday evening. Addressing the rally, former chief minister of Karnataka and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy said that he is confident of taking oath as CM on May 18 on the occasion of his father's birthday. "My brother HD Revanna and I will rebuild the glory of Vijayanagar empire here," Kumaraswamy added.

Apr 2, 2018 10:08 pm (IST) Launching a political offensive against BJP chief Amit Shah, Karnataka Congress on Monday said that Shah has "angered farmers, Dalits and insulted Yeddyurappa". Hours after the BJP chief postponed his two-day visit to Karnataka in the wake of Dalit protests, Congress took to Twitter and said: Don't you get it Mr. Shah, Karnataka is rejecting you & the BJP."

Apr 2, 2018 6:59 pm (IST) After heavy rain subsides, JD(S)'s mega public meeting begins in Hassan. They are behind schedule by two hours.

Apr 2, 2018 6:47 pm (IST) Congress corporator from Mangalore Pratibha Kulai has filed a police complaint against union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, BS Yeddyurappa and MP Shobha Karandlaje for using her picture in Karnataka BJP's charge sheet against the Congress government in the state. The BJP had on Sunday brought out three booklets, listing the Siddaramaiah administrations's alleged failures on law and order, agriculture and ignoring Bengaluru. Instead of Manjula Narayanaswamy's image, corporator Kulai's photo was printed in the BJP charge sheet.

Apr 2, 2018 5:57 pm (IST) The Election Commission has invited application form citizens to register themselves as voters ahead of Karnataka polls. The closing date for submission of applications is April 14, 2018. In this regard, the EC has decided to launch a special drive on April 8 at all polling stations in the state aimed at providing opportunity for women, people with disabilities, primitive tribes and all weaker sections of the society.

Apr 2, 2018 5:12 pm (IST) The Election Commission has constituted 1156 Flying Squads and 1255 Static Surveillance Teams to enforce the Model Code of Conduct in Karnataka. The EC squads removed several posters, publicity materials and filed 1 FIR against use of loudspeaker, 3 FIRs against holding illegal meetings and 7 FIRs against inducement and gratification to electors, the EC statement said. According to the statement, the EC squads seized Rs 8,56,850/, seized items like 96 cookers, 550 sarees, 38 sewing machines, 5 vehicles, 3 litres of liquor under Model Code of Conduct violation in last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the EC squads seized Rs 1,21,47,570 cash, 139 litres of liquor, 568 sarees, 2 kg 464 gms of gold worth Rs 49,17,000/-, 160 laptops and 8 vehicles.

Apr 2, 2018 4:51 pm (IST) The Election Commission on Monday issued a statement on cash, gold, sarees and liqour seized til date in poll-bound Karnataka.

Apr 2, 2018 4:43 pm (IST) Speaking on the code of conduct issue, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Monday said the Chief Election Commissioner has promised to look into the matter at the earliest after Congress leaders asked him to prohibit such activities in Karnataka till May 12.

Apr 2, 2018 3:34 pm (IST) Amit Shah, who had earlier cancelled his North Karnataka tour today, has as rescheduled another one for tomorrow in two specific areas. He will be visiting Kaginele, to address a meeting of OBC community. Kaginele is a town known as the birth place of Kanaka Dasa, a saint revered by the Kuruba, the community Siddaramaiah hails from. Shah will interact with the seers at Shivayogi Mutt in Badami in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka.

Apr 2, 2018 1:58 pm (IST) ​B S Yeddyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra is on a tour to Mysore today. He has visited Chamundi Temple and is now on his way to Varuna constituency. "I may not be in electoral politics but I have been active in the field for more than ten years. I have helped my father and brother in their campaigns. I may not know the constituency, but I am not new to politics, and I trust party workers who have been working hard in Varuna. If party leaders feel that I should contest elections, I am even ready for that," said Vijayendra.

Apr 2, 2018 12:57 pm (IST) Bellary BJP MP B Sriramulu visits Yeddyurappa. Insiders say that he was there to discuss the future of Reddy brothers. Meanwhile, a lot of motion seems to be happening in political circles with disgruntled leaders mulling to switch parties. Continuing this trend, former Union minister and Independent MLC Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is now set to return to BJP on Wednesday.

Apr 2, 2018 12:49 pm (IST) After reports of Yeddyruppa's son Vijayendra being considered as a potential candidate against Siddaramaiah's son in Varuna, the chief minister today said that even if BSY's father suddenly appears to contest election, they cannot win as people will not get fooled. "What's the relationship between Yeddyurappa and my constituency? Don't give much importance to the buzz. Even if his father comes, they can't win because people won't get fooled. They know who has done what for the constituency. Even my son won't win just because he is my son. A candidate can't win just because he is the CM's son. People will look at the development work been taken up by their MLA," Siddaramaiah said.

Apr 2, 2018 12:28 pm (IST) Kannada superstar Sudeep visits JDS state chief H D Kumaraswamy as a part of "courtesy call". A party member said that the two discussed politics for two hours. Meanwhile, sources said that Congress is eyeing him as he belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community.

Apr 2, 2018 11:46 am (IST) After Congress MLA and former minister Malikayya Guttedar crossed over to BJP, local BJP candidate M Y Patil is all set to join Congress in Afzalpur of Gulbarga district, following B S Yeddyurappa's "betrayal". Patil was earlier tipped to be the BJP candidate from Afzalpur but was later replaced by Guttedar. Disgruntled over the move, the leader has now decided to switch sides and take on Guttedar in Afzalpur.

Apr 2, 2018 11:29 am (IST) Four-time MLA and former BJP minister V. Somanna today said that it was Union minister Ananth Kumar who decides his seats, and not BJP-CM face Yeddyurappa. Somanna was irked after he was denied ticket Hanur in Chamarajanagara district. Another BJP leader, Haratalu Halappa, is miffed after being denied ticket from Sagara in Shimoga district. Reportedly, he's "in touch with Congress".

Apr 2, 2018 11:08 am (IST) Election Commission has seized a total of Rs 1.12 crore cash in Karnataka so far. Besides cash, gold worth Rs 49.17 lakh and 18 sarees have been recovered. According to officials, small gold jewellery, including ear and nose studs, rings and dollars, were being transported in a car when it was seized on Sunday by police during checking in Balepura village in Devanahalli. Of the Rs 1.12 crore seizure in the poll-bound state till now, Sunday's recovery include Rs 86 lakh in cash, 10 sarees, and 160 laptops.

Apr 2, 2018 10:35 am (IST) After Amit Shah visited Shivamogga a week ago, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is all set to embark on a tour to the region. Gandhi will kick off his tour from Shivamogga, which has been Yeddyurappa's bastion for long. He will then travel to Davangere and Chitradurga, following which he will visit Kolar, Chickballapur and Bengaluru Rural on Saturday. According to report, Congress president is scheduled to hold a massive public rally in Bengaluru on Sunday, which will be the last day of his tour of the region.

CM Siddaramaiah during a road show in Chamundeshwari. Overwhelmed by the support & affection shown by the people of Chamundeshwari. This is where I began my political journey over 3 decades ago, and I am confident that the people will bless us to continue serving them. #INC4Karnataka — Siddaramaiah April 2, 2018