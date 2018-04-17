Karnataka Election LIVE: Congress Defends Nomination of Mehul Choksi's Lawyer, Denies Putting Ticket on Hold

Apr 17, 2018 10:59 am (IST)

Conditions for filing nominations:

* Allow filing nominations from 11 am to 3 pm.

* Five supporters with the nominee to submit the nomination.

* A candidate must submit only three vehicles to file nomination.

* If the nominee is a candidate for a different constituency, two types of affidavit should be submitted.

* All information on the application is mandatory. The nomination will be rejected.

* SC / ST applicants who file nomination should deposit up to five thousand rupees.

* Other candidates must compulsorily pay ten thousand deposit.

* Candidates should open a new bank account and spend money from there.

(Election candidates can file their nomination papers from today. The last day on Tuesday, April 24.)