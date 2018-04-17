GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka Election LIVE: Congress Defends Nomination of Mehul Choksi's Lawyer, Denies Putting Ticket on Hold

News18.com | April 17, 2018, 4:17 PM IST
Event Highlights

Defending the nomination of Mehul Choksi’s lawyer HS Chandramouli from Madikeri seat, the Congress had denied putting the ticket on hold. Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill instead questioned the Centre over the cash crunch at ATMs being reported from across the country. Speaking to CNN-News18, Chandramouli, too, said he hadn’t heard of his ticket being put on hold. Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa, who had penned an emotional Facebook post over being denied a ticket, had questioned how former party MP Jayaprakash Hegde was denied nomination after he lost out in the Lok Sabha battle but Chandramouli was allowed to contest even though he had lost an election. Kalappa had also hinted at 'Chandramouli-Choksi' connection. BJP social media head Amit Malviya had earlier in the day questioned Congress over the controversial nomination. Meanwhile, the BJP camp too has started witnessing dissent over ticket distribution with workers vandalising a party office in Tumkur.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Apr 17, 2018 4:17 pm (IST)

CM Siddaramaiah has no right to garland the Basava statue. He split the communities. Split the Lingayats. He has no moral right to celebrate Basava Jayanthi: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje.

Tomorrow is Basava Jayanthi. Both congress and BJP have scheduled programmes for the day.

Apr 17, 2018 4:15 pm (IST)

BJP's B S Yeddyurappa to file nomination on 19th April from Shikaripura constituency 

Apr 17, 2018 4:06 pm (IST)

Dinesh Gundurao to CNN NEWS18 - About candidature issues as far as I know there are no changes, Madikeri seat not put on hold. Looking at reactions from across constituencies and will then decide on putting seats on hold. 

Apr 17, 2018 2:52 pm (IST)

B Y Vijayendra posts a video on Twitter on the 'failures' of CM Siddaramiah in Varuna Assembly constituency.

Apr 17, 2018 2:42 pm (IST)

As soon as the reports on Madikeri seat being put on hold came to light, Congress held a press conference clarifying that the seat has not been put on hold by the Grand Old party. "We have not kept his (H S Chandramouli) seat on hold. Even he has clarified that he has no personal relation with Nirav Modi's uncle, Mehul Choksi."

Apr 17, 2018 2:19 pm (IST)

A day after Congress members created ruckus at party offices in various places in Karnataka, BJP workers today went on a rampage in party office in Pavagada. Saffron party men vandalised chairs, tables, furniture and pelted stones at the office. The workers were enraged a Congress turncoat being fielded from Pavagada. A day earlier, Grand Old party's Balram was inducted into BJP by B S Yeddyurappa and later he announced that Balram will contest on BJP ticket in Tumkur district.

Apr 17, 2018 2:04 pm (IST)

Congress puts Madikeri seat on hold after H S Chandramouli's candidature raised several eyebrows. BJP's Amit Malviya had also asked Congress about its decision to field PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi's lawyer from the seat. Claiming that he is unaware of the decision, Chandramouli said, "I am in the middle of the campaign. I don't know why my seat has been put on hold." Meanwhile, when CNN-News18 tried to ask Rahul Gandhi, who is in UP's Amethi, he evaded the question.

Apr 17, 2018 1:07 pm (IST)
Apr 17, 2018 11:07 am (IST)

Reacting on BJP's attack over Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi connection, H S Chandramouli tells CNN-News18, "I have nothing to do with him (Mehul Choksi) personally. I am practicing lawyers for 35 years and anyone can approach me for a case. As my lawyer, it is my duty to defend my client. I am not his lawyer only. He is one among many clients and I have never seen him neither I want to see him. Brijesh Kalappa is a friend. He had not expressed any desire to fight elections, else I would have supported him."

Apr 17, 2018 10:59 am (IST)

Conditions for filing nominations: 

* Allow filing nominations from 11 am to 3 pm.

* Five supporters with the nominee to submit the nomination.

* A candidate must submit only three vehicles to file nomination.

* If the nominee is a candidate for a different constituency, two types of affidavit should be submitted.

* All information on the application is mandatory. The nomination will be rejected.

* SC / ST applicants who file nomination should deposit up to five thousand rupees.

* Other candidates must compulsorily pay ten thousand deposit.

* Candidates should open a new bank account and spend money from there.

(Election candidates can file their nomination papers from today. The last day on Tuesday, April 24.)

Apr 17, 2018 10:53 am (IST)
Apr 16, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)

The Congress has attacked the BJP for naming tainted candidates in the second list announced on Monday. Randeep Surjewala said Amit Shah's prophecy of Yeddyurappa govt being the 'Most Corrupt' in Karnataka is coming true, referring to Shah’s gaffe during campaigning earlier.

Apr 16, 2018 4:56 pm (IST)

By not giving tickets to Christians or Muslims, the BJP seems to be repeating its Uttar Pradesh strategy. Like UP, Karnataka has a numerically-significant Muslim population, but the BJP has not deemed it fit to name a single candidate from the community so far. The party had faced flak in UP too, but defended its stance, by saying that it must look at winnability. “I want to make an appeal to all Muslim brothers and sisters that they should join us. We will not allow hatred to prosper,'' Rajnath Singh had said.

Apr 16, 2018 4:38 pm (IST)

Another Reddy clan member Sanna Fakerappa has also got a ticket. The BJP has not named any Christian or Muslim as a candidate so far.  

Apr 16, 2018 4:37 pm (IST)

Earlier, there was speculation that Somashekar may not get a ticket as BJP wants to stay away from those with a tainted past. Somashekar had placed all his trust in the statement of State BJP president BS Yeddyurappa during his Parivartan Yatra asking people to ensure his victory with a huge margin. He had already undertaken rigorous door-to-door campaign in the city.

Apr 16, 2018 4:33 pm (IST)

Somashekar Reddy, the elder brother of mining baron G Janardhan Reddy, faces the charge of trying to bribe a Judge of a Special CBI Court to get bail for Janardhan Reddy. Somashekar, it may be mentioned here, won from the Ballari (city) constituency in the 2008 elections with a slender margin of 1,022 votes against Congress candidate Anil Lad. He did not contest the 2013 elections.

Apr 16, 2018 4:31 pm (IST)

The second BJP list has an unmissable Yeddyurappa stamp, with several of his loyalists getting tickets. There are also several with tainted pasts in the BJP list. Among those is elder Reddy brother, G Somashekar Reddy, who will contest from Bellary city. Another tainted member is Katta Subramanya Naidu who was sent to jail after he and son were caught red handed by Lokayukta. He will contest from  Shivajinagar. Krishnaiah Shetty who went to jail with BSY in Denotification scam has got a ticket from Malur. MP Renukacharya of sleaze gate past has got a ticket from Honnali.

Apr 16, 2018 4:24 pm (IST)

The BJP, however, has still not announced who will face off against CM Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari or his son in Varuna constituency. The BJP had earlier announced candidates for 72 seats and a final list is still awaited.  

Apr 16, 2018 4:20 pm (IST)

BJP releases second list of 82 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls, a day after Congress released its list of 218 candidates.

Apr 16, 2018 2:30 pm (IST)

The dissident Congress workers in Karntaka's Mandya, Chikmaglur, Bengaluru and Bellary vandalised Congress offices for denying ticket to Ravikumar. Congress has given ticket to sitting MLA, actor Ambarish from Mandya. Ravikumar, who was also ticket aspirant, did not get the ticket. The supporters of Ravikumar went on street in Mandya condemning the move. They attacked Congress office and smashed the chairs and doors. They demanded to change the list and give ticket to Ravikumar from Mandya.

Apr 16, 2018 2:27 pm (IST)
Apr 16, 2018 1:55 pm (IST)

Welcoming Owaisi's support, JDS' Kumaraswamy said, "Owaisi gave a befitting replying to Congress leaders who have been making allegations against JDS." The JDS state chief was mentioning Owaisi's statement where he said that both Congress and BJP have failed and have nothing to offer to Karnataka. Kumaraswamy further said, "It is possible that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, who met us last week, may have persuaded Owaisi to support us."​

Apr 16, 2018 1:27 pm (IST)

Congress leader and ex MLA, Prasannakumar, likely to join JDS. He is from Bengaluru city. KPCC vice president V R Sudarshan is upset over not getting party ticket from Kolar. He may join BJP.

Apr 16, 2018 1:26 pm (IST)

A few MLAs, who did not get ticket, are meeting Mallikarjun Kharge. The former railways minister is reportedly upset that Siddaramaiah has got lion's share. Meanwhile, power minister D K Shivakumar says JDS and BJP have an agreement to defeat Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari and the pact was sealed three months ago.

Apr 16, 2018 1:22 pm (IST)
 

The income tax department raided the residence of Congress MLA B Shivanna at the behest of Election Commission. Income tax officials said that since EC does not have powers to enter candidates' homes, the Commisson alerted IT that considerable cash was stashed at Shivanna's home. The IT officials then raided Shivanna's home at 5.30 am. They completed the raid at 9.30 am, but did not recover anything.

Apr 16, 2018 12:01 pm (IST)
 

In the last three months, the Karnataka government was asked to spend as much as Rs 56 crore to glorify the achievements of chief minister Siddaramaiah ahead of state assembly elections. An RTI reply shows that the government used hoardings of its Department of Information and Publicity and other billboards on buses and auto-rickshaws, metro rail pillars, bus shelters of the BBMP, LED mobile vans and LED hoardings. Besides, video ads put out on social media, websites and TV channels are accounted for separately.

Apr 16, 2018 11:54 am (IST)
Apr 16, 2018 11:35 am (IST)

MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that he spoke to JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy and has decided that he will support former PM HD Deve Gowda's party. "It is in the interest of Karnataka and the nation that he (Kumaraswamy) becomes the CM. Congress is not powerful enough to stop BJP," he said. According to JDS sources, Owaisi had even approached Deve Gowda earlier for seat sharing arrangements, which was turned down by the former Prime Minister.

Apr 16, 2018 11:19 am (IST)

Contrary to expectations, Siddaramaiah has only kept one seat for himself. There were rumors that he wanted to play it safe and contest from two seats. The Karnataka CM will now contest from only Chamundeshwari Assembly seat 

Apr 16, 2018 11:05 am (IST)

Congress ticket aspirant Anajanmurthy's followers stage a protest near Nelmangala after he was denied  ticket. The protesters burn tyres on the highway. Meanwhile, another aspirant, Kalappa, has retweeted a post which says he should have been given ticket. The is believed to be upset with the Congress leadership.

