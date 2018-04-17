Karnataka Election LIVE: Congress Defends Nomination of Mehul Choksi's Lawyer, Denies Putting Ticket on Hold

Event Highlights
- Cong Denies Holding Madikeri Seat
- Karnataka Mayhem
- Cong Puts Controversial Madikeri Seat on Hold
- Chandramouli: Have Never Seen Chokshi
- Filing of Nomination Papers Begins
- Cong Ticket Mayhem
- I-T Sleuths Return Empty Handed From Cong Leader's Home
- CM Spends Rs 56 Cr on Ads
- Owaisi Opts out of K'taka polls
- Supporters of Cong Aspirants Go On a Rampage
B Y Vijayendra posts a video on Twitter on the 'failures' of CM Siddaramiah in Varuna Assembly constituency.
ವರುಣಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಜನತೆ ಕನಿಷ್ಠ ಮೂಲಸೌಕರ್ಯವೂ ಇಲ್ಲದೇ ತೊಂದರೆ ಅನುಭವಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವುದನ್ನು ಕಂಡಾಗ ಬೇಸರವಾಯಿತು. ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯನವರಿಗೆ ಸ್ವಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಬಗೆಹರಿಸಲೂ ಸಾಧ್ಯವಾಗಿಲ್ಲ. ಇನ್ನು ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಯನ್ನು ಅವರು ಬಗೆಹರಿಸುವುದು ದೂರದ ಮಾತು. ಕುಡಿಯುವ ನೀರು ಪೂರೈಸಲು ಕೂಡ ಸಿಎಂ ನಿರ್ಲಕ್ಷ್ಯ ತೋರಿರುವುದು ದುರಂತ. pic.twitter.com/wY4TDKUdVr— Vijayendra Yeddyurappa (@BYVijayendra) April 17, 2018
As soon as the reports on Madikeri seat being put on hold came to light, Congress held a press conference clarifying that the seat has not been put on hold by the Grand Old party. "We have not kept his (H S Chandramouli) seat on hold. Even he has clarified that he has no personal relation with Nirav Modi's uncle, Mehul Choksi."
A day after Congress members created ruckus at party offices in various places in Karnataka, BJP workers today went on a rampage in party office in Pavagada. Saffron party men vandalised chairs, tables, furniture and pelted stones at the office. The workers were enraged a Congress turncoat being fielded from Pavagada. A day earlier, Grand Old party's Balram was inducted into BJP by B S Yeddyurappa and later he announced that Balram will contest on BJP ticket in Tumkur district.
Congress puts Madikeri seat on hold after H S Chandramouli's candidature raised several eyebrows. BJP's Amit Malviya had also asked Congress about its decision to field PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi's lawyer from the seat. Claiming that he is unaware of the decision, Chandramouli said, "I am in the middle of the campaign. I don't know why my seat has been put on hold." Meanwhile, when CNN-News18 tried to ask Rahul Gandhi, who is in UP's Amethi, he evaded the question.
Reacting on BJP's attack over Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi connection, H S Chandramouli tells CNN-News18, "I have nothing to do with him (Mehul Choksi) personally. I am practicing lawyers for 35 years and anyone can approach me for a case. As my lawyer, it is my duty to defend my client. I am not his lawyer only. He is one among many clients and I have never seen him neither I want to see him. Brijesh Kalappa is a friend. He had not expressed any desire to fight elections, else I would have supported him."
Conditions for filing nominations:
* Allow filing nominations from 11 am to 3 pm.
* Five supporters with the nominee to submit the nomination.
* A candidate must submit only three vehicles to file nomination.
* If the nominee is a candidate for a different constituency, two types of affidavit should be submitted.
* All information on the application is mandatory. The nomination will be rejected.
* SC / ST applicants who file nomination should deposit up to five thousand rupees.
* Other candidates must compulsorily pay ten thousand deposit.
* Candidates should open a new bank account and spend money from there.
(Election candidates can file their nomination papers from today. The last day on Tuesday, April 24.)
I have never represented Mehul Choksi, nor have I been given the Party nomination. https://t.co/L6zcTw84KJ— Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) April 16, 2018
What is so special about H S Chandramouli, lawyer of Nirav Modi's uncle Mehul Choksi, that Congress gave him a ticket from Madikere while denying one to Brijesh Kalappa, Siddaramaiah's legal advisor and party spokesperson? Rahul's friends over CM's aide? #CongressWithNirav— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) April 17, 2018
The Congress has attacked the BJP for naming tainted candidates in the second list announced on Monday. Randeep Surjewala said Amit Shah's prophecy of Yeddyurappa govt being the 'Most Corrupt' in Karnataka is coming true, referring to Shah’s gaffe during campaigning earlier.
BREAKING! Amit Shah's prophecy of Yeddyurappa Govt being the 'Most Corrupt' ever in Karnataka is coming true-— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 16, 2018
Janardhan Reddy's brother Somshekar Reddy gets BJP ticket!
Krishnaiah Setty is also a BJP candidate, who was accused with BSY in land scam.https://t.co/g24sLWOxnG
By not giving tickets to Christians or Muslims, the BJP seems to be repeating its Uttar Pradesh strategy. Like UP, Karnataka has a numerically-significant Muslim population, but the BJP has not deemed it fit to name a single candidate from the community so far. The party had faced flak in UP too, but defended its stance, by saying that it must look at winnability. “I want to make an appeal to all Muslim brothers and sisters that they should join us. We will not allow hatred to prosper,'' Rajnath Singh had said.
Earlier, there was speculation that Somashekar may not get a ticket as BJP wants to stay away from those with a tainted past. Somashekar had placed all his trust in the statement of State BJP president BS Yeddyurappa during his Parivartan Yatra asking people to ensure his victory with a huge margin. He had already undertaken rigorous door-to-door campaign in the city.
Somashekar Reddy, the elder brother of mining baron G Janardhan Reddy, faces the charge of trying to bribe a Judge of a Special CBI Court to get bail for Janardhan Reddy. Somashekar, it may be mentioned here, won from the Ballari (city) constituency in the 2008 elections with a slender margin of 1,022 votes against Congress candidate Anil Lad. He did not contest the 2013 elections.
The second BJP list has an unmissable Yeddyurappa stamp, with several of his loyalists getting tickets. There are also several with tainted pasts in the BJP list. Among those is elder Reddy brother, G Somashekar Reddy, who will contest from Bellary city. Another tainted member is Katta Subramanya Naidu who was sent to jail after he and son were caught red handed by Lokayukta. He will contest from Shivajinagar. Krishnaiah Shetty who went to jail with BSY in Denotification scam has got a ticket from Malur. MP Renukacharya of sleaze gate past has got a ticket from Honnali.
The dissident Congress workers in Karntaka's Mandya, Chikmaglur, Bengaluru and Bellary vandalised Congress offices for denying ticket to Ravikumar. Congress has given ticket to sitting MLA, actor Ambarish from Mandya. Ravikumar, who was also ticket aspirant, did not get the ticket. The supporters of Ravikumar went on street in Mandya condemning the move. They attacked Congress office and smashed the chairs and doors. They demanded to change the list and give ticket to Ravikumar from Mandya.
Congress workers protest outside party's office in #Mangaluru over distribution of tickets of #KarnatakaAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/mEvxrMrRwm— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018
Welcoming Owaisi's support, JDS' Kumaraswamy said, "Owaisi gave a befitting replying to Congress leaders who have been making allegations against JDS." The JDS state chief was mentioning Owaisi's statement where he said that both Congress and BJP have failed and have nothing to offer to Karnataka. Kumaraswamy further said, "It is possible that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, who met us last week, may have persuaded Owaisi to support us."
A few MLAs, who did not get ticket, are meeting Mallikarjun Kharge. The former railways minister is reportedly upset that Siddaramaiah has got lion's share. Meanwhile, power minister D K Shivakumar says JDS and BJP have an agreement to defeat Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari and the pact was sealed three months ago.
The income tax department raided the residence of Congress MLA B Shivanna at the behest of Election Commission. Income tax officials said that since EC does not have powers to enter candidates' homes, the Commisson alerted IT that considerable cash was stashed at Shivanna's home. The IT officials then raided Shivanna's home at 5.30 am. They completed the raid at 9.30 am, but did not recover anything.
In the last three months, the Karnataka government was asked to spend as much as Rs 56 crore to glorify the achievements of chief minister Siddaramaiah ahead of state assembly elections. An RTI reply shows that the government used hoardings of its Department of Information and Publicity and other billboards on buses and auto-rickshaws, metro rail pillars, bus shelters of the BBMP, LED mobile vans and LED hoardings. Besides, video ads put out on social media, websites and TV channels are accounted for separately.
Bengaluru Rural: Supporters of Congress leader Anjana Murthy protest after he was denied a ticket from Nelamangala constituency.R Narayanaswamy is the candidate from Nelamangala. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/XuDUod1aaF— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018
MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that he spoke to JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy and has decided that he will support former PM HD Deve Gowda's party. "It is in the interest of Karnataka and the nation that he (Kumaraswamy) becomes the CM. Congress is not powerful enough to stop BJP," he said. According to JDS sources, Owaisi had even approached Deve Gowda earlier for seat sharing arrangements, which was turned down by the former Prime Minister.
Contrary to expectations, Siddaramaiah has only kept one seat for himself. There were rumors that he wanted to play it safe and contest from two seats. The Karnataka CM will now contest from only Chamundeshwari Assembly seat
People of north Karnataka had requested me to contest from Badami. I am grateful for their love & affection, but I have decided to contest only from Chamundeshwari— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 16, 2018
Congratulations to candidates nominated to contest the Elections on a Congress ticket.
Let us bring Congress back!
Congress ticket aspirant Anajanmurthy's followers stage a protest near Nelmangala after he was denied ticket. The protesters burn tyres on the highway. Meanwhile, another aspirant, Kalappa, has retweeted a post which says he should have been given ticket. The is believed to be upset with the Congress leadership.
