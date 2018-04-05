Karnataka Election LIVE: Congress Mocks Amit Shah, Thanks Him for Being Their 'Star Campaigner'

Actor Sudeep, who on Monday met JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy, has on Thursday met CM Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence. On Wednesday, the CM took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. Attaching a copy of the government reply to a question by MP Ritabrata Banerjee on how much corporate loan had been waived off, Siddaramaiah said that he waived off Rs 8165 crore of farmer loans but the PM was not able to because PSU banks waived off Rs 2,41,911 crore corporate loans. Meanwhile, as poll preparations heat up in Karnataka, a lot of commotion is being witnessed within the political parties. While 25 Congress leaders joined JD(S) today, two JD(S) leaders, one Congress member and an Independent are expected to join BJP soon.
BJP president Amit Shah has uploaded a video of Rahul Gandhi claiming that the Congress president was "lying and fictitiously revoking the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society.":
Karnataka Congress has tweeted saying, "Thank you Amit Shah for speaking the truth yet again. You are turning out to be our Star Campaigner! Karnataka's Silk production hit an all-time high in 2016-17. Major cocoon markets have been modernised & integrated with e-Mandi platform." The party, in its following tweet said, "Four Cold Storages exclusively for sericulture farmers have been established at Tumkuru, Channapatna, Hassan & Mandya. In the last five years, cocoon yield has increased by 14 kg/acre. Our initiatives have benefitted 1.38 lakh farmers and reelers."
Gowda was reacting to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his party workers observing a day-long fast in Chennai on Monday, "condemning the Centre" for not setting up the CMB in compliance with the Supreme Court order. Ministers and senior leaders of AIADMK had led the hunger strike in various districts. "Gadkari (Union Minister Nitin Gadkari) gave a sensible statement that the matter needs more time to be reviewed. But Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister sat on a dharna, appealing to the Centre. I am appealing to the Centre not to buckle under pressure," Gowda said.
On Wednesday, former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda asked the Centre not to buckle under pressure from Tamil Nadu politicians to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), saying the Supreme Court order needed to be studied in depth. Gowda said political parties in Tamil Nadu had resorted to "intimidation" by staging a demonstration and in the past too, such tactics were adopted by leaders in that state.
Bengaluru: Pranesh, in his late 60s, is a full time volunteer of the RSS. These days he is busy campaigning for the BJP.
Soon, Siddaramaiah hit back with a tweet, saying, "When you visit a village people welcome you with lemon. That this is not a superstition is known to all Kannadigas." He also asked them to educate themselves about Karnataka before tweeting.
On Wednesday, Karnataka BJP and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engaged in a spat on Twitter after the former accused him of 'hypocrisy' for campaigning with a lemon in hand at the same time as the Anti-superstition Bill is being passed. BJP also posted a photograph showing Siddaramaiah campaigning with a lemon in hand. "Campaigns with a lemon in hand, but brings in Anti Superstitions Bill to demean and criminalise Hindu traditions. Hypocrisy thy name is Siddaramaiah," Karnataka BJP said in a tweet.
A certificate of approval from Dr. Shivakumara Swamy, of Siddaganga Mutt, is much valued in Karnataka's public life and the powers that be rush to him when in trouble.
The AICC social media cell head Ramya is also a Vokkaliga from Mandya and was a famous heroine before she quit acting in 2013. Ramya has told News18 that she was not contesting in this election. However, her mother Ranjitha has threatened to contest as an independent candidate if Congress denies her party ticket.
It is not just Sudeep, there are over a dozen Kannada cinema stars who are either being chased by political parties or they themselves are chasing the Netas for Assembly tickets. Another Kannada superstar of yesteryears and former minister Ambareesh is reportedly upset with Siddaramaiah and yet to decide on whether to seek a re-election from Mandya. The “rebel” star is popular across south Karnataka because of his Vokkaliga caste. The Congress is trying to pacify him keeping Vokkaliga votes in mind.
The Nayakas are concentrated in Chitradurga, Bellary and Raichur districts and both Congress and JDS think that he can be of some use in these areas. Political parties are still chasing him and Sudeep has to make up his mind.
The Kannada “Bigg Boss” anchor’s visit to Gowda son’s house led to fevered speculations in both political and film circles. According to insiders, Kumaraswamy has offered him JDS ticket from one of the constituencies in Chitradurga or Bellary. But Sudeep politely declined the offer saying that he will think about it. A month before that ruling Congress was eyeing Sudeep. The Congress party sources claim that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wants to field Sudeep in this election. His caste is more appealing to political parties than his star appeal. Sudeep belongs to Nayaka caste who are Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.
Actor Sudeep, who on Monday met JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy, has on Thursday met CM Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence. On Monday, Sudeep met JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy triggering speculations that “Kichcha” will join Gowdas’ party in this election. He is one of the top actors in Kannada entertainment world and has acted in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies.
BJP has accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of 'hypocrisy' for campaigning with a lemon in hand, but "antagonising" people by bringing in Anti-Superstitions Bill to "demean and criminalise" Hindu traditions. "Campaigns with a lemon in hand, but brings in Anti Superstitions Bill to demean and criminalise Hindu traditions. Hypocrisy thy name is @siddaramaiah," Karnataka BJP said in a tweet. BJP also posted a photograph showing Siddaramaiah campaigning with a lemon in hand. The party also mocked Siddaramaiah by asking him to take classes from the "brilliant mathematician" and AICC convenor Priyanka Chaturvedi for claiming low attendance at Amit Shah's rallies in Karnataka. "It looks like @siddaramaiah has learnt only 'division' at his school. Had he learnt addition too, hewould have counted the number of people right. Mr. CM, why don't you take classes from the brilliant Mathematician @priyankac19?" it said. BJP also likened Siddaramaiah to failed Pakistani cricketer-turned-commentator Rameez Raja,"who never performed at his own backyard, but lied about India's performance while on a visit to the country." BJP was reacting to Siddaramaiah mocking at Shah for "low attendance" in Haveri.
JD(S) has filed complaint with the Election Commission, accusing both the BJP and Congress of model code of conduct violations. the petition has listed eight points of contention. At the foremost, the party has accused the state Chief Secretary of favouring the ruling Congress. Among the other issues of complaint, JD (S) has accused both BJP and Congress of seeking votes in the name of religion.
BJP likely to field Bellary MP B Sriramulu in the Assembly polls. The state unit has recommended his name. He is considered a strong leader of the Tribals. By fielding him BJP wants to pacify his guru Janardhan Reddy whom Amit Shah has disowned, say BJP leaders from Bellary.
The Civil Society Forum, a coalition of more than 35 organisations/individuals have collaborated to prepare a Manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 and more than 30 organisations which have endorsed it. Civil Society Forum members work on issues of the marginalised and on good governance. The Manifesto will be released on Friday, 6th April.
Sri Sri Sri Shivakumara Swamiji gifted these two photographs of Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to Congress president Rahul Gandhi when he visited the Siddaganga Mutt.
Rahul Gandhi in Tumkur: Siddaramaiah has given free rice to the people here. Worked hard for welfare of farmers, women and youth. What has Yeddyurappa done? Has Narendra Modi credited Rs 15 lakh in any of your accounts? He only brought the Gabbar Singh Tax(GST). Arun Jaitley was Nirav Modi's lawyer.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets Siddaganga Mutt's head, 11-year-old Shivakumara Swami, in Tumkur.
BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa has refused to discuss the Lingayat isue. "I don't want to comment on the lingayat issue. From today, in each district and concerned Assembly constituency, we will discuss the issue by taking everyone's opinion and then party president will take a call."
On Being asked whether Somshekar Reddy will he contest on a BJP ticket, he said, "There is no problem with Somshekar Reddy and Sriramalu, both are working together. This time in Bellari we will win seats in all segments."
"Have not discussed anything on Janardhan Reddy," he added.
While Congress president Rahul Gandhi lands in Tumkur, JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy is already present there. On the other hand, BJP leader Rajugouda Kudari joins Congress with 400 supporters after "party betrayed him."
Powerful Jharkiholi family from Belgaum district clarifies that no one from their family will join the BJP. Younger among Satish, Ramesh and Balachandra Jharkiholi brothers, Lakhan says will not join BJP even if they offer him CM post. Earlier, he was scheduled to join the saffron party. But has now denied any possibility. His brothers are with both Congress and JD(S), and all three are MLAs. Two are from Congress and one is from JDS. Meanwhile, EC has recovered Rs 2 lakh cash and sarees near Bengaluru.
In an awkward moment for Rahul Gandhi, a woman at a public meeting in Davangere asked the Congress president why he was dividing the society by pitching for a separate religion status for Lingayats. In reply, Gandhi said that he doesn't know much about the issue, and referred it to the CM. The CM then responded by saying that the government had only sent across a recommendation based on a demand placed by the Lingayat seers.
As JD(S)'s Mallikarjuna Khuba joined BJP today, saffron pary leaders from Bidar oppose his move. Sources said that the leaders have told Yeddyurappa not to field Khuba from Bidar as the BJP has been fighting him for 20 years.