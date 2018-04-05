Karnataka Election LIVE: Congress Mocks Amit Shah, Thanks Him for Being Their 'Star Campaigner'

Apr 4, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)

BJP has accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of 'hypocrisy' for campaigning with a lemon in hand, but "antagonising" people by bringing in Anti-Superstitions Bill to "demean and criminalise" Hindu traditions. "Campaigns with a lemon in hand, but brings in Anti Superstitions Bill to demean and criminalise Hindu traditions. Hypocrisy thy name is @siddaramaiah," Karnataka BJP said in a tweet. BJP also posted a photograph showing Siddaramaiah campaigning with a lemon in hand. The party also mocked Siddaramaiah by asking him to take classes from the "brilliant mathematician" and AICC convenor Priyanka Chaturvedi for claiming low attendance at Amit Shah's rallies in Karnataka. "It looks like @siddaramaiah has learnt only 'division' at his school. Had he learnt addition too, hewould have counted the number of people right. Mr. CM, why don't you take classes from the brilliant Mathematician @priyankac19?" it said. BJP also likened Siddaramaiah to failed Pakistani cricketer-turned-commentator Rameez Raja,"who never performed at his own backyard, but lied about India's performance while on a visit to the country." BJP was reacting to Siddaramaiah mocking at Shah for "low attendance" in Haveri.