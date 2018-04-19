Karnataka Election LIVE: Development of State is Stuck Like Bengaluru Traffic, Says Amit Shah

Apr 19, 2018 4:05 pm (IST)

KARNATAKA BJP MLA'S COMMUNAL PITCH | Karnataka BJP MLA Sanjay Patil raked up the Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid issue at a campaign on Wednesday. He said, “I will touch my heart and tell you that this is India, the country of Hindus, the country where Ram was born… Ram Mandir should be built in Ayodhya and I am ready to do anything for that cause.”

“Let Congress’ Lakshmi Hebbalkar tell you that they will build the Ram Mandir, you all can vote for her but they only build masjids, they will build Babri Masjid. We build Ram Mandir. Once upon a time former PM Manmohan Singh gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court.

“This election is not about roads or drinking water, this election is about Hindu and Muslims. Those who want to build the Babri Masjid and celebrate Tipu Jayanti are the Congress party. If you want Shivaji Maharaj, or someone who does pooja at a Lakshmi temple, then vote for BJP."