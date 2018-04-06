Karnataka Election LIVE: EC Sacks Home Ministry Advisor Kempaiah After Deve Gowda's Complaint

Apr 6, 2018 10:09 am (IST)

In Karnataka politics, Kumaraswamy is a lone ranger. The third son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy is ‘Kumaranna’ for all in state politics. Kumaraswamy became Karnataka chief minister in a midnight family coup in early 2006, toppling the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state. He ruled in alliance with the BJP for 20 months and was known as the most accessible chief minister the state had seen in 40 years. After it lost power in 2008, the JD(S) has not been able to make a comeback either in the state or at the Centre. The JD(S) cadre are getting impatient and Kumaraswamy knows that if he loses this time, perhaps it will be the end of the road for him. The Gowda clan is getting ready for the final battle and father Gowda has appointed him as the general.