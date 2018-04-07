Karnataka Election LIVE: First Female Lingayat Seer Endorses CM, Sets April 18 Deadline for PM Modi

Event Highlights
"We support the political parties that recognise us a minority and different religion. We support all those who support our cause. Congress and Siddaramaiah should be supported now, there is no doubt. Seers have a responsibility now. They have given us a big gift. RSS has misguided the people that we take money from anti-social elements. They say we are breaking India and Hinduism. We are still part of Hinduism but our religion is Lingayat. We are asking for freedom. We are not anti-Hindu. Lingayats are peaceful and spiritual people, the RSS wants Hindus to fight us. We condemn that," says Mate Mahadevi.
"We told CM Siddaramaiah that Veerashaiva and Lingayats are different. We are parallel and can never be one. The CM promised us that an expert committee will look into it and when it did, the committee gave the most authentic report. We request the CM to bring the expert committee report into practice and then recommend it to the Centre. Amit Shah said the government has not gotten the recommendation file yet. We have evidence that the Union government has received it. The Minority Affairs Minister said that he has received it. Shah is lying an misleading the people," said Mate Mahadevi.
At the same forum, Mate Mahadevi, the first female Lingayat seer said, "Jain, Buddhists and Sikh have got separate religion status but we, a 900-year-old community, haven't. It is due to Siddaramaiah that we are getting recognition. I do not have words to express our feelings. People are saying that the CM is using Lingayats for elections but demand from our side came 10 months, back then there was no election."
Rahul Gandhi has already travelled through 25 districts in the state and will be touring three more districts on Saturday and Sunday.
Karnataka Congress has hit out at Amit Shah against the BJP President's 'floods' remark and said, "#ShahOfLies has turned 'Satya Harishchandra' yet again by calling PM Modi a Natural Disaster. Modi's policies have indeed wrecked havoc on the country. Amit Shah's culture of abuse is self-evident. He is a master at lowering political discourse":
Karnataka BJP, ahead of the opening ceremony of IPL 2018 later today, has tweeted its support for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. "As our team RCB begins its quest for glory in #IPL18, we know one thing for sure, Ee Sala Cup Namde. Get 'em all Virat Kohli and team! We are cheering for you!":
Addressing a rally at the BJP’s foundation day in Mumbai, Shah had said, “I have heard that whenever floods happen, all the animals come together. Similarly, all these animals like snake, dogs, snakes and mongoose are coming together to fight the Modi flood.” Attacking Shah over his remark, Siddaramaiah on Saturday tweeted that it's BJP chief's voice of desperation.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today asserted that he will be contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, amidst reports that it will not be easy battle for him in the May 12 assembly polls. There were also reports about Siddaramaiah looking for more than one constituency for contesting following demands from Congress workers in northern districts. "How many times you are asking this question, how many times I should clarify... should I keep responding to statements made by someone. I'm contesting from Chamundeshwari...what more is required? What clarification is required?" he told reporters in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah has already declared that he will be contesting from Chamundeshwari that gave him "political birth". However, reports suggest that a section of local party leaders have warned Siddaramaiah that the contest would not beeasy for him in Chamundeshwari.
The Income Tax Assessment Order, passed in March 2016, has concluded after its investigations that Yeddyurappa has not declared more than Rs 4 crore.
The BJP has demanded a bar on Jignesh Mewani from entering Karnataka till voting day on May 12. MLA and BJP state general secretary CT Ravi says Mewani wants to disrupt public life by instigating people. The demand comes after Mevani made a controversial statement, asking the youth of the state to dirupt PM Modi’s Karnataka rally. "Currently, the best role the youth of Karnataka can play is to go to PM Modi's first public address in Bengaluru, throw the chairs on air and disrupt his function. Ask him what happened to the 2 crore employment generation? If he does not have an answer, ask him to leave the venue and take shelter in the Ram temple," Mevani had said. Mevani is currently in Chitradurga in southern Karnataka and he has also been appealing to all Dalit groups in the state to not vote for the BJP in the assembly elections. “I am going to appeal to every Dalit group that not a single vote should go to BJP. I will do the same in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh… because the BJP is completely casteist, communal and fascist,” the legislator from Vadgam in Gujarat said.
"When the Upper Bhadra project was launched and awarded to RNS group — Murudeshwar Power Corporation Limited — for Rs 1033 crore. BS Yeddyurappa as CM presided over the committee that approved this. When I-T officials raided the RNS premises, they found documents and interrogations also revealed that the company paid money to those in power. A fine was levied on BSY of more than Rs 2 crore. Under Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act, that a public servant taking money is a crime. Hence, PM Modi and Amit Shah should take action against BSY," said Karnataka Congress' VS Ugrappa.
Karnataka Congress VS Ugrappa, while addressing the media during a meet, said, "BS Yeddyurappa came to power in 2008 saying he lives by the truth. When the 2011 Lokayukta report came out, we all know what happened. The BJP was divided and he had vowed to finish off the party." The Congress then went on to say that they were releasing three documents showcasing the corruption of BSY. "First, the 2009-2010 income tax declaration of BSY had major errors. The assistant commissioner of Income Tax Department had pointed it out. The next two years as well he had major errors."
The incident happened during the Congress president's roadshow in Tumkuru on Wednesday where Rahul Gandhi was campaigning for his party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Till two months ago, the ruling Congress and the main opposition BJP were under the impression that the JD(S) was not going to give them a fight at all. But all that has changed now and the Congress looks nervous after seeing the public response Kumaraswamy has been getting in Old Mysore region, the stronghold of the Gowdas. The BJP is secretly hoping for a big win for the JD(S) in this region as it will reduce the Congress’ overall tally in the state. The Congress and JD(S) are in direct contest in about 75 Assembly seats, and the Congress and the BJP are fighting each other in the rest. There are 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.
In Karnataka politics, Kumaraswamy is a lone ranger. The third son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy is ‘Kumaranna’ for all in state politics. Kumaraswamy became Karnataka chief minister in a midnight family coup in early 2006, toppling the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state. He ruled in alliance with the BJP for 20 months and was known as the most accessible chief minister the state had seen in 40 years. After it lost power in 2008, the JD(S) has not been able to make a comeback either in the state or at the Centre. The JD(S) cadre are getting impatient and Kumaraswamy knows that if he loses this time, perhaps it will be the end of the road for him. The Gowda clan is getting ready for the final battle and father Gowda has appointed him as the general.
Kumaraswamy: The Dark Horse | The day Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Tumkur district with a dozen top leaders of Karnataka Congress, just 60 km away from the district headquarters, HD Kumaraswamy was campaigning under the scorching April sun. Kumaraswamy was all alone and there were no leaders with him. But the crowd was much bigger than the one which gathered for Rahul Gandhi. Kumaraswamy’s rally was lacking in glamour and technology associated with the ruling Congress and opposition BJP. But what he lacked in glamour and technology was compensated in the form of public support.
BJP president Amit Shah has uploaded a video of Rahul Gandhi claiming that the Congress president was "lying and fictitiously revoking the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society.":
Karnataka Congress has tweeted saying, "Thank you Amit Shah for speaking the truth yet again. You are turning out to be our Star Campaigner! Karnataka's Silk production hit an all-time high in 2016-17. Major cocoon markets have been modernised & integrated with e-Mandi platform." The party, in its following tweet said, "Four Cold Storages exclusively for sericulture farmers have been established at Tumkuru, Channapatna, Hassan & Mandya. In the last five years, cocoon yield has increased by 14 kg/acre. Our initiatives have benefitted 1.38 lakh farmers and reelers."
Gowda was reacting to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his party workers observing a day-long fast in Chennai on Monday, "condemning the Centre" for not setting up the CMB in compliance with the Supreme Court order. Ministers and senior leaders of AIADMK had led the hunger strike in various districts. "Gadkari (Union Minister Nitin Gadkari) gave a sensible statement that the matter needs more time to be reviewed. But Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister sat on a dharna, appealing to the Centre. I am appealing to the Centre not to buckle under pressure," Gowda said.
On Wednesday, former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda asked the Centre not to buckle under pressure from Tamil Nadu politicians to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), saying the Supreme Court order needed to be studied in depth. Gowda said political parties in Tamil Nadu had resorted to "intimidation" by staging a demonstration and in the past too, such tactics were adopted by leaders in that state.
Bengaluru: Pranesh, in his late 60s, is a full time volunteer of the RSS. These days he is busy campaigning for the BJP.
