Karnataka Election LIVE: BJP Releases 3rd List of Candidates, Yeddyurappa Son Yet to be Named

BJP RELEASES 3RD LIST | BJP has released a third list of candidates with 59 new names and one change of candidate in Kolar Gold Field, a reserved seat for SC. The new candidate is S. Ashwini. The third list doesn't feature BS Yeddyurappa's son's name. The party still has a few names left to be declared.
JDS ATTACKS CONG | In a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah government, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda today described it as the "most corrupt" administration the state has ever seen. People would teach a lesson to the chief minister whose intention was to "finish off" JDS, he said. The JDS supremo claimed that defeat was "staring" at Siddaramaiah's face in his own constituency of Chamundeshwari in Mysuru in the May 12 assembly polls. Gowda, in an interview to PTI, dismissed speculation that the polls might throw up a hung assembly.
Visibly upset on media's repeated questions about him contesting from the segment in north Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, who has been fielded from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, said, he was the chief minister and not the high command. "High command will decide on Badami," Siddaramaiah told reporters at Mysuru, where he is camping since Monday for campaigning in Chamundeshwari and Varuna, constituencies from where he and his son Yatindra respectively are the candidates.
Union Minister Ananth Kumar: We are in an election that needs us to be on the offensive.. We have a target of 150 seats for a two-thirds majority... We have never had that target earlier. The basis for this confidence is that even in the elections that seemed impossible for us to win, we have won, for example in Uttar Pradesh, people thought BJP will get around 180 to 200 seats but our party president was sure we will get 320+ seats and we showed that.
BJP FINAL LIST TODAY | The BJP will be announcing its final list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections today, said Union Minister Ananth Kumar. He said, "We will field someone who will defeat Siddaramaiah in Badami... JDS is a marginal party and the Karnataka fight is mainly between BJP and Congress."
Tuesday last day to file nominations. Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde is demanding ticket for himself from Kumta. B S Yeddyurappa wants it for Shobha Karandlaje. Both are MPs. Also, BJP reportedly asked BSY to take on CM Siddaramaiah if he contests from Badami. However, Yeddyurappa is not ready for it. The saffron party is yet to declare candidates for 72 seats
JD(S) releases its second list with 56 candidates. It had earlier announced candidates for 126 seats. Most of the fielded candidates are turncoats, including former BJP MLA from Chickpet Hemachandra Sagar. He will now contest in the same consituency on JD(S) ticket. JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy's name also figures in the second list. He will fight elections from Channapatna constituency.
PM promised special status to Andhra Pradesh but let down the state & Shri Chandrababu Naidu @ncbn— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 20, 2018
For Karnataka the PM didn’t even bother to promise anything.
Instead he took away Rafael contract from Bengaluru’s pride the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.#KarnatakaDefeatsBJP
Supporters of BJP leader M R Patil wrote letters in blood to demand ticket for him from Hubli's Kundagol. The saffron party is yet to announce its candidates from the seat. However, the supporters chose to put forward their demand and stage a protest in front of Jagadish Shettar's residence as they feel that their leader may not get the ticket.
The state Congress had earlier decided against giving him the ticket after his son generated negative publicity with the alleged assault on a youth at a high-end pub in Bengaluru two months ago.
The long wait seems to be over for Congress MLA NA Haris as the party has decided to re-nominate him from Shanthinagara Assembly seat in Bengaluru, weeks after putting his ticket on hold over the assault allegations against his son Mohammad Nalapad. Chief minister Siddaramaiah also said today, "NA Haris will most probably get the ticket to contest. He's not the accused in the case." A senior Congress leader had said a day earlier that all surveys conducted by them predict Haris' win. "He is still popular in the constituency," he had said.
"They talk about us being 10% commission government but don't have an iota of evidence to prove it. I am of the firm belief that my assessment and our survey reports, I also have an intelligence report, all of them say that the Congress will get a clear majority. I am not asking anyone to believe me, I am only talking about our surveys. This isn't about what BSY or HD Kumaraswamy say. In 2006, the JDS was in power and despite their best efforts, I won. This time too, they will fail miserably. There is perfect understanding amongst all our leaders. We are united," said CM Siddaramaiah in Mysore.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, while addressing a rally in Mysore, said, "For five years we gave a stable government. They, on the other hand, had three CMs. We don't have resort politics, while G Janardhana Reddy has only done resort politics when Yeddyurappa was CM. We have given a stable, clean and scandal-less government. BSY is corrupt, he was jailed. BJP is trying their best to come to power but the people are smart."
On the issue of saffron party's pledge to ban beef in the country, the chief minister said, "Why couldn't they (BJP) ban beef exports? Why couldn't they ban beef in North eastern states? People are taking note of all this. They can understand all this. Congress will win this election. It will be a stepping stone for national politics. In 2019, Congress and like-minded parties will win at the center also."
When chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is on a tour to Mysore, was asked whether he would contest from Badami or not, the CM said, "I will decide tomorrow morning after discussing with Rahul Gandhi. Badami and Bijapur people had asked me to contest from Badami. So, I told them will convey their demands to high command. Whatever high command decides, I will do that."
As the day of polling is drawing closer, the hopping and jumping among parties continues. Today, Former MP and BJP leader K Virupakshappa resigned from party, saying that the BJP betrayed him. On the other hand, former Congress MLA N Y Gopalakrishna and a close associate of Kharge, Cheluvadi Narayanaswamy, are likely to join BJP after both were denied tickets by the Grand Old Party.
An FIR has been filed against BJP MLA Sanjay Patil under section125 of Representation of People Act and IPC section 153A and 295A for inciting hate in Belagavi. A day earlier, Patil had said that he can proudly proclaim that India is a country of Hindus, a country where Lord Ram was born and Ram Mandir should he built in Ayodhaya. He said that he is ready to do anything to fulfill this purpose. "Let Belagavi's Congress leader Lakshmi Hebbalkar say that they will build Ram Mandir, you all can vote for her. But she won't say that. They build masjid and Babri Masjid, but we build Ram Mandir. This election is not about roads and drinking water, but about Hindus and Muslims. Who wants to build Babri Masjid and celebrate Tipu Jayanthu? It's the Congress party."
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Eshwarappa filed his papers from Shivamogga in the presence of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar. A Kuruba leader, Eshwarappa, who has served as BJP state president in the past, had last year led a battle against Yeddyuappa's "unilateral" style of functioning by leading 'Rayanna Brigade', an "apolitical forum" of Dalits and backward classes. The BJP central leadership had stepped in and brought about a rapprochement between the two squabbling leaders.
BS Yeddyurappa, projected as the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, filed the papers from his traditional Shikaripura constituency in Shimoga district in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Union ministers Ananth Kumar and Ramesh Jigajinagi. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said a total of 155 nominations were filed in two days since the process began on April 17. Wednesday was a public holiday on account of 'Basava Jayanti’.
Several top leaders in the state, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will file their nomination paper today, considered to be an auspicious day. With voting to be held on May 12, a Saturday, and counting on May 15, a Tuesday and Amavasya, politicians in the state are leaving no stone unturned to woo the stars and planets. Yesterday. JD(S) chief Deve Gowda had taken a chopper ride to a 1,300-year-old mutt to get the party’s election papers “blessed”.
On interlinking of rivers, the BJP president says projects have been initiated in UP, Maharashtra and Gujarat. “South Indian matters are before the courts now. Once elections are over, we will look into south Indian projects too.” When someone from the audience stands up and begins "today all ATMs say no cash no cash no cash..," Amit Shah quickly interjects and says, "parso thak sabko cash milega (Everybody will get cash by day after tomorrow)... don't worry."
With Chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa in tow, Shaa says that he is not there to talk only about the status of the country but to ask for votes. “Forget JDS, they can't form a government. If there's a government that you can choose as an alternative to Congress, it's BJP,” he says. Shah says that Rahul Gandhi talks about what Modi has done in four years, but right now he and Siddaramaiah must answer what Congress has done for Karnataka in the last 5 years. “You were sleeping. On the stage, in the assembly, in the vehicles, at home... and money has gone away in corruption. The development of the entire state is stuck in Bangalore traffic,” he adds.
Eshwarappa had lost the 2013 assembly election. From the Congress's side, Power Minister and strong Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar filed his nomination from Kanakapura. The I-T department had on August 2 last year conducted searches at various properties linked to Shivakumar, who had hosted 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs at a resort to forestall alleged attempts by the BJP to poach them ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls there.
BJP leader and former deputy chief minister R Ashoka from Padmanabhanagar, Environment minister Ramanath Rai from Bantwal and former chief minister Bangarappa's son and JD(S) sitting MLA Madhu Bangarappa from Soraba are among those who filed their nominations on Thursday.
The last date for filing of nominations is April 24.
