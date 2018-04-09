Karnataka Election LIVE: No Muslim Candidate on BJP's First List; Lingayats, Vokkaligas Get Most Seats

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Parameshwar, Dinesh Gundu Rao, S R patil, ramalinga reddy, kc venugopal, DK Shivakumar, KJ George are in New Delhi for the screening committee meeting today afternoon. The Congress central election committee meeting will take place tomorrow. Most likely, Congress will release its first list within 12th or 13th
Followers of BJP's N R Ramesh who has been denied a ticket from Chikpet in Bengaluru observe a bandh in the constituency. Several areas shut... Sources said that one of his followers tried to commit suicide. Another aspirant Ramachandra from Bengaluru's R R Nagara has convened a meeting of his supporters. He has been denied ticket.
The BJP’s first list of 72 names for the Karnataka Assembly elections does not feature any Muslim, Christian or Jain, candidate. The list has 21 Lingayat, 10 Scheduled Caste, 10 Vokkaligas, 19 OBC, 6 Scheduled Tribe, 5 Brahmin and one Kodava candidate. Most of the 72 are party veterans while three new entrants from other parties who were promised tickets have been given their due. The BJP ticket aspirants who did not make it to the first list are at chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa's house demanding seats.
Sundara Devinagara was welcomed to the BJP at a function in the morning by U Rajesh Naik, who is to contest from Bantwal constituency against state Forests Minister B Ramanath Rai.
Pointing at the opposition unity efforts in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and by the DMK, the Trinamool Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party in Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi asked,
Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the forget the BJP winning the 2019 polls, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi might lose his Varanasi seat under a united opposition. Exuding confidence over roping in and managing alliance partners despite their varied personal and regional aspirations, Gandhi predicted for the current ruling dispensation, a "collapse" not "seen in many years".
Congress president Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with Pourakarmikas (sanitation workers) in Bengaluru said that his party, if voted to power at the Centre, would learn from Karnataka on how to reward sanitation workers. When Gandhi asked the sanitation workers about their expectations from the government in the next five years, they unanimously demanded that they should be regularised. They, however, thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for increasing their salaries from Rs 7,500 per month to Rs 18,000.
Failing to curb growing Drug Mafia in B'luru has been one of many failures of the Siddaramaiah govt.— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 8, 2018
City is now infamously identified as drug capital of south India.
Will Rahul at least address drug problem in Bengaluru? Or is it wrong of us to expect this from him?
The BJP has gone on the offensive against the Congress government in the state. Sharing a news story about comapnies moving away from Bengaluru because of poor infrastructure on the Twitter handle of the party's state unit, it accused both Congress president Rahul Gandhi and state Chief minister Siddaramaiah of lying about creating jobs in the when in fact jobs were leaving Karnataka.
Companies are moving away from Bengaluru citing dismal infrastructure, traffic jams, erratic power supply, congested industry clusters, & what not!— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 8, 2018
Will Rahul hold Siddu accountable before he begins his usual lies on 'HAL, jobs & stuff'? https://t.co/18NN2v1lzd
BSY ATTACKS RAHUL | Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa lists failures of the Siddaramaiah government.
BSY tweets: Rahul Gandhi, today your local leaders made you shake hands and take pictures/selfies with Pourakarmikas. But in reality your party government has done least to make their lives better. Here is a glimpse of what has been happening in Karnataka:
* CM Siddaramaiah claims himself as a champion of Dalits. But is he blind to see people are dying in manholes and pits in Karnataka?
* The Socio-Economic & Caste Census of 2011 says that 90% of the 16,362 manual scavengers are from Karnataka. 68 people have died while cleaning manholes in the recent years. Two people had died while cleaning a manhole in front of Social Welfare Minister H Anjaneya’s house in Bengaluru.
* Manual scavenging led to 6 deaths in the beginning of 2018 itself in Bengaluru, the tech city.
* Social Welfare Minister Anjaneya had expressed his intention of legalizing manual scavenging. How can legalizing a dangerous and inhuman system can be an answer to any problem?
* Why Siddaramaiah is talking about welfare of Dalits when he has utterly failed implement the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in letter and spirit. Stop manual scavenging and respect Dalits.
Karnataka BJP president and CM hopeful BS Yeddyurappa has tweeted 'pertinent questions' that Congress president Rahul Gandhi needs to ask CM Siddaramaiah about Bengaluru. "Dear Rahul Gandhi, it is time you ask some pertinent questions to CM Siddaramaiah about Bengaluru. Improving the city's infrastructure has been the state govt's least priority. Can you ask why?":
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken to Twitter to dispel rumours that he was asked by state intelligence agency to survey his constituency of Chamundeshwari.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken to Twitter to dispel rumours that he was asked by state intelligence agency to survey his constituency of Chamundeshwari. the rumours began after BJP supporters shared a document on Twitter purportedly from the state intelligence bureau which told Siddaramaiah to not contest from Chamundeshwari as he would lose because the JD(S) had managed to mobilise the Vokkalinga community in their favour. Siddaramaiah has called the doucument fake.
Here is Karnataka state intelligence report which advises @CMofKarnataka Sri @siddaramaiah not to face election in his home turf! Goes a step ahead suggesting new constituency too
This is his five year achievements!!#IndiaTrustsBJP pic.twitter.com/eNDoMHa2JU
Fake document: why are BJP guys getting excited over fake news & fake documents?
Fight on issues. What do you offer the voter?
Fight on issues. What do you offer the voter? https://t.co/SNtXsogZ5L
On the campaign trail in Kolar district. Sharing a lighter moment with @DrParameshwara pic.twitter.com/QJb2jMCoLh— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 7, 2018
Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, party's state unit president G Parameshwara and other leaders are scheduled to meet Sri Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt head Sri Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji at 8PM today. This is a prominent Vokkaliga Mutt, a religious place of importance for the Gowdas. Gowdas are one of the dominant communities in Karnataka. With this, Gandhi will have visited the mutts of all sects in the state.
