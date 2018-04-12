Karnataka Election LIVE: Ananth Kumar Mocks Cong's 'Feast Before Fast', Rahul Gandhi's Mutt Visits

Apr 11, 2018 10:35 am (IST)

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: After Phony Intel Report, Congress Battles Fake Candidates List | The ruling Congress in Karnataka has been hit by several pieces of election-related fake news in the last few days and the Grand Old Party is pointing fingers at the BJP, accusing it of spreading fake news fearing “certain defeat” in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 12. On Tuesday, several media organisations and lakhs of voters across Karnataka received a ‘candidates list’ allegedly from the Congress via WhatsApp. The ‘list’ had 132 names and many fell for it as the Central Election Committee of the Congress is currently discussing candidate selection in New Delhi. Some channels even aired the list. It was only after the ‘list’ was sent to the Congress office that top leaders of the party scrutinised it and dismissed it as fake.