GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Karnataka Election LIVE: Police Seize Pressure Cookers with Pictures of Congress's Laxmi Hebbalkar in Belgavi

News18.com | March 31, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

A truck carrying pressure cookers with pictures of Laxmi Hebbalkar, president of the State Women’s Congress Cell, was seized by police on Saturday in Belagavi's Sadashiv Nagar area. The Election Commission has been apprised of the matter. Earlier, BJP MP Pralhad Joshi, who was left red-faced after mistranslating party chief Amit Shah’s speech, was booked in Hubli district for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Muslims. Amit Shah has ruled out any alliance in the state and said his party would contest on all seats and form a majority government. The Congress and BJP have also filed complaints with the Election Commission, accusing the other of violating the model code of conduct. The BJP has alleged that Siddaramaiah gave Rs 2,000 to a priest in a Mysuru temple, while the Congress has accused Amit Shah of giving a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the mother a murdered RSS worker.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Mar 31, 2018 4:47 pm (IST)

Responding to a question on why then UPA government had in 2013 rejected the state government's proposal to grant religious minority status to Lingayats, Moily sternly said: "It was only deferred for want of more details in the proposal but never rejected."

Mar 31, 2018 4:46 pm (IST)

He (Siddaramaiah) inspired the regional pride in the southern state through the decision of having a separate symbolic identity for the state through a flag, which is awaiting an approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, said Moily. "Even with all the populist programmes, the state's finances never crossed fiscal responsibilities and every programme announced has been implemented," said Moily, the Lok Sabha lawmaker from Chikballapur constituency in the state.

Mar 31, 2018 4:44 pm (IST)

There is no anti-incumbency against the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, senior party leader and former Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily said today. "The Congress does not face anti-incumbency in the ensuing poll as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has inspired regional pride in the state," Moily said at a media conclave in Mumbai.

Mar 31, 2018 4:26 pm (IST)

Click to Read: Amit Shah Declines to Reveal Nature of Discussions With Wadiyar Royal Family

The BJP president, who is touring the old Mysuru region, met the royal family at their private palace in Mysuru on Friday, triggering speculation about their supporting the BJP.

Mar 31, 2018 4:25 pm (IST)

"Had a wonderful meeting with Maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Rajamatha Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Maharani Trishika Kumari Devi of the Royal Family of Mysuru," said Amit Shah in a tweet after the meeting.

Mar 31, 2018 4:25 pm (IST)

During the closed door meeting with the scion of royal family or the present titular Maharaja-Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Rajamata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Shah reportedly discussed various issues, including politics, the sources said.

Mar 31, 2018 4:24 pm (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah declined to reveal the nature of discussions he had with the Wadiyar royal family of Mysuru, amid speculation that the party was seeking to enlist their support in the May 12 Assembly polls.

Mar 31, 2018 4:20 pm (IST)

Cine star and senior Congress MLA Ambareesh says will decide on whether to contest in this election on April 2.

Mar 31, 2018 4:16 pm (IST)


Police seized a truck carrying pressure cookers with pictures of Laxmi Hebbalkar, president of the State Women’s Congress Cell. The Election Commission has been apprised of the matter. 

Mar 31, 2018 4:14 pm (IST)

A truck carrying pressure cookers with pictures of Laxmi Hebbalkar, president of the State Women’s Congress Cell, was seized by police on Saturday in Belagavi's Sadashiv Nagar area.

Mar 31, 2018 4:02 pm (IST)

Poor turnout reported in BJP President Amit Shah's rally in south Karnataka's Mandya. Mandya has been the epicentre of pro-Kannada and Cauvery protests in the recent past.   

Mar 31, 2018 3:57 pm (IST)

Malikaiah Guttedar, who quit Congress to join BJP says he will end Senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge's free run in North Karnataka's Gulbarga district. Guttedar says Kharge's son Priyank Kharge will surely lose from Chittapura assembly seat this time. 

Mar 31, 2018 3:35 pm (IST)

Amid allegations that CM Siddaramaiah gave Rs 2,000 each to two women who welcomed him at Chamundeshwari, the minister on Saturday took to Twitter to clarify that he was just performing a Hindu tradition, and said that certain media houses played it up.

Mar 31, 2018 2:52 pm (IST)
Mar 31, 2018 2:50 pm (IST)

As the day of polling for Karnataka elections is approaching, war of words have begun among political leaders. While Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy accused Amit Shah of splitting society for electoral gains, Janata Dal (Secular) State president H D Kumaraswamy claimed on Saturday that CM Siddaramaiah is counting money at a resort near Mysore, and he will distribute it in his constituency.

Mar 31, 2018 1:49 pm (IST)

As a part of 'mushti-dhaanya-abhiyan', Amit Shah collects a fistful of grain from farmer families. It's a symbolic campaign where members seek grain from farmers.

Mar 31, 2018 1:44 pm (IST)

CM Siddaramaiah is on door-to-door campaign in Karnataka. During his visit, a young girl told him about her father's ill health. The CM went along with her to meet the ailing father and wish him faster recovery.

Mar 31, 2018 1:24 pm (IST)

An FIR has been registered against BJP MP Pralhad Joshi for his alleged derogatory remarks against mosques of Hubballi. A group of Muslims staged a protest on Friday evening, following which the action was taken. Jafersab Khazi and Mahmad Hanif Hullapadi, office bearers of Masjid Jamat in Saidar Street alleged that Joshi, during his visit to slain Gurusiddappa Ambiger’s residence on Thursday, said that many mosques have illegally stored weapons. The MP’s statement can spread hate in society, they said. Joshi has been booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between religious groups) and 298 (uttering, words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the IPC and other relevant sections as well.

Mar 31, 2018 1:05 pm (IST)

Further lashing out at BJP national president, Karnataka home minister said, "He has again raised the issue of Hindus and Hindutva, and talked about murder of those associated with it. But we are also Hindus and he is should be specific in saying that he is only talking about BJP workers. He says that he will put the murderers behind bar. But who is he to say that the government has done nothing in this regard? We have already arrested the killers and sent them to jail. Even the killers of the BJP worker, Shah visited yesterday, is behind bars. Why doesn't he talk about Sangh members who have killed other right-wing people or those who have killed 12 Muslims? Why don't Shah or Modi talk about the unfortunate death of the innocent people," an agitated Reddy asked, adding that Shah is here to split society for electoral gains.

Mar 31, 2018 12:55 pm (IST)

Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy said during a press conference that Amit Shah talks about banning cow slaughter as soon as he comes to power. "I want to say that all animal slaughter is wrong, but let's first stop export of beef. 1,850 metric tonnne of beef was exported in 2017. Why not get a ban in north-east states where BJP is in power? Why only talk about Karnataka?  Amit Shah is basically a businessman. He is here to do business. We don't need such traders in Karnataka. They think they will invest here and earn profit. But people have 'swabhimaan' (self-respect) No one's vote is for sale in Karnataka," he said.

Mar 31, 2018 12:38 pm (IST)
Mar 31, 2018 12:28 pm (IST)

Amit Shah will now visit Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy temple in Melukote in Mandya district, following which he will meet and have lunch with organic farmers and women at Vishveshwaraiah Stadium in the district.

Mar 31, 2018 12:14 pm (IST)
Mar 31, 2018 12:13 pm (IST)
Mar 31, 2018 12:05 pm (IST)

H D Deve Gowda's grandson, Prajwal Revanna, denies reports of BJP promising him an assembly ticket. "BJP leader Tejaswini is making baseless statements. No one has contacted me from the BJP," Revanna said, adding that BSP chief Mayawati is arriving in Karnataka on Monday to meet Hassan, and he is busy managing the function. Gowda had said on Friday, "If people of the district agree, my grandson Prajwal Revanna will contest. All leaders of the party will work for his victory." H D Kumaraswamy has denied ticket to his nephew, which had angered him. According to reports, grandfather had promised his Lok Sabha seat of Hassan to him in 2019.

Mar 31, 2018 11:48 am (IST)

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said he expected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the JD(S) to get the "biggest shock of their lives" from the old Mysuru region in the May 12 Assembly polls, though his party was "a bit weak" there. "It is said that the BJP is a bit weak here (Old Mysuru region), but after seeing the work of the party workers, I expect Siddaramaiahji and the JD(S) to get the biggest shock of their lives from this (Old) Mysuru region," he said while addressing the party's "Nava Shakti Samavesha" rally in Mysore.

Mar 31, 2018 11:19 am (IST)

The six issues the parties need to address through their election manifestos in Karnataka, according to Amnesty India, are protecting people's rights to freedom of expression and privacy, ending gender-based discrimination, ensuring justice for those who have faced rights abuse over caste or religion, improving criminal justice system, strengthening human rights institutions and building a culture of respect for human rights through education.

Mar 31, 2018 11:18 am (IST)

Ahead of Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, human rights organisation Amnesty International's India wing on Friday urged the political parties in the state to uphold human rights in their poll manifestos. "Amnesty International India is asking political parties contesting the ensuing Karnataka Assembly election to adopt in their manifestos six goals to improve the state's human rights record," it said through a 'Human Rights Charter for Political Parties'.

Mar 31, 2018 11:16 am (IST)

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP chief Amit Shah were accused of violating the model code of conduct in poll-bound Karnataka, regarding which complaints were filed with the Election Commission. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Siddaramaiah gave Rs 2,000 to a priest for performing rituals during a visit to a temple in Mysore on Friday. On the other hand, the ruling Congress claimed that Shah gave a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the mother of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker H Raju who was allegedly murdered in 2016 in Mysore.

Mar 31, 2018 11:14 am (IST)
Load More
  • 25 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    WI vs AFG
    204/10
    46.5 overs
    		 206/3
    40.4 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 23 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    IRE vs AFG
    209/7
    50.0 overs
    		 213/5
    49.1 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 - 25 Mar, 2018 | Australia in South Africa
    SA vs AUS
    311/10
    97.5 overs
    		 255/10
    69.5 overs
    South Africa beat Australia by 322 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    UAE vs ZIM
    235/7
    47.5 overs
    		 226/7
    40.0 overs
    United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 - 26 Mar, 2018 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    58/10
    20.4 overs
    		 427/8
    141.0 overs
    New Zealand beat England by an innings and 49 runs
    Full Scorecard