Karnataka Election LIVE: Police Seize Pressure Cookers with Pictures of Congress's Laxmi Hebbalkar in Belgavi

He (Siddaramaiah) inspired the regional pride in the southern state through the decision of having a separate symbolic identity for the state through a flag, which is awaiting an approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, said Moily. "Even with all the populist programmes, the state's finances never crossed fiscal responsibilities and every programme announced has been implemented," said Moily, the Lok Sabha lawmaker from Chikballapur constituency in the state.
There is no anti-incumbency against the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, senior party leader and former Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily said today. "The Congress does not face anti-incumbency in the ensuing poll as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has inspired regional pride in the state," Moily said at a media conclave in Mumbai.
The BJP president, who is touring the old Mysuru region, met the royal family at their private palace in Mysuru on Friday, triggering speculation about their supporting the BJP.
Amid allegations that CM Siddaramaiah gave Rs 2,000 each to two women who welcomed him at Chamundeshwari, the minister on Saturday took to Twitter to clarify that he was just performing a Hindu tradition, and said that certain media houses played it up.
I was following a time honoured Hindu tradition of giving dakshina when an aarti is performed.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 31, 2018
Some media houses seem to be too eager to jump to conclusion. https://t.co/dbm3MRB6ln
ಚಾಮುಂಡೇಶ್ವರಿ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಮೈದನಹಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿನ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಪ್ರಚಾರದ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಗ್ರಾಮದ ಜನತೆಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಆತ್ಮೀಯ ಮಾತುಕತೆಯ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು. ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ಯಾವ ಹಳ್ಳಿಗೆ ಹೋದರೂ ಜನರಿಂದ ದೊರೆಯುವ ಪ್ರೀತಿ-ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ ತವರೂರಿನ ಅನುಭವವನ್ನು ನೀಡುತ್ತದೆ. pic.twitter.com/AyifYGyvNK— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 31, 2018
As the day of polling for Karnataka elections is approaching, war of words have begun among political leaders. While Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy accused Amit Shah of splitting society for electoral gains, Janata Dal (Secular) State president H D Kumaraswamy claimed on Saturday that CM Siddaramaiah is counting money at a resort near Mysore, and he will distribute it in his constituency.
An FIR has been registered against BJP MP Pralhad Joshi for his alleged derogatory remarks against mosques of Hubballi. A group of Muslims staged a protest on Friday evening, following which the action was taken. Jafersab Khazi and Mahmad Hanif Hullapadi, office bearers of Masjid Jamat in Saidar Street alleged that Joshi, during his visit to slain Gurusiddappa Ambiger’s residence on Thursday, said that many mosques have illegally stored weapons. The MP’s statement can spread hate in society, they said. Joshi has been booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between religious groups) and 298 (uttering, words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the IPC and other relevant sections as well.
Further lashing out at BJP national president, Karnataka home minister said, "He has again raised the issue of Hindus and Hindutva, and talked about murder of those associated with it. But we are also Hindus and he is should be specific in saying that he is only talking about BJP workers. He says that he will put the murderers behind bar. But who is he to say that the government has done nothing in this regard? We have already arrested the killers and sent them to jail. Even the killers of the BJP worker, Shah visited yesterday, is behind bars. Why doesn't he talk about Sangh members who have killed other right-wing people or those who have killed 12 Muslims? Why don't Shah or Modi talk about the unfortunate death of the innocent people," an agitated Reddy asked, adding that Shah is here to split society for electoral gains.
Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy said during a press conference that Amit Shah talks about banning cow slaughter as soon as he comes to power. "I want to say that all animal slaughter is wrong, but let's first stop export of beef. 1,850 metric tonnne of beef was exported in 2017. Why not get a ban in north-east states where BJP is in power? Why only talk about Karnataka? Amit Shah is basically a businessman. He is here to do business. We don't need such traders in Karnataka. They think they will invest here and earn profit. But people have 'swabhimaan' (self-respect) No one's vote is for sale in Karnataka," he said.
Complaint filed with the Election Commission against BJP President Amit Shah for violating the Code of Conduct in Mysuru.— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) March 30, 2018
KPCC has requested the EC to initiate criminal proceedings immediately to ensure a free and fair election. pic.twitter.com/YgiU73KR8V
#Karnataka: BJP President #AmitShah visits Kote Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in #Mysuru, Union Minister Ananth Kumar also present. pic.twitter.com/ZqN4AfTEPI— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018
On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, took blessings of Bhagwan Shri Hanuman at Kote Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Mysuru. pic.twitter.com/xaFoOzc5mv— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 31, 2018
H D Deve Gowda's grandson, Prajwal Revanna, denies reports of BJP promising him an assembly ticket. "BJP leader Tejaswini is making baseless statements. No one has contacted me from the BJP," Revanna said, adding that BSP chief Mayawati is arriving in Karnataka on Monday to meet Hassan, and he is busy managing the function. Gowda had said on Friday, "If people of the district agree, my grandson Prajwal Revanna will contest. All leaders of the party will work for his victory." H D Kumaraswamy has denied ticket to his nephew, which had angered him. According to reports, grandfather had promised his Lok Sabha seat of Hassan to him in 2019.
BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said he expected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the JD(S) to get the "biggest shock of their lives" from the old Mysuru region in the May 12 Assembly polls, though his party was "a bit weak" there. "It is said that the BJP is a bit weak here (Old Mysuru region), but after seeing the work of the party workers, I expect Siddaramaiahji and the JD(S) to get the biggest shock of their lives from this (Old) Mysuru region," he said while addressing the party's "Nava Shakti Samavesha" rally in Mysore.
The six issues the parties need to address through their election manifestos in Karnataka, according to Amnesty India, are protecting people's rights to freedom of expression and privacy, ending gender-based discrimination, ensuring justice for those who have faced rights abuse over caste or religion, improving criminal justice system, strengthening human rights institutions and building a culture of respect for human rights through education.
Ahead of Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, human rights organisation Amnesty International's India wing on Friday urged the political parties in the state to uphold human rights in their poll manifestos. "Amnesty International India is asking political parties contesting the ensuing Karnataka Assembly election to adopt in their manifestos six goals to improve the state's human rights record," it said through a 'Human Rights Charter for Political Parties'.
On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP chief Amit Shah were accused of violating the model code of conduct in poll-bound Karnataka, regarding which complaints were filed with the Election Commission. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Siddaramaiah gave Rs 2,000 to a priest for performing rituals during a visit to a temple in Mysore on Friday. On the other hand, the ruling Congress claimed that Shah gave a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the mother of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker H Raju who was allegedly murdered in 2016 in Mysore.
LIVE: Press Conference by Shri @AmitShah in Mysuru, Karnataka. @BJP4Karnataka https://t.co/cfiPv2sgNA— BJP (@BJP4India) March 31, 2018
