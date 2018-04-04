Karnataka Election LIVE: RaGa Refers to Siddaramaiah After Woman Corners Him Over Lingayat Issue

In an awkward moment, a woman in Davangere questioned Congress president Rahul Gandhi regarding party's move to "divide society over Lingayat issue". Gandhi chose to refer the question to Siddaramaiah, who then said that the government had only sent across a recommendation based on the demand of Lingayat seers. Meanwhile, as poll preparations heat up in Karnataka, a lot of commotion is being witnessed within the political parties. While 25 Congress leaders joined JD(S) today, two JD(S) leaders, one Congress member and an Independent are expected to join BJP soon. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is on the last leg of his two-visit to Karnataka. While he visited B S Yeddyurappa's bastion, Shimoga, yesterday, he met block Congress presidents in Davanagere today and held public meetings in Lingayat and Dalits dominated area of Chitradurga district's Holalkere. Gandhi will soon fly to Tumkur to meet 111-year-old revered Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swamy at Siddaganga Mutt. Interestingly, Tumkur is a JD(S) stronghold with a strong good presence of Congress. The Congress president will end his tour with a visit to rural districts of Bengaluru. Gandhi has already visited 70% of the districts in Karnataka and has covered over 2,000 kilometres.



Apr 4, 2018 3:19 pm (IST) While Congress president Rahul Gandhi lands in Tumkur, JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy is already present there. On the other hand, BJP leader Rajugouda Kudari joins Congress with 400 supporters after "party betrayed him."

Apr 4, 2018 3:16 pm (IST) Powerful Jharkiholi family from Belgaum district clarifies that no one from their family will join the BJP. Younger among Satish, Ramesh and Balachandra Jharkiholi brothers, Lakhan says will not join BJP even if they offer him CM post. Earlier, he was scheduled to join the saffron party. But has now denied any possibility. His brothers are with both Congress and JD(S), and all three are MLAs. Two are from Congress and one is from JDS. Meanwhile, EC has recovered Rs 2 lakh cash and sarees near Bengaluru.

Apr 4, 2018 2:26 pm (IST) In an awkward moment for Rahul Gandhi, a woman at a public meeting in Davangere asked the Congress president why he was dividing the society by pitching for a separate religion status for Lingayats. In reply, Gandhi said that he doesn't know much about the issue, and referred it to the CM. The CM then responded by saying that the government had only sent across a recommendation based on a demand placed by the Lingayat seers.

Apr 4, 2018 1:47 pm (IST) As JD(S)'s Mallikarjuna Khuba joined BJP today, saffron pary leaders from Bidar oppose his move. Sources said that the leaders have told Yeddyurappa not to field Khuba from Bidar as the BJP has been fighting him for 20 years.

Apr 4, 2018 1:33 pm (IST) As the Cauvery waters allocation issue gains momentum in Tamil Nadu, JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda today said that he is ready to resign over the issue, and asks if other MPs from Karnataka are ready. He has urged the Centre not to succumb to Tamil Nadu's pressure. Gowda further said that he is against the constitution of Cauvery Water Management Board. "Tamil Nadu government is instigating people. We can also do the same. Centre should not entertain TN protests," he said. The apex court had reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water, but had allowed it to extract 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin to tackle its acute scarcity of drinking water. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK and a slew of pro-Tamil outfits are holding demonstrations at various places against the order. The main opposition party DMK held demonstrations at 10 locations in the city, while the agitation at downtown T Nagar was led by sitting MLA J Anbazhagan.

Apr 4, 2018 12:40 pm (IST) "The Congress believes that the country belongs to everyone. We are proud of all the states, their languages, their traditions and their cultures": @RahulGandhi #JanaAashirwadaYatre pic.twitter.com/jmiLoKX203 — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 4, 2018

Apr 4, 2018 12:33 pm (IST) Twenty-five Congress leaders from CM Siddaramaiah's Chamundeshwari joined JD(S) in Mysore today. H D Kumaraswamy says he will defeat Siddaramaiah. Meanwhile, speaking on the issue of Lingayats, Ananth Kumar said, "It is only for political benefit that Siddaramaiah is taking up the issue now, it was UPA-led government in 2013, who had denied the special status. Its a u-turn by them for elections."

Apr 4, 2018 12:28 pm (IST) As four leaders are all set to join the saffron party in Karnataka today, scores of BJP workers are protesting against JD(S)'s Mallikarjuna Khuba and Independent leader Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal joining the party. In Vijayapura, the protesters are saying that they are against Yatnal joining the party as he had spoken against the party and was thrown out earlier. Yatnal has been a two-time BJP MLA and two-time BJP MP earlier. One worker allegedly tried to commit suicide and has been taken to a hospital. Some workers are also protesting outside Bangalore BJP office against Khuba joining the party.

Apr 4, 2018 12:17 pm (IST) Addressing traders in Davangere, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "BJP government frames policies to benefit big business. Instead of making GST simple, Modi government complicated it and made it a 'Gabbar Singh Tax'. Congress believes in empowering small and medium businesses and simplifying GST."

Apr 4, 2018 12:13 pm (IST) Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Basavaraj Patil Anwari, said, "I am unhappy with the way Congress high command has treated us. I have defeated Siddaramaiah in 1989 and he is become a top leader, and I'm here. I am really isappointed, and hence joining BJP."

Apr 4, 2018 12:08 pm (IST) After Amit Shah failed to meet Sri Sri Sri Niranjanananda Puri in Kaginele, BJP's KS Eshwarappa today said, "Party president Amit Shah only wanted to seek blessings of the seers at Kaginele. If one seer wasn't there, he met the others who were there. Congress is spreading rumours about the Kuruba seer not meeting Amit Shah and empty chairs at our event. OBC meet was much more successful than we expected. Following that, for Shah's meet with Veerashaiva lingayat seers, around 150 seers were present. There is no doubt about BJP's victory in the coming elections." On the other hand, the Kuruba seer met Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah, who had arrived before Shah, on Tuesday.

Apr 4, 2018 11:46 am (IST) Two JD(S) leaders and one Congress leader will be joining BJP today. The leaders from JD(S) are ex-MLA Mallikarjuna Khuba from Basvakalyan in Bidar and ex union minister Basavaraj Patil Anvari from Gangavathi in Koppal district. The Congress leader, Nagappa Bhimappa Saloni, is also from Gangavathi in Koppal. An MLC from Bijapur city, Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, is also set to join BJP.

Apr 4, 2018 10:41 am (IST) BJP to discuss candidates for 73 seats today, including 28 seats in Bengaluru city. Sources said that the party will finalise everything by April 10. B S Yeddyurappa will chair the meeting.

Apr 4, 2018 10:12 am (IST) Rahul Gandhi’s travel programme in Karnataka on April 4 Wednesday, April 4th • 10:00 hrs: Meeting with Workers of Unorganised Sectors at Bapuji Guest House, Devangere • 10:45 hrs: Meeting with Traders at Bapuji Institute of Engineering & Technology, Devangere • 12:00 hrs: Public Meeting at Kotra Nanjappa College Ground, Holalkere, District Chitradurga • 14:45 hrs: Visit to Siddaganga Mutt at Tumkur • 15:30 hrs: Reception at Bhadrama Circle to Lakappa Circle, Tumkur • 18:00 hrs: Public Meeting at Fort Ground, Magadi, District Ramanagara

Apr 4, 2018 9:00 am (IST) Rahul Gandhi will today meet block Congress presidents in Davanagere and will then hold public meetings in Lingayat and Dalits dominated area of Chitradurga district's Holalkere. Gandhi will then fly to Tumkur to meet 111-year-old revered Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swamy at Siddaganga Mutt.

Apr 3, 2018 8:48 pm (IST) The BJP has said that the Kuruba seer deciding to not meet Amit Shah was his prerogative. “The mutt was informed about Shah's visit, however, he (Niranjananda Puri Swamiji) chose not to be there at that time. That is his prerogative. Shah met with the junior pontiffs instead and carried on with his programme,” S Prakash, BJP spokesperson said. The Kuruba seer at the Shivayogi Mutt in Badami in the Bagalkot district, however, did meet Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah after Shah left.

Apr 3, 2018 8:44 pm (IST) In a clear indication that the central government may not approve Karnataka government’s recommendation of minority religion status to Lingayats, BJP chief Amit Shah said “we will not allow division of veerashaiva - lingayat communities.” Shah was meeting over a 100 Veerashaiva seers at the Shivayoga Mandir in Bagalkote. “Do not worry seers…we will not allow the use of religion for politics. I am not here to do politics. I am here to take your blessings,” he told them.

Apr 3, 2018 6:54 pm (IST) Amit Shah, who is in Karnataka, was unable to meet the Kuruba seer at the Shivayogi Mutt in Badami in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka on Tuesday but after he left, the seer welcomed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Kuruba is the community that Siddaramaiah hails from. Shah was also met by another disappointment at his public meeting with OBCs in Kaginele town in Haveri as he was greeted by empty chairs.

Apr 3, 2018 6:53 pm (IST) The Income tax department is seeking the active cooperation of all citizens to ensure clean elections in Karnataka and has set up a 24/7 helpline to keep a track of money exchange during elections. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department said that in accordance with the mandate given by the Election Commission of India, Income Tax Department is taking proactive steps to ensure clean elections to the Karnataka state Assembly by monitoring and controlling the role of money power. Anyone having reliable and valid information on this aspect may share it on the following telephone number/fax/mail ID: Toll free No.: 18004252115 Telephone No.: 08022861126 Fax No. : 08022866916 Mobile Nos.: 8277413614/8277422825 Email: cleankarnatakaelection@incometax.gov.in

Apr 3, 2018 4:58 pm (IST) Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "not uttering a word" on the alleged atrocities on Dalits and tribals and "dilution" of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. His remarks at a public meeting in Shivamogga on the fifth leg of his tour of the poll-bound Karnataka came against the backdrop of violence in northern parts of the country during Monday's protests against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. "Rohit Vemula is murdered. Dalits are beaten up in Una (Gujarat) but the Prime Minister does not speak a word on it. Atrocities on Dalits and tribals are increasing and the SC/ST act has been diluted. Modi prefers not to speak a word," he said. Gandhi compared the status of SC/ST welfare in Karnataka with the Modi government's actions on the issue. He claimed that more than half of the money released by the Modi government across the country for SC/ST welfare was being spent by Karnataka itself on the Dalits and tribals.

Apr 3, 2018 1:38 pm (IST) After Amit Shah's public disowning of Bellary Reddy brothers, Janardhana Reddy holds an emergency meeting of his close aides. He is likely to field his younger brother Somashekara Reddy from Bellary City as an Independent.

Apr 3, 2018 1:36 pm (IST) Congress president Rahul Gandhi was welcomed in Shimoga amid huge gathering. Addressing people in B S Yeddyurappa's hometown, Gandhi called BSY a jail bird and said that PM Modi is promoting corrupt people like Yeddyurappa. "There have been a series of scams after Modi came to power. From Modi to Shah, every one in their party is promoting scamsters. Modi has now stopped talking about corruption. Jaitley's daughter works for Nirav Modi," he said, adding that Congress will defeat BJP in Shimoga.

Apr 3, 2018 12:53 pm (IST) JD(S) state chief HD Kumaraswamy, during a public meeting in Hassan, said that he is confident of his father's victory on May 18. "On H D Deve Gowda's birthday, my party will come to power. This is the truth. I did not misuse the government for the elections. The government today is spending government money for this. Only two seats will be contested from my family. My father believes he can be the one who can understand the pain of people. Therefore, people wish to see him as the CM," he said.