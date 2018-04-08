Karnataka Election LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Takes a Trip on Crowded Namma Metro, Obliges Selfie Seekers

Event Highlights
Failing to curb growing Drug Mafia in B'luru has been one of many failures of the Siddaramaiah govt.— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 8, 2018
City is now infamously identified as drug capital of south India.
Will Rahul at least address drug problem in Bengaluru? Or is it wrong of us to expect this from him?
The BJP has gone on the offensive against the Congress government in the state. Sharing a news story about comapnies moving away from Bengaluru because of poor infrastructure on the Twitter handle of the party's state unit, it accused both Congress president Rahul Gandhi and state Chief minister Siddaramaiah of lying about creating jobs in the when in fact jobs were leaving Karnataka.
Companies are moving away from Bengaluru citing dismal infrastructure, traffic jams, erratic power supply, congested industry clusters, & what not!— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 8, 2018
Will Rahul hold Siddu accountable before he begins his usual lies on 'HAL, jobs & stuff'? https://t.co/18NN2v1lzd
BSY ATTACKS RAHUL | Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa lists failures of the Siddaramaiah government.
BSY tweets: Rahul Gandhi, today your local leaders made you shake hands and take pictures/selfies with Pourakarmikas. But in reality your party government has done least to make their lives better. Here is a glimpse of what has been happening in Karnataka:
* CM Siddaramaiah claims himself as a champion of Dalits. But is he blind to see people are dying in manholes and pits in Karnataka?
* The Socio-Economic & Caste Census of 2011 says that 90% of the 16,362 manual scavengers are from Karnataka. 68 people have died while cleaning manholes in the recent years. Two people had died while cleaning a manhole in front of Social Welfare Minister H Anjaneya’s house in Bengaluru.
* Manual scavenging led to 6 deaths in the beginning of 2018 itself in Bengaluru, the tech city.
* Social Welfare Minister Anjaneya had expressed his intention of legalizing manual scavenging. How can legalizing a dangerous and inhuman system can be an answer to any problem?
* Why Siddaramaiah is talking about welfare of Dalits when he has utterly failed implement the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in letter and spirit. Stop manual scavenging and respect Dalits.
Karnataka BJP president and CM hopeful BS Yeddyurappa has tweeted 'pertinent questions' that Congress president Rahul Gandhi needs to ask CM Siddaramaiah about Bengaluru. "Dear Rahul Gandhi, it is time you ask some pertinent questions to CM Siddaramaiah about Bengaluru. Improving the city's infrastructure has been the state govt's least priority. Can you ask why?":
Dear #RahulGandhi, it is time you ask some pertinent questions to CM @Siddaramaiah about #NammaBengaluru. Improving the city's infrastructure has been the state govt's least priority. Can you ask why?@BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka @INCKarnataka @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/LhhSQGYEjt— B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 8, 2018
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken to Twitter to dispel rumours that he was asked by state intelligence agency to survey his constituency of Chamundeshwari. the rumours began after BJP supporters shared a document on Twitter purportedly from the state intelligence bureau which told Siddaramaiah to not contest from Chamundeshwari as he would lose because the JD(S) had managed to mobilise the Vokkalinga community in their favour. Siddaramaiah has called the doucument fake.
Here is Karnataka state intelligence report which advises @CMofKarnataka Sri @siddaramaiah not to face election in his home turf! Goes a step ahead suggesting new constituency too 😜— Chakravarty Sulibele (@astitvam) April 7, 2018
This is his five year achievements!!#IndiaTrustsBJP pic.twitter.com/eNDoMHa2JU
Fake document: why are BJP guys getting excited over fake news & fake documents?— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 7, 2018
Fight on issues. What do you offer the voter? https://t.co/SNtXsogZ5L
On the campaign trail in Kolar district. Sharing a lighter moment with @DrParameshwara pic.twitter.com/QJb2jMCoLh— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 7, 2018
Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, party's state unit president G Parameshwara and other leaders are scheduled to meet Sri Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt head Sri Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji at 8PM today. This is a prominent Vokkaliga Mutt, a religious place of importance for the Gowdas. Gowdas are one of the dominant communities in Karnataka. With this, Gandhi will have visited the mutts of all sects in the state.
The BJP has filed a complain with the Election Commission against Jignesh Mewani, This comes after the party demanded Jignesh Mewani be barred from entering Karnataka till voting day on May 12. MLA and BJP state general secretary CT Ravi said Mewani wants to disrupt public life by instigating people against the party.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will start his day on Sunday with a meeting with Paura Karmika (sanitary workers) early in the day at 9:30 am.
Between 11-00 am and 12 noon, there is an interaction with the business community at Gyanajyothi auditorium.
Between 12:30pm and 1:30pm, a meeting with women influencers at the Radisson Blue Hotel.
1:30pm to 4:30pm is reserved.
Between 5:00pm and 7:00pm there’s a public meeting at the Palace Ground.
From 7:30pm to 8:30pm Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting with state senior leaders.
Finally start for New Delhi from Bangalore Airport at 9pm.
JD(S) leader and son of Deve Gowda, HD Revanna praises BJP’s CM face, BS Yeddyurappa and attacks Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Says Gandhi has no moral right to call BSY corrupt and that Yeddyurappa is a good person. Revanna adds that JD(S) is not BJP's B team like Gandhi had alleged once. JD(S) workers meanwhile protest outside Deve Gowda's house demanding ticket for his grandson Prajwal Revanna.
The FIR against Mewani was registered on charges of 'inciting people to foment disturbance' when Modi addresses a public rally in the city, ahead of the May 12 assembly polls. "You ask him what happened to the promise of two crore jobs every year. If he fails to give an answer, then tell him to go sleep in Himalaya or ring the Rama Temple bells," he had said.
The case was filed based on a complaint from a designated 'flying squad officer' on election duty of Chitradurga Assembly Constituency, T Jayanth. In his complaint, Jayanth alleged that Mewani had made the remarks against Modi, while addressing a gathering at an event in Chitradurga last evening. Cases were registered under IPC sections 153, 188 117 and 34, police said on Friday. "The role of youth is important today. When Modi Ji arrives at Bengaluru on April 15 to address a public gathering you mingle with the crowd, throw the chairs in the air and disturb his meeting," Mewani was allegedly quoted as saying.
"We support the political parties that recognise us a minority and different religion. We support all those who support our cause. Congress and Siddaramaiah should be supported now, there is no doubt. Seers have a responsibility now. They have given us a big gift. RSS has misguided the people that we take money from anti-social elements. They say we are breaking India and Hinduism. We are still part of Hinduism but our religion is Lingayat. We are asking for freedom. We are not anti-Hindu. Lingayats are peaceful and spiritual people, the RSS wants Hindus to fight us. We condemn that," says Mate Mahadevi.
"We told CM Siddaramaiah that Veerashaiva and Lingayats are different. We are parallel and can never be one. The CM promised us that an expert committee will look into it and when it did, the committee gave the most authentic report. We request the CM to bring the expert committee report into practice and then recommend it to the Centre. Amit Shah said the government has not gotten the recommendation file yet. We have evidence that the Union government has received it. The Minority Affairs Minister said that he has received it. Shah is lying an misleading the people," said Mate Mahadevi.
