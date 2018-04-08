Karnataka Election LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Takes a Trip on Crowded Namma Metro, Obliges Selfie Seekers

Apr 8, 2018 3:52 pm (IST)

BSY ATTACKS RAHUL | Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa lists failures of the Siddaramaiah government.

BSY tweets: Rahul Gandhi, today your local leaders made you shake hands and take pictures/selfies with Pourakarmikas. But in reality your party government has done least to make their lives better. Here is a glimpse of what has been happening in Karnataka:

* CM Siddaramaiah claims himself as a champion of Dalits. But is he blind to see people are dying in manholes and pits in Karnataka?

* The Socio-Economic & Caste Census of 2011 says that 90% of the 16,362 manual scavengers are from Karnataka. 68 people have died while cleaning manholes in the recent years. Two people had died while cleaning a manhole in front of Social Welfare Minister H Anjaneya’s house in Bengaluru.

* Manual scavenging led to 6 deaths in the beginning of 2018 itself in Bengaluru, the tech city.

* Social Welfare Minister Anjaneya had expressed his intention of legalizing manual scavenging. How can legalizing a dangerous and inhuman system can be an answer to any problem?

* Why Siddaramaiah is talking about welfare of Dalits when he has utterly failed implement the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in letter and spirit. Stop manual scavenging and respect Dalits.