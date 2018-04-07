Karnataka Election LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to Visit Vokkaliga Mutt of the Gowdas; Covers All Sects in State

Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, party's state unit president G Parameshwara and other leaders are scheduled to meet Sri Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt head Sri Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji at 8PM today. This is a prominent Vokkaliga Mutt, a religious place of importance for the Gowdas. Gowdas are one of the dominant communities in Karnataka. With this, Gandhi will have visited the mutts of all sects in the state.
On the campaign trail in Kolar district. Sharing a lighter moment with @DrParameshwara pic.twitter.com/QJb2jMCoLh— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 7, 2018
The BJP has filed a complain with the Election Commission against Jignesh Mewani, This comes after the party demanded Jignesh Mewani be barred from entering Karnataka till voting day on May 12. MLA and BJP state general secretary CT Ravi said Mewani wants to disrupt public life by instigating people against the party.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will start his day on Sunday with a meeting with Paura Karmika (sanitary workers) early in the day at 9:30 am.
Between 11-00 am and 12 noon, there is an interaction with the business community at Gyanajyothi auditorium.
Between 12:30pm and 1:30pm, a meeting with women influencers at the Radisson Blue Hotel.
Between 5:00pm and 7:00pm there’s a public meeting at the Palace Ground.
From 7:30pm to 8:30pm Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting with state senior leaders.
Finally start for New Delhi from Bangalore Airport at 9pm.
JD(S) leader and son of Deve Gowda, HD Revanna praises BJP’s CM face, BS Yeddyurappa and attacks Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Says Gandhi has no moral right to call BSY corrupt and that Yeddyurappa is a good person. Revanna adds that JD(S) is not BJP's B team like Gandhi had alleged once. JD(S) workers meanwhile protest outside Deve Gowda's house demanding ticket for his grandson Prajwal Revanna.
The FIR against Mewani was registered on charges of 'inciting people to foment disturbance' when Modi addresses a public rally in the city, ahead of the May 12 assembly polls. "You ask him what happened to the promise of two crore jobs every year. If he fails to give an answer, then tell him to go sleep in Himalaya or ring the Rama Temple bells," he had said.
The case was filed based on a complaint from a designated 'flying squad officer' on election duty of Chitradurga Assembly Constituency, T Jayanth. In his complaint, Jayanth alleged that Mewani had made the remarks against Modi, while addressing a gathering at an event in Chitradurga last evening. Cases were registered under IPC sections 153, 188 117 and 34, police said on Friday. "The role of youth is important today. When Modi Ji arrives at Bengaluru on April 15 to address a public gathering you mingle with the crowd, throw the chairs in the air and disturb his meeting," Mewani was allegedly quoted as saying.
"We support the political parties that recognise us a minority and different religion. We support all those who support our cause. Congress and Siddaramaiah should be supported now, there is no doubt. Seers have a responsibility now. They have given us a big gift. RSS has misguided the people that we take money from anti-social elements. They say we are breaking India and Hinduism. We are still part of Hinduism but our religion is Lingayat. We are asking for freedom. We are not anti-Hindu. Lingayats are peaceful and spiritual people, the RSS wants Hindus to fight us. We condemn that," says Mate Mahadevi.
"We told CM Siddaramaiah that Veerashaiva and Lingayats are different. We are parallel and can never be one. The CM promised us that an expert committee will look into it and when it did, the committee gave the most authentic report. We request the CM to bring the expert committee report into practice and then recommend it to the Centre. Amit Shah said the government has not gotten the recommendation file yet. We have evidence that the Union government has received it. The Minority Affairs Minister said that he has received it. Shah is lying an misleading the people," said Mate Mahadevi.
At the same forum, Mate Mahadevi, the first female Lingayat seer said, "Jain, Buddhists and Sikh have got separate religion status but we, a 900-year-old community, haven't. It is due to Siddaramaiah that we are getting recognition. I do not have words to express our feelings. People are saying that the CM is using Lingayats for elections but demand from our side came 10 months, back then there was no election."
Rahul Gandhi has already travelled through 25 districts in the state and will be touring three more districts on Saturday and Sunday.
Karnataka Congress has hit out at Amit Shah against the BJP President's 'floods' remark and said, "#ShahOfLies has turned 'Satya Harishchandra' yet again by calling PM Modi a Natural Disaster. Modi's policies have indeed wrecked havoc on the country. Amit Shah's culture of abuse is self-evident. He is a master at lowering political discourse":
#ShahOfLies has turned 'Satya Harishchandra' yet again by calling PM Modi a Natural Disaster. Modi's policies have indeed wrecked havoc on the country.— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 7, 2018
Amit Shah's culture of abuse is self-evident. He is a master at lowering political discourse.https://t.co/EMyQ0TXBEM
Karnataka BJP, ahead of the opening ceremony of IPL 2018 later today, has tweeted its support for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. "As our team RCB begins its quest for glory in #IPL18, we know one thing for sure, Ee Sala Cup Namde. Get 'em all Virat Kohli and team! We are cheering for you!":
As our team RCB begins its quest for glory in #IPL18, we know one thing for sure,— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 7, 2018
Ee Sala Cup Namde 🤘🏻
Get 'em all @imVkohli and team! We are cheering for you!#PlayBold #ESCN
Addressing a rally at the BJP’s foundation day in Mumbai, Shah had said, “I have heard that whenever floods happen, all the animals come together. Similarly, all these animals like snake, dogs, snakes and mongoose are coming together to fight the Modi flood.” Attacking Shah over his remark, Siddaramaiah on Saturday tweeted that it's BJP chief's voice of desperation.
The times they are changing...@AmitShah ‘s voice of desperation. He forgot that floods are bad for farmers, dalits and the poor. https://t.co/dSrk2LGMmf— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 7, 2018
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today asserted that he will be contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, amidst reports that it will not be easy battle for him in the May 12 assembly polls. There were also reports about Siddaramaiah looking for more than one constituency for contesting following demands from Congress workers in northern districts. "How many times you are asking this question, how many times I should clarify... should I keep responding to statements made by someone. I'm contesting from Chamundeshwari...what more is required? What clarification is required?" he told reporters in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah has already declared that he will be contesting from Chamundeshwari that gave him "political birth". However, reports suggest that a section of local party leaders have warned Siddaramaiah that the contest would not beeasy for him in Chamundeshwari.
The Income Tax Assessment Order, passed in March 2016, has concluded after its investigations that Yeddyurappa has not declared more than Rs 4 crore.
The BJP has demanded a bar on Jignesh Mewani from entering Karnataka till voting day on May 12. MLA and BJP state general secretary CT Ravi says Mewani wants to disrupt public life by instigating people. The demand comes after Mevani made a controversial statement, asking the youth of the state to dirupt PM Modi’s Karnataka rally. "Currently, the best role the youth of Karnataka can play is to go to PM Modi's first public address in Bengaluru, throw the chairs on air and disrupt his function. Ask him what happened to the 2 crore employment generation? If he does not have an answer, ask him to leave the venue and take shelter in the Ram temple," Mevani had said. Mevani is currently in Chitradurga in southern Karnataka and he has also been appealing to all Dalit groups in the state to not vote for the BJP in the assembly elections. “I am going to appeal to every Dalit group that not a single vote should go to BJP. I will do the same in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh… because the BJP is completely casteist, communal and fascist,” the legislator from Vadgam in Gujarat said.
"When the Upper Bhadra project was launched and awarded to RNS group — Murudeshwar Power Corporation Limited — for Rs 1033 crore. BS Yeddyurappa as CM presided over the committee that approved this. When I-T officials raided the RNS premises, they found documents and interrogations also revealed that the company paid money to those in power. A fine was levied on BSY of more than Rs 2 crore. Under Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act, that a public servant taking money is a crime. Hence, PM Modi and Amit Shah should take action against BSY," said Karnataka Congress' VS Ugrappa.
Karnataka Congress VS Ugrappa, while addressing the media during a meet, said, "BS Yeddyurappa came to power in 2008 saying he lives by the truth. When the 2011 Lokayukta report came out, we all know what happened. The BJP was divided and he had vowed to finish off the party." The Congress then went on to say that they were releasing three documents showcasing the corruption of BSY. "First, the 2009-2010 income tax declaration of BSY had major errors. The assistant commissioner of Income Tax Department had pointed it out. The next two years as well he had major errors."
