Karnataka Election LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to Visit Vokkaliga Mutt of the Gowdas; Covers All Sects in State

Apr 7, 2018 5:25 pm (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will start his day on Sunday with a meeting with Paura Karmika (sanitary workers) early in the day at 9:30 am.

Between 11-00 am and 12 noon, there is an interaction with the business community at Gyanajyothi auditorium.

Between 12:30pm and 1:30pm, a meeting with women influencers at the Radisson Blue Hotel.

1:30pm to 4:30pm is reserved.

Between 5:00pm and 7:00pm there’s a public meeting at the Palace Ground.

From 7:30pm to 8:30pm Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting with state senior leaders.

Finally start for New Delhi from Bangalore Airport at 9pm.