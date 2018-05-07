Karnataka Election LIVE: Siddaramaiah Files Defamation Case Against PM Modi Over Poll Taunts

May 7, 2018 4:55 pm (IST)

DEBATE CHALLENGE | Replying to Siddaramaiah's challenge of an open debate, BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa sent out a series of tweets saying, "I think your Hublot watch suggests you the right time to show up for a debate. 1. Do get Vijay Eswaran, your fugitive friend along. 2. Do carry the diary of L Govindaraju. 3. Let us also debate: Turning Lokayukta Powerless, Farmers’ suicides, Sand Mafia, Honest Officers' Transfer. 4. I am sure you will mesmerise me with your insights about:

Divisive & Appeasement Politics, The invisible hand of Kempaiah, Crumbling infrastructure of Bengaluru, Waste (Mis)Management, Women Safety, Burning Lakes, Selective withdrawal of criminal cases, Rising lawlessness.

5. You've worked very hard in bringing this Model of (Anti) Development with:

Decreased: Growth Rate (GSDP), Growth rate of Per Capita Income, Spending on Education & Health

Increased: Interest Payments, Borrowings, Debt burden, Crime, Corruption