Karnataka Election LIVE: Siddaramaiah Files Defamation Case Against PM Modi Over Poll Taunts

Protesting against the high petrol and fuel prices, Congress President Rahul Gandhi today rode a bicycle as he led a march on the issue while campaigning in Karnataka's Kolar district. Later, standing on a bullock cart, he addressed a gathering where he alleged that the BJP-led government wanted to take money from the common man to give it to its "rich friends" and asked it to tell the people why they were not reducing the price of petrol in the country. (Image: PTI)
Stay tunes for live updates:
DEBATE CHALLENGE | Replying to Siddaramaiah's challenge of an open debate, BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa sent out a series of tweets saying, "I think your Hublot watch suggests you the right time to show up for a debate. 1. Do get Vijay Eswaran, your fugitive friend along. 2. Do carry the diary of L Govindaraju. 3. Let us also debate: Turning Lokayukta Powerless, Farmers’ suicides, Sand Mafia, Honest Officers' Transfer. 4. I am sure you will mesmerise me with your insights about:
Divisive & Appeasement Politics, The invisible hand of Kempaiah, Crumbling infrastructure of Bengaluru, Waste (Mis)Management, Women Safety, Burning Lakes, Selective withdrawal of criminal cases, Rising lawlessness.
5. You've worked very hard in bringing this Model of (Anti) Development with:
Decreased: Growth Rate (GSDP), Growth rate of Per Capita Income, Spending on Education & Health
Increased: Interest Payments, Borrowings, Debt burden, Crime, Corruption
SIDDA SEEKS PUBLIC APOLOGY | Siddaramaiah has further sought a public apology from BJP and its leaders and said, “… you are called upon to cease and desist from making such statements forthwith and give an unconditional public apology immediately through electronic, print and social media etc in which the statements and advertisements have appeared”.
'EASE OF MURDER' | Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on May 1 assailed the Congress government in Karnataka for initiating the culture of "ease of doing murder", as he launched the second leg of his campaign blitz in the state for the Assembly elections. He also accused the successive Congress governments at the Centre of allowing a handful of people to "loot" banks while denying loans to poor. Modi said, "We want to encourage the ease of doing business, they (the Congress) have initiated the culture of ease of doing murder," he told another election rally in Udupi.”
LEGAL NOTICE | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has filed a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and BS Yeddyurappa for “intentionally and maliciously” making “false and defamatory statements against him”. The notice further writes pulls up PM Modi for his “10% government remark” in which PM Modi had said that the Siddaramaiah government takes a “10% commission” to get a job done in the state. Against this, the notice observes, “Mr Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, have unabatedly made several defamatory and untrue statements in your speeches in Karnataka during the election campaign.” Apart from the “10% government” remark, Siddaramaiah has also referred to PM Modi’s “ease of doing murders” allegations against the Karnataka government.
Siddaramaiah reiterates his challenge to Yeddyurappa, says he will speak extempore, but the latter is free to "bring a paper".
I have asked @BSYBJP to join me in an open debate. @narendramodi is welcome to join.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 7, 2018
I will speak extempore. They can bring paper
Come on BSY avare let people see who they are voting for beyond the smokescreen created by hot air from Modi-Shah-Yogi teamhttps://t.co/FkSstZIQFW
Rahul Gandhi, during a public show in Karnataka, continued his attack on BJP, PM Narendra Modi and said, "I want to ask Modi ji, why he has given tickets to all corrupt people. Oil prices are decreasing worldwide, yet the prices are only going up in India. PM Should tell the nation that he is taking their money and giving it to people like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi. Has the PM given a single rupee to Karnataka farmers? If Congress comes to power in 2019, we will wave off farmers' debts."
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is touring Kolar onboard his special election bus. “The BJP Govt. collected 10 Lakh Crore in taxes on Petrol/LPG/Diesel since 2014. Yet, NO relief in prices for our citizens. This video shows the truth about fuel prices under PM Modi. I will lead a protest against these prices in Kolar at Noon, today (sic),” he had tweeted before his mega road show.
"It is the good luck of BJP that instead of people being heaped on us from above, workers start working for people from the grassroots level and that stays among them for 20-25 years. We have a special focus on Karnataka in our manifesto. If a BJP govt is formed here, 60 Namma BPO complexes will be set up here. Also, five world-class Sports Centres will be established in Karnataka," says PM Modi.
On every charge made by PM Narendra Modi, CM Siddaramaiah has been retorting with equal, if not more, stinging remarks. The latest is the tweet by the Congress leader about the rally blitzkrieg that Modi is doing in Karnataka. "PM Modi is deliberately confusing Karnataka voters with his bombastic speeches on non-issues. All hot air & no substance. My contest is not with him. It is with Yeddyurappa. I challenge him to an open debate on issues on a single platform. Will he accept? Modi is also welcome!" tweeted Siddaramaiah:
PM Modi is deliberately confusing Karnataka voters with his bombastic speeches on non-issues. All hot air & no substance. My contest is not with him. It is with Yaddyurappa.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 7, 2018
I challenge him to an open debate on issues on a single platform. Will he accept? Modi is also welcome! pic.twitter.com/34Jl6nIeOE
"Central to the RSS/BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits and Adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society. In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it's openly propagated by senior RSS/BJP leaders is revealed,” Gandhi said Twitter, using the hashtag "AnswerMaadiModi".
Central to the RSS/ BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits & Adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2018
In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it’s openly propagated by senior RSS/ BJP leaders is revealed. #AnswerMaadiModi pic.twitter.com/gX2NwL0q27
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has targeted the BJP-RSS for their "anti-Dalit" mindset and alleged that as per the "fascist ideology" of these outfits, Dalits should continue to remain on the bottom rung of society. With less than a week to go for the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress chief also put out a video, highlighting the anti-Dalit statements of BJP and RSS leaders. He also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as regards the rising incidents of atrocities against Dalits in the country.
ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಶ್ರೀ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಯವರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಯುವ ಮೋರ್ಚಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರನ್ನುದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ... pic.twitter.com/EF92OpkcMk— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 6, 2018
PM Shri @narendramodi will address Yuva Morcha Karyakartas of @BJP4Karnataka on 7th May 2018 at 9.00 AM. Interact with the PM directly, you could leave your question on Narendra Modi App or tweet with #YouthWithModi pic.twitter.com/vx1BeCEdbP— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 6, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with members of the Karnataka BJP’s Yuva Morcha via his official NaMo app. "On Monday, 7th May, at 9 AM I look forward to an interaction with @BJP4Karnataka Yuva Morcha Karyakartas via the NaMo App. Our young and energetic Karyakartas are doing commendable work at the grassroots level and popularising the good work of the Central Government among people," the PM had tweeted. The PM had held a similar interaction with the farmers’ wing of the state unit.
Some people feel uncomfortable when patriotism, nationalism and national song are discussed. Congress faced such downfall that its leaders started giving blessings to people who raised slogans of 'Bharat tere tukde honge' (India will be torn into pieces) & demanded proofs of surgical strikes from Army: PM Modi
Attacking the prime minister over his "sabka sath, sabka vikas" slogan, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the BJP had not fielded a single Christian or Muslim candidate in the Karnataka polls. According to him, PM Modi has deliberately misled the people and lied to hide his failures in the last four years hence and 'people would not buy it anymore.' He also accused the saffron party of "experimenting communalism" in the coastal region of the southern state.
Accusing the PM of 'speaking the BJP'S language' instead of the language of the Prime Minister, Siddaramaiah said, "when he spoke in an uncivilised manner, initially I thought I would not react. But I was forced to attack him because otherwise, the people would have perceived it as the truth." Referring to Modi's '10 per cent government' comment, Siddaramaiah asked if the prime minister had any evidence to back his charge and said, "he has all the central agencies. If he has any evidence, he should make it public...Modi is demonstrating his triviality by making personal attacks."
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lashed out at PM Modi for making "personal attacks" and speaking at a "low level." This comes after the Prime Minister hurled barbs such as "seedha rupaiah sarkar" and "10 per cent government" while attacking the CM over alleged corruption. Siddaramaiah also mocked the Karnataka BJP's complete dependence on the Prime Minister as regards the May 12 state Assembly polls, clearly as it lacks "a leader with a face value."
The Prime Minister urged the people of Bagalkot to question their CM. "Ask him about his promise of textile parks. Ask him what happened to that promise. Is there a single textile park here? He did not fulfill his promises," Modi said. Assuring to strengthen the textile sector, he added, "we are committed to give impetus to the textile sector in Karnataka. We have also come up with a SAATHI scheme for the weaver community."
-
07 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League SRH vs RCB 146/1020.0 overs 141/620.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs
-
06 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League RR vs KXIP 152/920.0 overs 155/418.4 oversKings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
-
06 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League MI vs KKR 181/420.0 overs 168/620.0 oversMumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs
-
05 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League DD vs SRH 163/520.0 overs 164/319.5 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 7 wickets
-
05 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League RCB vs CSK 127/920.0 overs 128/418.0 oversChennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets