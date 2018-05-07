GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Karnataka Election LIVE: Siddaramaiah Files Defamation Case Against PM Modi Over Poll Taunts

News18.com | May 7, 2018, 7:02 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has filed a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and BS Yeddyurappa for “intentionally and maliciously” making “false and defamatory statements against him”. Meanwhile, leading a roadshow in Kolar region of Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the Janata Dal (Secular) to spell out its allegiance, questioning If the ‘S’ in party name stood for ‘Secular’ or ‘Sangh Parivar’. As Rahul put up a show of strength in Kolar, former prime minister Manmohan Singh addressed an election meeting over the Karnataka elections and targeted the Modi government on jobs. "Two major avoidable blunders of Modi government have been demonetisation and hasty implementation of the GST. Losses the economy suffered due to these blunders have severely hurt our micro small and medium enterprises," Singh said. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) has released its manifesto for upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, promising 100% loan waivers to farmers within 24 hours of forming the government. Earlier, addressing members of BJP’s Yuva Morcha in Karnataka via the official NaMo app, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to build 60 Namma BPO complexes and five world-class sports centres. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed Modi’s election speeches as “hot air and no substances”, adding that his contest was with BJP’s chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurapppa, and not the PM. Siddaramaiah also challenged Yeddyurappa to a debate on election issues, adding that “Modi is also welcome”.

Stay tunes for live updates:
May 7, 2018 5:26 pm (IST)

Protesting against the high petrol and fuel prices, Congress President Rahul Gandhi today rode a bicycle as he led a march on the issue while campaigning in Karnataka's Kolar district. Later, standing on a bullock cart, he addressed a gathering where he  alleged that the BJP-led government wanted to take money from the common man to give it to its "rich friends" and asked it to tell the people why they were not reducing the price of petrol in the country. (Image: PTI)

May 7, 2018 4:55 pm (IST)

DEBATE CHALLENGE |  Replying to Siddaramaiah's challenge of an open debate, BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa sent out a series of tweets saying, "I think your Hublot watch suggests you the right time to show up for a debate. 1. Do get Vijay Eswaran, your fugitive friend along. 2. Do carry the diary of L Govindaraju. 3. Let us also debate: Turning Lokayukta Powerless, Farmers’ suicides, Sand Mafia, Honest Officers' Transfer. 4. I am sure you will mesmerise me with your insights about:

Divisive & Appeasement Politics, The invisible hand of Kempaiah, Crumbling infrastructure of Bengaluru, Waste (Mis)Management, Women Safety, Burning Lakes, Selective withdrawal of criminal cases, Rising lawlessness.

5. You've worked very hard in bringing this Model of (Anti) Development with:

Decreased: Growth Rate (GSDP), Growth rate of Per Capita Income, Spending on Education & Health

Increased: Interest Payments, Borrowings, Debt burden, Crime, Corruption

May 7, 2018 4:45 pm (IST)

Rs 100 CRORE DAMAGES | Siddaramaiah’s legal notice further states that in case PM Modi and the others fail to apologise, it would require them to pay an amount of Rs 100 crore for damages.

May 7, 2018 4:41 pm (IST)

SIDDA SEEKS PUBLIC APOLOGY | Siddaramaiah has further sought a public apology from BJP and its leaders and said, “… you are called upon to cease and desist from making such statements forthwith and give an unconditional public apology immediately through electronic, print and social media etc in which the statements and advertisements have appeared”.

May 7, 2018 4:34 pm (IST)

'EASE OF MURDER' | Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on May 1 assailed the Congress government in Karnataka for initiating the culture of "ease of doing murder", as he launched the second leg of his campaign blitz in the state for the Assembly elections. He also accused the successive Congress governments at the Centre of allowing a handful of people to "loot" banks while denying loans to poor. Modi said, "We want to encourage the ease of doing business, they (the Congress) have initiated the culture of ease of doing murder," he told another election rally in Udupi.”

May 7, 2018 4:31 pm (IST)

LEGAL NOTICE | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has filed a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and BS Yeddyurappa for “intentionally and maliciously” making “false and defamatory statements against him”. The notice further writes pulls up PM Modi for his “10% government remark” in which PM Modi had said that the Siddaramaiah government takes a “10% commission” to get a job done in the state. Against this, the notice observes, “Mr Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, have unabatedly made several defamatory and untrue statements in your speeches in Karnataka during the election campaign.” Apart from the “10% government” remark, Siddaramaiah has also referred to PM Modi’s “ease of doing murders” allegations against the Karnataka government.

May 7, 2018 4:26 pm (IST)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has filed a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and BS Yeddyurappa for “intentionally and maliciously” making “false and defamatory statements against him”.

May 7, 2018 4:19 pm (IST)

SIDDA SENDS LEGAL NOTICE TO MODI | Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sends legal notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa for criminal and civil defamation over PM Moid’s “sidda rupaiya government” comment.

May 7, 2018 2:40 pm (IST)

Siddaramaiah reiterates his challenge to Yeddyurappa, says he will speak extempore, but the latter is free to "bring a paper".

May 7, 2018 2:27 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi, during a public show in Karnataka, continued his attack on BJP, PM Narendra Modi and said, "I want to ask Modi ji, why he has given tickets to all corrupt people. Oil prices are decreasing worldwide, yet the prices are only going up in India. PM Should tell the nation that he is taking their money and giving it to people like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi. Has the PM given a single rupee to Karnataka farmers? If Congress comes to power in 2019, we will wave off farmers' debts."

May 7, 2018 12:52 pm (IST)

In fact, the PM was in Davos in the company of Nirav Modi and only a few days later, the latter ran away from the country. That itself is the reflection of sad state of affairs in this wonderland of Modi government: Manmohan Singh

May 7, 2018 12:45 pm (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is touring Kolar onboard his special election bus. “The BJP Govt. collected 10 Lakh Crore in taxes on Petrol/LPG/Diesel since 2014. Yet, NO relief in prices for our citizens. This video shows the truth about fuel prices under PM Modi. I will lead a protest against these prices in Kolar at Noon, today (sic),” he had tweeted before his mega road show.

May 7, 2018 12:38 pm (IST)

Two major avoidable blunders of Modi government have been demonetisation and hasty implementation of the GST. Losses the economy suffered due to these blunders have severely hurt our micro small and medium enterprises: Manmohan Singh

May 7, 2018 12:37 pm (IST)

“The state is being polarised, which is not good. The PM has stooped so low and used language that is unbecoming of his post. No PM has used such language. I hope Modiji learns,” says Manmohan Singh.

May 7, 2018 12:32 pm (IST)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is addressing an election meeting in Karnataka, targeting the Modi government on jobs. “Modi promised 2 crore jobs, but failed to keep that promise. Instead, 72 crore jobs were lost due to the mismanagement of the Modi government.”

May 7, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)

How productive has the outgoing Karnataka Assembly been?

May 7, 2018 9:29 am (IST)

"If voted to power we will launch Chief Minister's Young Leaders Program. 50 meritorious candidates will be chosen to assist in the governance of the state. For small businesses, 1.27 Mudra loans have been given which amounts to more than Rs 50,000 crore," says PM Modi.

May 7, 2018 9:22 am (IST)

"It is the good luck of BJP that instead of people being heaped on us from above, workers start working for people from the grassroots level and that stays among them for 20-25 years. We have a special focus on Karnataka in our manifesto. If a BJP govt is formed here, 60 Namma BPO complexes will be set up here. Also, five world-class Sports Centres will be established in Karnataka," says PM Modi.

May 7, 2018 9:18 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing Yuva Morcha Karyakartas in Karnataka through the NaMo App. "The enthusiasm that I am witnessing in Karnataka polls shows the interest of people in the election. The youth of Karnataka has proved themselves in every field," says PM Modi.

May 7, 2018 8:57 am (IST)

On every charge made by PM Narendra Modi, CM Siddaramaiah has been retorting with equal, if not more, stinging remarks. The latest is the tweet by the Congress leader about the rally blitzkrieg that Modi is doing in Karnataka. "PM Modi is deliberately confusing Karnataka voters with his bombastic speeches on non-issues. All hot air & no substance. My contest is not with him. It is with Yeddyurappa. I challenge him to an open debate on issues on a single platform. Will he accept? Modi is also welcome!" tweeted Siddaramaiah:

May 7, 2018 8:26 am (IST)

"Central to the RSS/BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits and Adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society. In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it's openly propagated by senior RSS/BJP leaders is revealed,” Gandhi said Twitter, using the hashtag "AnswerMaadiModi".

May 7, 2018 8:23 am (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has targeted the BJP-RSS for their "anti-Dalit" mindset and alleged that as per the "fascist ideology" of these outfits, Dalits should continue to remain on the bottom rung of society. With less than a week to go for the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress chief also put out a video, highlighting the anti-Dalit statements of BJP and RSS leaders. He also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as regards the rising incidents of atrocities against Dalits in the country.

May 7, 2018 8:14 am (IST)
May 7, 2018 8:12 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with members of the Karnataka BJP’s Yuva Morcha via his official NaMo app. "On Monday, 7th May, at 9 AM I look forward to an interaction with @BJP4Karnataka Yuva Morcha Karyakartas via the NaMo App. Our young and energetic Karyakartas are doing commendable work at the grassroots level and popularising the good work of the Central Government among people," the PM had tweeted. The PM had held a similar interaction with the farmers’ wing of the state unit.

May 6, 2018 6:54 pm (IST)

Some people feel uncomfortable when patriotism, nationalism and national song are discussed. Congress faced such downfall that its leaders started giving blessings to people who raised slogans of 'Bharat tere tukde honge' (India will be torn into pieces) & demanded proofs of surgical strikes from Army: PM Modi

May 6, 2018 6:26 pm (IST)

Attacking the prime minister over his "sabka sath, sabka vikas" slogan, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the BJP had not fielded a single Christian or Muslim candidate in the Karnataka polls. According to him, PM Modi has deliberately misled the people and lied to hide his failures in the last four years hence and 'people would not buy it anymore.' He also accused the saffron party of "experimenting communalism" in the coastal region of the southern state. 

May 6, 2018 6:19 pm (IST)

Accusing the PM of 'speaking the BJP'S language' instead of the language of the Prime Minister, Siddaramaiah said, "when he spoke in an uncivilised manner, initially I thought I would not react. But I was forced to attack him because otherwise, the people would have perceived it as the truth." Referring to Modi's '10 per cent government' comment, Siddaramaiah asked if the prime minister had any evidence to back his charge and said, "he has all the central agencies. If he has any evidence, he should make it public...Modi is demonstrating his triviality by making personal attacks."

May 6, 2018 6:07 pm (IST)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lashed out at PM Modi for making "personal attacks" and speaking at a "low level." This comes after the Prime Minister hurled barbs such as "seedha rupaiah sarkar" and "10 per cent government" while attacking the CM over alleged corruption. Siddaramaiah also mocked the Karnataka BJP's complete dependence on the Prime Minister as regards the May 12 state Assembly polls, clearly as it lacks "a leader with a face value."​

May 6, 2018 5:28 pm (IST)

Taking a jibe at the Congress, PM Modi said, "I do not understand why the Congress mocks noble initiatives like 'Beti Bachao', 'Beti Padhao', building toilets and other welfare measures being undertaken for women."

May 6, 2018 5:13 pm (IST)

The Prime Minister urged the people of Bagalkot to question their CM. "Ask him about his promise of textile parks. Ask him what happened to that promise. Is there a single textile park here? He did not fulfill his promises," Modi said. Assuring to strengthen the textile sector, he added, "we are committed to give impetus to the textile sector in Karnataka. We have also come up with a SAATHI scheme for the weaver community." 

Load More
  • 07 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs RCB
    146/10
    20.0 overs
    		 141/6
    20.0 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    RR vs KXIP
    152/9
    20.0 overs
    		 155/4
    18.4 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs KKR
    181/4
    20.0 overs
    		 168/6
    20.0 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    DD vs SRH
    163/5
    20.0 overs
    		 164/3
    19.5 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Daredevils by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs CSK
    127/9
    20.0 overs
    		 128/4
    18.0 overs
    Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard