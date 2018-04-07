Karnataka Election LIVE: Siddaramaiah Mocks Amit Shah, Says He 'Forgot Floods are Bad for Farmers'

A day after BJP president Amit Shah likened the "so-called" Opposition parties' alliance to animals coming together in the face of a flood, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday termed Shah's statement as his "voice of desperation". In other development, BJP on Friday demanded that Jignesh Mewani be barred from entering Karnataka till voting day on May 12. MLA and BJP state general secretary CT Ravi says Mewani wants to disrupt public life by instigating people. Mevani is currently in Chitradurga in southern Karnataka and he has been appealing to all Dalit groups in the state to not vote for the BJP in the assembly elections.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Apr 7, 2018 10:54 am (IST)
Addressing a rally at the BJP’s foundation day in Mumbai, Shah had said, “I have heard that whenever floods happen, all the animals come together. Similarly, all these animals like snake, dogs, snakes and mongoose are coming together to fight the Modi flood.” Attacking Shah over his remark, Siddaramaiah on Saturday tweeted that it's BJP chief's voice of desperation.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today asserted that he will be contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, amidst reports that it will not be easy battle for him in the May 12 assembly polls. There were also reports about Siddaramaiah looking for more than one constituency for contesting following demands from Congress workers in northern districts. "How many times you are asking this question, how many times I should clarify... should I keep responding to statements made by someone. I'm contesting from Chamundeshwari...what more is required? What clarification is required?" he told reporters in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah has already declared that he will be contesting from Chamundeshwari that gave him "political birth". However, reports suggest that a section of local party leaders have warned Siddaramaiah that the contest would not beeasy for him in Chamundeshwari.
The Income Tax Assessment Order, passed in March 2016, has concluded after its investigations that Yeddyurappa has not declared more than Rs 4 crore.
Apr 6, 2018 5:54 pm (IST)
Former TV journalist and MP Tejaswini is likely to take on HD Kumaraswamy in Ramanagara on a BJP ticket. She had defeated his father and former Prime Minister, H D Deve Gowda, from Kanakapura Lok Sabha seat in 2004 on a Congress ticket.
Apr 6, 2018 5:42 pm (IST)
The BJP has demanded a bar on Jignesh Mewani from entering Karnataka till voting day on May 12. MLA and BJP state general secretary CT Ravi says Mewani wants to disrupt public life by instigating people. The demand comes after Mevani made a controversial statement, asking the youth of the state to dirupt PM Modi’s Karnataka rally. "Currently, the best role the youth of Karnataka can play is to go to PM Modi's first public address in Bengaluru, throw the chairs on air and disrupt his function. Ask him what happened to the 2 crore employment generation? If he does not have an answer, ask him to leave the venue and take shelter in the Ram temple," Mevani had said. Mevani is currently in Chitradurga in southern Karnataka and he has also been appealing to all Dalit groups in the state to not vote for the BJP in the assembly elections. “I am going to appeal to every Dalit group that not a single vote should go to BJP. I will do the same in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh… because the BJP is completely casteist, communal and fascist,” the legislator from Vadgam in Gujarat said.
Apr 6, 2018 3:19 pm (IST)
"When the Upper Bhadra project was launched and awarded to RNS group — Murudeshwar Power Corporation Limited — for Rs 1033 crore. BS Yeddyurappa as CM presided over the committee that approved this. When I-T officials raided the RNS premises, they found documents and interrogations also revealed that the company paid money to those in power. A fine was levied on BSY of more than Rs 2 crore. Under Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act, that a public servant taking money is a crime. Hence, PM Modi and Amit Shah should take action against BSY," said Karnataka Congress' VS Ugrappa.
Apr 6, 2018 3:18 pm (IST)
Karnataka Congress VS Ugrappa, while addressing the media during a meet, said, "BS Yeddyurappa came to power in 2008 saying he lives by the truth. When the 2011 Lokayukta report came out, we all know what happened. The BJP was divided and he had vowed to finish off the party." The Congress then went on to say that they were releasing three documents showcasing the corruption of BSY. "First, the 2009-2010 income tax declaration of BSY had major errors. The assistant commissioner of Income Tax Department had pointed it out. The next two years as well he had major errors."
Apr 6, 2018 2:38 pm (IST)
Jignesh Mevani is touring Karnataka with Prakash Raj. The duo is mobilising Dalits against BJP and during a rally in Chitradurga, Mevani said, "Throw chairs during PM Modi's rally. He has duped the entire nation and created no jobs after promising 2 crore jobs."
Apr 6, 2018 2:32 pm (IST)
The Congress is trying to reach out to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, who has told Telugus in Karnataka to vote against the BJP. With Karnataka and AP sharing a 550 km-long border, there are a lot of Telugu people in Siddaramaiah's state.
Apr 6, 2018 1:51 pm (IST)
The Election Commission has sacked Home Ministry Advisor Kempaiah. This comes after HD Deve Gowda complained to the body that the 1981 batch IPS officer was using government vehicles to transport money for the election.
Apr 6, 2018 12:22 pm (IST)
CM Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra met the Suttur Mutt seer on Friday. The CM and his son had made the trip to seek the blessings of the seer ahead of the Congress candidate announcement next week. BJP president Amit Shah had met the seer last week in Mysore.
Apr 6, 2018 10:15 am (IST)
Sources are telling News18 that BJP would announce its first list of 108 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 soon. Meanwhile, it is expected that the Congress would release its list of all 224 candidates by April 14.
The incident happened during the Congress president's roadshow in Tumkuru on Wednesday where Rahul Gandhi was campaigning for his party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Apr 6, 2018 10:09 am (IST)
Till two months ago, the ruling Congress and the main opposition BJP were under the impression that the JD(S) was not going to give them a fight at all. But all that has changed now and the Congress looks nervous after seeing the public response Kumaraswamy has been getting in Old Mysore region, the stronghold of the Gowdas. The BJP is secretly hoping for a big win for the JD(S) in this region as it will reduce the Congress’ overall tally in the state. The Congress and JD(S) are in direct contest in about 75 Assembly seats, and the Congress and the BJP are fighting each other in the rest. There are 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly.
Apr 6, 2018 10:09 am (IST)
In Karnataka politics, Kumaraswamy is a lone ranger. The third son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy is ‘Kumaranna’ for all in state politics. Kumaraswamy became Karnataka chief minister in a midnight family coup in early 2006, toppling the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state. He ruled in alliance with the BJP for 20 months and was known as the most accessible chief minister the state had seen in 40 years. After it lost power in 2008, the JD(S) has not been able to make a comeback either in the state or at the Centre. The JD(S) cadre are getting impatient and Kumaraswamy knows that if he loses this time, perhaps it will be the end of the road for him. The Gowda clan is getting ready for the final battle and father Gowda has appointed him as the general.
Apr 6, 2018 10:07 am (IST)
Kumaraswamy: The Dark Horse | The day Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Tumkur district with a dozen top leaders of Karnataka Congress, just 60 km away from the district headquarters, HD Kumaraswamy was campaigning under the scorching April sun. Kumaraswamy was all alone and there were no leaders with him. But the crowd was much bigger than the one which gathered for Rahul Gandhi. Kumaraswamy’s rally was lacking in glamour and technology associated with the ruling Congress and opposition BJP. But what he lacked in glamour and technology was compensated in the form of public support.
Apr 5, 2018 2:08 pm (IST)
BJP president Amit Shah has uploaded a video of Rahul Gandhi claiming that the Congress president was "lying and fictitiously revoking the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society.":
Karnataka Congress has tweeted saying, "Thank you Amit Shah for speaking the truth yet again. You are turning out to be our Star Campaigner! Karnataka's Silk production hit an all-time high in 2016-17. Major cocoon markets have been modernised & integrated with e-Mandi platform." The party, in its following tweet said, "Four Cold Storages exclusively for sericulture farmers have been established at Tumkuru, Channapatna, Hassan & Mandya. In the last five years, cocoon yield has increased by 14 kg/acre. Our initiatives have benefitted 1.38 lakh farmers and reelers."
Gowda was reacting to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his party workers observing a day-long fast in Chennai on Monday, "condemning the Centre" for not setting up the CMB in compliance with the Supreme Court order. Ministers and senior leaders of AIADMK had led the hunger strike in various districts. "Gadkari (Union Minister Nitin Gadkari) gave a sensible statement that the matter needs more time to be reviewed. But Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister sat on a dharna, appealing to the Centre. I am appealing to the Centre not to buckle under pressure," Gowda said.
Apr 5, 2018 11:56 am (IST)
On Wednesday, former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda asked the Centre not to buckle under pressure from Tamil Nadu politicians to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), saying the Supreme Court order needed to be studied in depth. Gowda said political parties in Tamil Nadu had resorted to "intimidation" by staging a demonstration and in the past too, such tactics were adopted by leaders in that state.
Bengaluru: Pranesh, in his late 60s, is a full time volunteer of the RSS. These days he is busy campaigning for the BJP.
Apr 5, 2018 11:22 am (IST)
Soon, Siddaramaiah hit back with a tweet, saying, "When you visit a village people welcome you with lemon. That this is not a superstition is known to all Kannadigas." He also asked them to educate themselves about Karnataka before tweeting.
Apr 5, 2018 11:20 am (IST)
On Wednesday, Karnataka BJP and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engaged in a spat on Twitter after the former accused him of 'hypocrisy' for campaigning with a lemon in hand at the same time as the Anti-superstition Bill is being passed. BJP also posted a photograph showing Siddaramaiah campaigning with a lemon in hand. "Campaigns with a lemon in hand, but brings in Anti Superstitions Bill to demean and criminalise Hindu traditions. Hypocrisy thy name is Siddaramaiah," Karnataka BJP said in a tweet.
A certificate of approval from Dr. Shivakumara Swamy, of Siddaganga Mutt, is much valued in Karnataka's public life and the powers that be rush to him when in trouble.
Apr 5, 2018 10:54 am (IST)
The AICC social media cell head Ramya is also a Vokkaliga from Mandya and was a famous heroine before she quit acting in 2013. Ramya has told News18 that she was not contesting in this election. However, her mother Ranjitha has threatened to contest as an independent candidate if Congress denies her party ticket.
Apr 5, 2018 10:54 am (IST)
It is not just Sudeep, there are over a dozen Kannada cinema stars who are either being chased by political parties or they themselves are chasing the Netas for Assembly tickets. Another Kannada superstar of yesteryears and former minister Ambareesh is reportedly upset with Siddaramaiah and yet to decide on whether to seek a re-election from Mandya. The “rebel” star is popular across south Karnataka because of his Vokkaliga caste. The Congress is trying to pacify him keeping Vokkaliga votes in mind.
Apr 5, 2018 10:54 am (IST)
The Nayakas are concentrated in Chitradurga, Bellary and Raichur districts and both Congress and JDS think that he can be of some use in these areas. Political parties are still chasing him and Sudeep has to make up his mind.
Apr 5, 2018 10:53 am (IST)
The Kannada “Bigg Boss” anchor’s visit to Gowda son’s house led to fevered speculations in both political and film circles. According to insiders, Kumaraswamy has offered him JDS ticket from one of the constituencies in Chitradurga or Bellary. But Sudeep politely declined the offer saying that he will think about it. A month before that ruling Congress was eyeing Sudeep. The Congress party sources claim that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wants to field Sudeep in this election. His caste is more appealing to political parties than his star appeal. Sudeep belongs to Nayaka caste who are Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.
Apr 5, 2018 10:52 am (IST)
Actor Sudeep, who on Monday met JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy, has on Thursday met CM Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence. On Monday, Sudeep met JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy triggering speculations that “Kichcha” will join Gowdas’ party in this election. He is one of the top actors in Kannada entertainment world and has acted in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies.
Apr 4, 2018 8:33 pm (IST)
I have waived Rs 8165 cr of coop loans of 22.5 lakh farmers & requested PM to waive Com. Bank loans.
Between 2014-15 & Sept 2017 PSU Banks have written off corporate loans worth Rs 2,41,911 cr.