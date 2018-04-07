Karnataka Election LIVE: Siddaramaiah Mocks Amit Shah, Says He 'Forgot Floods are Bad for Farmers'

Apr 6, 2018 5:42 pm (IST)

The BJP has demanded a bar on Jignesh Mewani from entering Karnataka till voting day on May 12. MLA and BJP state general secretary CT Ravi says Mewani wants to disrupt public life by instigating people. The demand comes after Mevani made a controversial statement, asking the youth of the state to dirupt PM Modi’s Karnataka rally. "Currently, the best role the youth of Karnataka can play is to go to PM Modi's first public address in Bengaluru, throw the chairs on air and disrupt his function. Ask him what happened to the 2 crore employment generation? If he does not have an answer, ask him to leave the venue and take shelter in the Ram temple," Mevani had said. Mevani is currently in Chitradurga in southern Karnataka and he has also been appealing to all Dalit groups in the state to not vote for the BJP in the assembly elections. “I am going to appeal to every Dalit group that not a single vote should go to BJP. I will do the same in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh… because the BJP is completely casteist, communal and fascist,” the legislator from Vadgam in Gujarat said.