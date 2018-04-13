Karnataka Election LIVE: Telangana CM KCR to Meet Deve Gowda, Says 'Nothing to Do With Polls'

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Randeep Surjewala said that PM and BJP must understand that time for "upvaas ka jhumla" is over.
#ShahOfLies plans lunch at 1.30 PM and then claims that he is 'fasting'.— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 12, 2018
BJP did not permit the ‘No-Confidence motions’ to be deliberated or voted in Parliament & is now doing a farcical fast to divert attention from it's own incompetence.#BariOluBJP pic.twitter.com/DyoowG8YbK
While leaders from Badami in Bagalkote district met the Siddaramaiah to "persuade" him to contest from their region, BJP spokesperson Randeep Surjewala mocked PM Modi's day-long fast, calling it a "praayaschit fast (penance fast)". "India has witnessed a farcical fast by fascist BJP. It is enacting an absurd drama of photo op and headline management. Following the guru, party president (Amit Shah) conducted farce of a fast for a merely one hour. He can't stay hungry even for an hour after breakfast. It is what BJP's programme states in their own ads in newspapers," said Surjewala, who is in Bengaluru.
ವರಕವಿ ದ.ರಾ ಬೇಂದ್ರೆ ಭವನ ಹಾಗೂ ಕವಿ ಮನೆಗೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು ಸಕ್ಕರೆ ಸವಿದಷ್ಟು ಹಿತವಾಗಿತ್ತು. ನಾಕುತಂತಿಯ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಅನುವಾದಿತ ಪುಸ್ತಕ ಉಡುಗೊರೆ ಪಡೆದ ನಾನೇ ಧನ್ಯ. ಸಾಧನಕೇರಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಭೇಟಿ ಅವಿಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ. pic.twitter.com/9fr5xf4dyu— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 12, 2018
Visited Sri Siddhrudha Swami Math in Hubli, Karnataka. Siddhrudha Swamiji's teachings of Advaita Vedanta and his work towards social equality is exemplary. pic.twitter.com/uHogKoV8H5— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 12, 2018
On the other hand, 948 arms have been recovered since the model code of conduct was enforced. A total of 1,041 persons were bounded over under preventive sections of CRPC, and 1,868 non-bailable warrants were executed, preventive sections of CRPC booked in 645 cases, 854 Nakas made operational in the last 24 hours. Also, more than 15,000 litres of Indian-made liquor has been seized in last two weeks, of which 3,472 litres of alcohol were recovered in the last 24 hours.
After the enforcement of model code on conduct, the static surveillance teams have seized a total of Rs 8,75,11,130 in cash, of which Rs. 4,58,16,060 was recovered in last 24 hours. Besides, seven kg 303 grams of gold worth Rs 1,70,80,000 has been seized along with silver worth Rs 11,47,200, 54 sarees, 4.5 litres of liquor and vehicles, and other items worth Rs 1,32,32,772. Meanwhile, the flying squads team has recovered a total of Rs.1,15,33,350 in cash.
CM Sir, come on! Congress speaking of protecting Constitution is akin to Osama Bin Laden speaking for world peace!— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 12, 2018
You may keep chanting about need to protect Constitution, but people won't forget the history of utter disregard shown to constitutional values by Congress. https://t.co/w8eY6E4zUF
The issues before the #KarnatakaElection2018 are Constitutional democracy & its survival, development with social justice & fulfilling the aspirations of our youth.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 12, 2018
We will defeat Anant Kumar Hegde & his likes who have declared that BJP is in power to change the #Constitution .
As the countdown for Karnataka elections begins, race to grab the party ticket has also kicked off. Sources in the Congress said that the party is set to give tickets to CM's son Dr Yatheendra, home minister's daughter Soumya Reddy and Kolar MP K H Muniyappa's daughter. Almost a dozen leaders are said to be seeking tickets for their children.
The BJP is not considered a strong party in this seat and it is still searching for a suitable candidate who can take on Siddaramaiah. The chief minister’s followers allege that BJP has a secret deal with the Janata Dal (Secular) to defeat Siddaramaiah. The semi-urban seat has 72,000 Vokkaligas and 30,000 Lingayat votes. The Backward Classes, Muslims, SC/STs together have over a lakh votes. Siddaramaiah is confident of getting votes from people of all castes and religions. He told News18 that BJP’s caste politics will not work here as the voters see him as their chief minister, not as a Kuruba or OBC.
After the delimitation of constituencies, he moved to newly created Varuna for strategic reasons and has won twice from there on a Congress ticket. The current MLA of Chamundeshwari, JD(S)’s GT Deve Gowda, is a strong leader in Mysore district and former PM HD Deve Gowda is working overtime to on a strategy to defeat one-time “shishya” Siddaramaiah. “Siddaramaiah is a megalomaniac. He is arrogant. He is abusing my party. The voters of Chamundeshwari will not like that. He will be defeated this time," he told News18.
Badami has a large number of Kuruba voters. Siddaramaiah is a Kuruba by caste and they look up to him as their tallest leader. Siddaramaiah has vacated his current seat, Varuna in Mysore district, for his son Dr Yatheendra. Sensing that chief minister and state Congress president are planning to contest from two seats each, the main opposition parties - BJP and JDS - have already stepped up the attack, calling them “cowards”.
Party insiders say that while Congress president Rahul Gandhi has given the green signal to Siddaramaiah’s dual seat plan, Parameshwara is yet to get his approval. According to sources, Siddaramaiah will contest from Badami in Bagalkote district along with Chamundeshwari. The sitting MLA of Badami, BB Chimmanakatti, is not well and the party has told him that Siddaramaiah may pick his seat. Badami has a large number of Kuruba voters. Siddaramaiah is a Kuruba by caste and they look up to him as their tallest leader. Siddaramaiah has vacated his current seat, Varuna in Mysore district, for his son Dr Yatheendra.
Sources in the Congress say party president Rahul Gandhi has given a go-ahead to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s plan to contest from two seats in upcoming Assembly elections — Chamundeshwari and Badami. Siddaramaiah was thought to be keeping a safe seat in north Karnataka region as a back-up after being convinced by his well-wishers about the dangers of relying only on the Chamundeshwari seat in view of a “deal” between JD(S) and the BJP there. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Chief (KPCC) Dr G Parameshwara, who had lost the last time by over 30,000 votes, is also likely to contest from two seats — Koratagere in Tumkur district and Pulikeshinagara in Bengaluru.
After BJP national president Amit Shah disowned him in public, Bellary mining mafia chief G Janardhana Reddy is worried about his political future. He is in New Delhi demanding ticket for his younger brother G Somashekhara Reddy from Bellary City. He has also met a state Congress minister Santosh Lad in New Delhi. Siddaramaiah has already clarified that there is no question of taking in the Reddys.
Nitish Kumar to arrive in Bengaluru in an hour after it was announced that JD(U) will contest elections in Karnataka. Senior party leader Sharad Yadav has already arrived. "We will be contesting elections in between 24 to 30 seats in Karnataka on our own. Nitishji will be visiting the state on April 12 to kickstart the campaign," JDU (Nitish Kumar Faction) Karnataka Unit President Mahima Patel had told reporters in Bengaluru. JDU, which was a part of Janata Parivar, had ruled Karnataka under Ramakrishna Hegde and H D Deve Gowda's leadership, but split into more than two factions. At present, the party does not have any member in state assembly.
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: After Phony Intel Report, Congress Battles Fake Candidates List | The ruling Congress in Karnataka has been hit by several pieces of election-related fake news in the last few days and the Grand Old Party is pointing fingers at the BJP, accusing it of spreading fake news fearing “certain defeat” in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 12. On Tuesday, several media organisations and lakhs of voters across Karnataka received a ‘candidates list’ allegedly from the Congress via WhatsApp. The ‘list’ had 132 names and many fell for it as the Central Election Committee of the Congress is currently discussing candidate selection in New Delhi. Some channels even aired the list. It was only after the ‘list’ was sent to the Congress office that top leaders of the party scrutinised it and dismissed it as fake.
After BJP National President Amit Shah disowned him in public, Bellary mining mafia chief G Janardhana Reddy is worried about his political future. He is in New Delhi demanding a ticket for his younger brother G Somashekhara Reddy from Bellary City. He has also met a state Congress minister Santosh Lad in New Delhi. Siddaramaiah has clarified that no question of taking tainted Reddys.
SM Krishna, who switched over from the Congress six months ago, insists that all is well between the BJP and him, but is mum on why he doesn't attend party events anymore.
Former CM S M Krishna clarifies that he is not quitting BJP. The former chief minister and external affairs minister who joined the BJP in a surprise move a year ago said he will campaign if the time permits him! His quote "I am aware of the media reports about me returning to Congress. I am not quitting BJP. I am busy. If I get time will campaign for BJP".
The Congress faces internal rebellion as different factions bat for their candidates ahead of the declaration of first list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah worried is worried after factionalism in Bellary, Bengaluru city and Belgaum district units. The Congress is expected to finalise the list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections by April 15.
READ | Is SM Krishna Returning to Congress? Rumour Mills Working Overtime in Poll-Bound Karnataka
Krishna, a Fulbright Scholar, won his first Assembly election in 1962 on a Praja Socialist Party (PSP) ticket from Maddur. As an MP, he joined the Congress in early 1970s and rose to prominence in the party.
The Karnataka unit of Congress has attacked the BJP and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after An 18-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers. The woman’s father died in police custody on Monday prompting her to charge that he was killed inside jail at the behest of Sengar. “BJP’s star campaigner @yogiaditynath is missing in Karnataka as he is busy saving rapists in his state,” the Congress tweeted. Meanwhile, the Congress is expected to finalise the list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections by April 15. The nomination process begins on April 17.
-
12 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League MI vs SRH 147/820.0 overs 151/920.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 1 wicket
-
11 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RR vs DD 153/517.5 overs 60/46.0 oversRajasthan Royals beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (D/L method)
-
10 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League KKR vs CSK 202/620.0 overs 205/519.5 oversChennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
-
09 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RR vs SRH 125/920.0 overs 127/115.5 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets
-
08 Apr, 2018 | Indian Premier League RCB vs KKR 176/720.0 overs 177/618.5 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets