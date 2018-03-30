Karnataka Election LIVE Updates: Mysore Royals in Dilemma Over Joining BJP

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, BJP national president Amit Shah will kick off his two-day old Mysuru tour on Friday. As part of his 'Karunada Jagruti Yatre', Shah will tour Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Mandya and Ramanagara districts on March 30 and 31. Out of the total 26 seats in the four districts, considered as the Vokkaliga heartland, BJP did not win even a single seat during the 2013 Assembly elections. Moreover, the region is the home turf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who hails from Mysuru. Former Chief Minister and state JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy and senior minister D K Shivakumar enjoy considerable influence in the region. Significantly, Shah's itinerary includes meeting with the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, triggering speculations about their supporting or joining the BJP. However, scion of royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has ruled out political entry and said he got to know about Shah's meeting with the family through the media. This is the fourth leg of Shah's tour in the state. He has already covered parts of coastal and Malnad, north, and central regions of the state.





Mar 30, 2018 10:17 am (IST) Ahead of the Karnataka elections, two MLAs of the Janata Dal (S) and one MLA of the Congress have resigned their membership of the Legislative Assembly. The three joined the BJP in the presence of party’s Karnataka unit president DV Sadananda Gowda. JD(S) and Congress party leaders were taken aback with their move as they were unaware of the developments and were apparently informed by the media. Former Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president M Mallikarjun Kharge were surprised when some reporters asked them about the resignation of the members. The MLAs are the former Minister for Social Welfare Balachandra Jarkiholi, who represented Arabhavi constituency, and K Shivana Gouda Naik, who represented Deodurg constituency, both of the Janata Dal (S). Anand Asnotikar of the Congress, who represented Karwar constituency, is the third.

Mar 30, 2018 10:10 am (IST) AICC president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Shivamogga district after BJP president Amit Shah's grand roadshow on April 3. Accordingt to the scheduled visit, Gandhi will arrive n April 3 at 11.30 am, and it will follow with a road show. He would continue the road show upto Davanagere via Honnali. BJP's chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa hails from Shivamogga. Here, the factions backing Yeddyurappa and opposing him have been at each other's throat causing public embarrassment to the saffron party. The OBC leader of the BJP, K S Eshwarappa, is adamant about obtaining a ticket from Shivamogga city but Yeddyurappa is not keen on fielding him from there.

Mar 30, 2018 9:48 am (IST) Ahead of Amit Shah's visit, the Wodeyar royal family is in a dilemma over joining BJP after late Srikanta Datta Narasimharaja Wodeyar lost the Mysore seat on saffron party ticket in 1991. Srikanta Datta had been Mysore MP four times on Congress ticket. He had quit the Congress to join the BJP, but lost in the 1991 elections, after which he returned to the Grand Old party.

Mar 30, 2018 9:34 am (IST) In a Facebook post, CM Siddaramaiah wrote, "It has been an honour to serve the people of Karnataka for a full five-year term. As a state, we have come a long way, and our journey continues towards building an inclusive, progressive & dynamic Karnataka. He also listed the Congress's 'Karnataka Model of Development' and mentioned points his government will work on. Some of the agendas are -- all children will be assured 10 years of quality education, all youth will be given skill training and sustainable jobs, all farmers are assured of irrigation or at least basic minimum income directly into their bank accounts and girls will receive free education till post graduation. "The Nava Karnataka we build together is one where the Kannada language has primacy, where the Kannada Dhwaja will stand tall & proud, and where Karnataka makes India proud (sic)," he said.

Mar 30, 2018 9:27 am (IST) Looking forward to interacting with farmers, karyakartas and people of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Ramanagaram districts on my two day visit to Mysuru region in Karnataka.#KarunadaJagrutiYatre pic.twitter.com/OYuzrKWKNe — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2018

Mar 30, 2018 9:23 am (IST) The political prospects of Shanthinagara MLA N A Haris has dampened after the Karnataka High Court on Friday adjourned the bail hearing of his son, Mohammed Nalapad Haris, till Monday. Nalapad, along with his associates, allegedly brutally assaulted Vidwat, a 24-year-old-man, in Farzi cafe, a restaurant in Bengaluru. The issue began when Vidwat is said to have stretched his fractured leg out and Nalapad asked him to move it, which snowballed and ended up in an assault leaving Vidwat with multiple fractures. MLA NA Harris had published the discharge summary of Vidwat on social media which was also pointed out by Vidwat's lawyer. He argued that there was interference in the case and also said that there were threats made to people including him. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is reportedly angry with Haris over the pub assault case and feels that the MLA's image damage chances of Congress in the state capital and is not in a mood to field him again.

Mar 30, 2018 9:08 am (IST) Interestingly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too is camping in Mysuru from on Thursday till April 2, and will take part in the campaign activities there. Siddaramaiah has already announced his intentions to contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru district.

Mar 30, 2018 9:06 am (IST) Continuing his visits to mutts, BJP national president Shah will also visit influential Lingayat seminary in the region 'Suttur mutt', and also Ganapati Sacchidananda Ashrama. He will also visit the famous Nanjanagudu Srikanteshwara and the Melukote Cheluvanarayanaswamy temples. Shah's schedule also includes meeting with Dalit leaders and lunch with them. He will also interact with organic farmers and women, take part in ST convention, visit Channapatna Craft Park and interact with silk growers and silk industry. Recently, Congress President Rahul Gandhi too toured the Old Mysuru region for two days.

Mar 30, 2018 8:52 am (IST) Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was in Chamundeswari constituency on Thursday, hit out at BJP national president, saying, "Amit Shah is a Jain. He needs to clarify first whether he is AHINDU. Jain is a separate religion. How can he talk about me like that." Shah had said at a press conference at Davangere two days ago that Siddaramaiah is not an 'AHINDA' leader (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) but 'AHINDU' leader (anti-Hindu).

Mar 30, 2018 8:44 am (IST) According to insiders, Kheny joined the Congress using the ‘Delhi route’ — a way of referring to the party high command in New Delhi. Contacted by News18, Siddaramaiah said, “He has joined the Congress, not the government. We have not given him a clean chit. If he is convicted by a court, we will definitely take action against him.” The entry of the controversial businessman has come as a huge embarrassment for state leaders ahead of the elections. But Kheny is not alone.

Mar 30, 2018 8:42 am (IST) As the date of filing nominations for Karnataka Assembly election is approaching, political parties are busy charting out the plan regarding distribution of tickets. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently held an informal meeting with some of his ministers during which he sought Bidar district in-charge Ishwar Khandre’s views on fielding businessman Ashok Kheny, who has been accused of corruption, from the Bidar South Assembly seat. Khandre, a powerful Lingayat leader, bluntly told Siddaramaiah that it would be difficult for the party to defend Kheny’s candidature as the controversial Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) chief is facing several charges of corruption worth crores. An embarrassed Siddaramaiah reportedly told Khandre that they are left with no other choice but to go with Kheny, and Khandre reluctantly agreed.

Mar 29, 2018 3:45 pm (IST) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has sent a list of 150 candidates to AICC's screening committee for its approval. Remaining 74 names will be decided in a week.

Mar 29, 2018 3:14 pm (IST) "BJP MP Prahlad Joshi says 'Narendra Modi will not do anything for the poor and Dalits'. I am surprised that all BJP leaders have started speaking the truth," tweets CM Siddaramaiah: BJP MP Prahlad Joshi says "Narendra Modi will not do anything for the poor and Dalits". I am surprised that all BJP leaders have started speaking the truth. https://t.co/HM1goggfv9 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 29, 2018

Mar 29, 2018 3:13 pm (IST) BS Yeddyurappa has said that one more Congress MLA from Bidar would be joining the BJP tomorrow. Meanwhile, former minister Aravind Limbavali is distributing helmets to woo voters from his constituency of Mahadevapura in Bengaluru City. A complaint has been lodged with the election commission in this regard:

Mar 29, 2018 3:05 pm (IST) Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has begun a roadshow in hometown Mysore and is accompanied by his son Yathindra as well. While Siddaramaiah will contest upcoming Assembly elections from Chamundeshwari constituency, his son is tipped to get a ticket from Varuna, the CM's current seat. BJP chief Amit Shah will begin his campaign in the district tomorrow.

Mar 29, 2018 1:55 pm (IST) Jostling for tickets has begun. More than 50 sitting and former MLAs met BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa, who will leave for Delhi in a couple of days to finalise ticket distribution with the party’s national leadership.

Mar 29, 2018 1:46 pm (IST) Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has ended speculation and revealed that he will contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysore. Siddaramaiah had held this seat between 1983 and 2008. Since 2013, Siddaramaiah had been representing Varuna constituency, a seat his son Yathindra his tipped to contest on now.

Mar 29, 2018 11:48 am (IST) BJP President Amit Shah's first port of call will be the Suttur Mutt, an influential Lingayat Mutt in the Mysore region. The spiritual center is considered close to CM Siddaramaiah. Shah will then have an interaction with the Royal family of Mysore at the Palace, followed by a visit to Late Sri Raju's Home. Around 12:30 pm, the BJP leader will interact and have lunch with Dalit leaders. The temple run of the party president will continue as he will then visit the Nanjanagudu Srikanteshwara Temple and the Ganapati Sacchidananda Ashram.

Mar 29, 2018 9:53 am (IST) Sources said that CM Siddaramaiah talked to the three Congress MLAs who are believed to be pursued by the BJP. The three legislators have promised to stay put in the Congress, sources said. It was reported that the BJP is trying hard to rope in three sitting Congress MLAs — Pramod Madhvaraj from Udupi, M Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna from Bengaluru City. All three leaders are said to be wealthy and sources said the threat of I-T raids is being used to push them towards defection.

Mar 29, 2018 9:07 am (IST) The BJP seems to be focusing on Mysore, the hometown of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah visited Mysore thrice. Shah will also be touring Mysore for two days starting Friday. Meanwhile, there are rumours of BS Yeddyurappa’s son Vijayendra taking on Siddaramaiah's son Dr. Yatheendra from Varuna constituency in Mysore.

Mar 29, 2018 8:21 am (IST) Apart from the BJP and Congress, the Janata Dal (Secular) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen are also in the fray. Insiders say that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi may field around 40 candidates in the state as the JD(S) is yet to respond on the possibility of a pre-poll alliance. Owaisi is scheduled to meet the party’s Karnataka unit today morning.

Mar 29, 2018 8:13 am (IST) It’s 45 days to go for the big Karnataka battle and parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. In focus for the next few days will be Mysore, the hometown of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The CM will embark on a five-day tour of Mysore today, while BJP chief Amit Shah will land in the key district tomorrow. On April 2, Shah will tour the Mumbai-Karnataka region, a Lingayat stronghold.

Mar 28, 2018 5:02 pm (IST) Siddaramaiah is the last man standing between the BJP and Karnataka in this Assembly election. The same man who was considered a “liability” for the Congress by both the ruling party and the BJP has now become Congress’ saviour and BJP’s formidable rival.

Mar 28, 2018 2:22 pm (IST) Karnataka mostly voted during the Winters. The then CM SM Krishna advanced the elections by six months in 2004 and lost the Summer battle. After that Assembly polls are held in the hottest month May. The South-West Monsoon enters the state in the first week of June. Karnataka has been a cyclical state since 1989. In 1985, the then CM and Siddaramaiah's boss Ramakrishna Hegde had won a second consecutive term. After that, no ruling party has been able to retain the power until today. The BJP hopes that history will favour the party in opposition. Siddaramaiah believes that he can rewrite the history by returning to power. One thing is sure, it is a Siddaramaiah versus the rest battle.

Mar 28, 2018 2:21 pm (IST) The BJP is now focusing more on making it the elections a Modi versus Siddaramaiah fight rather than a Siddaramaiah versus Yeddyurappa fight. The PM is likely to hit the ground in the next two weeks to take on the Congress. The Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been touring the state for over two months and he is getting a good response to his public meetings. The JDS knows that it will be extremely difficult for the Gowdas to remain relevant in politics if it fails to create a hung Assembly this time. It has joined hands with Mayawati's BSP and Sharad Pawar's NCP in the state. It has already come out with a list of 126 candidates. Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah have openly attacked the JDS calling it a "B" team of the BJP.

Mar 28, 2018 2:20 pm (IST) The backward class leader Siddaramaiah is now deftly playing a Hindu and son-of-the-soil card to stop BJP in its tracks. He is also making the rounds of temples and mutts to shed the image of an anti-upper caste leader. He is also setting the agenda forcing the BJP to react, a new for the Congress. The BJP looks confused as its strategies don't seem to be working. Yeddyurappa is now being branded by the Congress as a corrupt leader promoted by Modi and Shah. The Lingayat strongman is also in a fix over Lingayat religion issue. The Congress claims that he is no longer a top leader of the community and the religion card will get substantial Lingayat votes for the ruling party.

Mar 28, 2018 2:19 pm (IST) Unlike in the last two Assembly polls, the major issues this time are of a different order. In 2008, the BJP won on JDS' "betrayal" to Yeddyurappa plank. In 2013, the Congress won on BJP government's massive corruption. In this election, new issues have cropped up. Siddaramaiah is defending his five-year rule on development plank. He is also banking on minority tag for Lingayats, the primacy of Kannada in Karnataka, north-south divide, etc. Pre-poll surveys, done by independent poll agencies and some commissioned by the Congress, claim that anti-incumbency is surprisingly low in the polls. They claim that Siddaramaiah has endeared himself to the masses through his populist schemes and by holding on to his core vote bank of Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits known as AHINDA. Even though there have been several corruption charges against his government, all failed to stick and the opposition has failed to link them to Siddaramaiah.

Mar 28, 2018 2:18 pm (IST) The incumbent Congress government, led by chief minister Siddaramaiah, started the preparations for Karnataka Assembly Elections a year ago to put the main opposition on back foot. He is now ready with all the wherewithal. The main opposition BJP initially relied fully on its CM face BS Yeddyurappa to bring the party back to power in the most important southern state. But in the last three months, it seems to have shifted the focus from Yeddyurappa to BJP's central leaders and national agendas. The BSY factor does not seem to be yielding the desired results for the party. The third player JDS, of the Gowdas, is moving earth and heaven to create a hung Assembly to save itself from political extinction. It has been out of power for the past 11 years and another loss can seal the fate of JDS.