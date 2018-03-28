Karnataka Election LIVE Updates: Bellary's Janardhana Reddy to Contest on BJP Ticket, Claims Brother

LIVE: Somashekhara Reddy, younger brother of G Janardhana Reddy, has said that his elder brother will contest the Karnataka BJP election on a BJP ticket. One of the richest politicians in the country, Janardhana is a leader from Bellary district of the state. The businessman is one of the prime accused in the illegal mining scam in Bellary and Belekeri port scam. Meanwhile, sources have told News18 that the BJP is also trying hard to rope in three sitting Congress MLAs — Pramod Madhvaraj from Udupi, M Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna from Bengaluru City. All three leaders are said to be wealthy and sources said the threat of I-T raids is being used to push them towards defection. The elections are politically crucial for the ruling Congress Party, led by chief minister Siddaramaiah, as it is the only big state where the Grand Old Party is in power after losing a string of polls to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last few years. Besides the Congress and BJP, Janata Dal (Secular), led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is the third player in the fray.



Mar 28, 2018 2:22 pm (IST) Karnataka mostly voted during the Winters. The then CM SM Krishna advanced the elections by six months in 2004 and lost the Summer battle. After that Assembly polls are held in the hottest month May. The South-West Monsoon enters the state in the first week of June. Karnataka has been a cyclical state since 1989. In 1985, the then CM and Siddaramaiah's boss Ramakrishna Hegde had won a second consecutive term. After that, no ruling party has been able to retain the power until today. The BJP hopes that history will favour the party in opposition. Siddaramaiah believes that he can rewrite the history by returning to power. One thing is sure, it is a Siddaramaiah versus the rest battle.

Mar 28, 2018 2:21 pm (IST) The BJP is now focusing more on making it the elections a Modi versus Siddaramaiah fight rather than a Siddaramaiah versus Yeddyurappa fight. The PM is likely to hit the ground in the next two weeks to take on the Congress. The Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been touring the state for over two months and he is getting a good response to his public meetings. The JDS knows that it will be extremely difficult for the Gowdas to remain relevant in politics if it fails to create a hung Assembly this time. It has joined hands with Mayawati's BSP and Sharad Pawar's NCP in the state. It has already come out with a list of 126 candidates. Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah have openly attacked the JDS calling it a "B" team of the BJP.

Mar 28, 2018 2:20 pm (IST) The backward class leader Siddaramaiah is now deftly playing a Hindu and son-of-the-soil card to stop BJP in its tracks. He is also making the rounds of temples and mutts to shed the image of an anti-upper caste leader. He is also setting the agenda forcing the BJP to react, a new for the Congress. The BJP looks confused as its strategies don't seem to be working. Yeddyurappa is now being branded by the Congress as a corrupt leader promoted by Modi and Shah. The Lingayat strongman is also in a fix over Lingayat religion issue. The Congress claims that he is no longer a top leader of the community and the religion card will get substantial Lingayat votes for the ruling party.

Mar 28, 2018 2:19 pm (IST) Unlike in the last two Assembly polls, the major issues this time are of a different order. In 2008, the BJP won on JDS' "betrayal" to Yeddyurappa plank. In 2013, the Congress won on BJP government's massive corruption. In this election, new issues have cropped up. Siddaramaiah is defending his five-year rule on development plank. He is also banking on minority tag for Lingayats, the primacy of Kannada in Karnataka, north-south divide, etc. Pre-poll surveys, done by independent poll agencies and some commissioned by the Congress, claim that anti-incumbency is surprisingly low in the polls. They claim that Siddaramaiah has endeared himself to the masses through his populist schemes and by holding on to his core vote bank of Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits known as AHINDA. Even though there have been several corruption charges against his government, all failed to stick and the opposition has failed to link them to Siddaramaiah.

Mar 28, 2018 2:18 pm (IST) The incumbent Congress government, led by chief minister Siddaramaiah, started the preparations for Karnataka Assembly Elections a year ago to put the main opposition on back foot. He is now ready with all the wherewithal. The main opposition BJP initially relied fully on its CM face BS Yeddyurappa to bring the party back to power in the most important southern state. But in the last three months, it seems to have shifted the focus from Yeddyurappa to BJP's central leaders and national agendas. The BSY factor does not seem to be yielding the desired results for the party. The third player JDS, of the Gowdas, is moving earth and heaven to create a hung Assembly to save itself from political extinction. It has been out of power for the past 11 years and another loss can seal the fate of JDS.

Mar 28, 2018 1:19 pm (IST) “Whether it is dividing or uniting Hindus, we will come to know after the elections. As far as the BJP is concerned, we firmly believe in nationalism. There is a greater need to unify the society but the Congress bent on dividing it for political gain. The Lingayat community has more Mutts than any other in Karnataka. There may be a difference of opinion as well but large sections of the community firmly believe that they are part and parcel of Hindu society. There might be those who give heed to divisive forces but we are trying to unite the society because division has been around for 200-odd years. There is a greater need to unite people under nationalism. Nationalism is nothing but Hinduism,” says BJP leader Pratap Simha on the Lingayat religion row.

Mar 28, 2018 1:13 pm (IST) Pramod Madhvaraj the Congress MLA from Udupi has told News18 that he was approached by the BJP but he was not going to leave his party. "I am not going to quit Congress. I was approached by the BJP but have rejected their offer," said Madhvaraj. Congress leader from Bengaluru City M Krishnappa also told News18 that he was not quitting the party and further said that he had not been approached by the BJP.

Mar 28, 2018 12:27 pm (IST) G Janardhana Reddy will contest on a BJP ticket, claims his younger brother. One of the richest politicians in the country, Reddy is a leader from Bellary district of the state. The businessman is one of the prime accused in the illegal mining scam in Bellary and Belekeri port scam. He was taken into judicial custody for 42 months in relation to the mining scams. Janardhana is one-half of the famour Bellary Reddy brothers, alongwith his younger brother Somashekhara. Their position within the party is ambiguous as the BJP is keeping quiet but the brothers are claiming that they are with the party.

Mar 28, 2018 12:03 pm (IST) Chief Election Officer of Karnataka, Sanjiv Kumar had announced that former Indian cricket team captain Rahul Dravid will be the brand ambassador of the state polls. "We are today launching the video, posters and hoardings featuring Rahul Dravid," said Kumar. In the video, the legendary cricketer says, "When everyone plays well, a team wins. When everyone votes, democracy wins. I will vote, you also vote without fail. Make democracy win."

Mar 28, 2018 11:47 am (IST) The Congress Party is holding a meeting of their district heads and incharge ministers today. The party hopes to draw up a short list of candidates from the same. "The screening committee will hold its final meetings on April 6 and 10. After this, the list will be sent to High Command. The final list will be ready by April 15," says Congress Karnataka president G Parameshwara.

Mar 28, 2018 11:41 am (IST) "I will go to New Delhi in two days. Will discuss ticket distribution with High Command and release the list soon," says Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa.

Mar 28, 2018 11:29 am (IST) Sources have told News18 that the BJP is trying hard to rope in three sitting Congress MLAs — Pramod Madhvaraj from Udupi, M Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna from Bengaluru City. All three leaders are said to be wealthy and sources said the threat of I-T raids is being used to push them towards defection.

Mar 28, 2018 10:07 am (IST) Ahead of the official announcement by Rawat, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya had tweeted that voting will be held on May 12 and the counting will take place on May 18. He was correct about the day of the voting, but got the counting date wrong. The counting will take place on May 15. In a statement, the poll panel referred to Malviya's tweet and said, "The Commission immediately directed that the matter be probed and necessary and effective action be taken. Accordingly, Commission has constituted a committee of senior officers of Election Commission to investigate the matter and give its report within seven days. The Committee would also suggest steps needed to prevent any such eventuality in future. The Committee set up by the Commission has already sought information from the concerned media organisations and individuals,” the EC statement said. In another tweet, Malviya said he got the information from a news channel.

Mar 28, 2018 10:06 am (IST) A tweet by the BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya announcing the Karnataka Assembly polls date before an official declaration triggered a controversy, prompting the Election Commission to set up a probe committee that may seek help from central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau. Sources in the Election Commission (EC) said the Intelligence Bureau may be approached to get call records of all those who were in the know of the official schedule of the election and counting dates. As per the process, CEC OP Rawat will have to write to the Home Ministry to get the desired information under relevant laws.

Mar 28, 2018 9:30 am (IST) Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, said that the Congress Party needs to accommodate other parties along in the fight against BJP. Describing JD(S) national president HD Deve Gowda as a "good man", Mamata said that the Congress supported him when his government came to power in the Centre in 1996. "Our wish is that Congress' relationship with JD(S) in Karnataka is harmonious. Why should it disintegrate? Why there is a change, I don't know. Congress needs to adjust. I cannot tell Congress what it should do. It is their prerogative. If you ask my opinion, as a layman, I will say that they should be together," the Bengal CM told reporters.

Mar 28, 2018 9:24 am (IST) The state government will today launch its election logo and anthem. Karnataka chief electoral officer, Sanjiv Kumar, had announced that former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid will be Karnataka's polling icon. Kumar also said that the state has undertaken other initiatives like employing disabled government employees as polling staff and setting up of all-women polling stations.

Mar 28, 2018 9:23 am (IST) On Tuesday, the the Election Commission announced that Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the counting of votes will take place three days later on May 15. The announcement also ran into trouble with reports saying the poll dates were leaked even before the announcement was made. The dates though later proved to be different. Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the poll panel will investigate the matter and take stringent legal and administrative action. The format, Rawat said, will be a single phase election for the 224-member assembly. The notification for the polls will be issued on April 17 and the last date for filing of nomination will be April 24. The last date of withdrawal of candidates will be April 27. All electronic voting machines used will be linked to Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

Mar 28, 2018 9:05 am (IST) The Karnataka Cabinet had recently decided to recommend to the Centre to accord the religious minority tag to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats, apparently to cut into the vote bank of the BJP, which significantly banks on their support.

Mar 28, 2018 9:04 am (IST) The BJP president also accused the Islamic outfit, Popular Front of India and its political wing SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) of being involved in killing Hindus and the BJP and the RSS activists. He alleged that the state government was playing "dirty vote bank politics" by withdrawing cases against them. "On one side, the Kerala government has recommended to ban PFI to the Union government, but Siddaramaiah finds nothing wrong with the PFI. This appeasement policy is the biggest threat to the security of Karnataka and India."

Mar 28, 2018 9:03 am (IST) Shah said if the Congress didn't stop Siddaramaiah, the party may have to face "harsh consequences" in elections. "On one hand, Congress president speaks about uniting Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, while on the other hand in Karnataka, its own chief minister is speaking about dividing Hindus. I have not seen such a sharp difference within a political party," he added. Shah also said the people of Karnataka had understood that "this is the most corrupt government." "Recently a retired Supreme Court judge said if there was competition for corruption in the country, Siddaramaiah government will get number one award," Shah said.

Mar 28, 2018 9:03 am (IST) Alleging that Siddaramaiah even tried to bring 'mutts' and temples under the government control, Amit Shah said it was given up following opposition to the move. "I have made five to six visits to Karnataka and after meeting people I have been able to understand the feeling of Karnataka," said Shah. "The feeling of people of Karnataka is that he (Siddaramaiah) is not AHINDA leader, an AHINDU (anti-Hindu) leader," he added. AHINDA is a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits.

Mar 28, 2018 9:02 am (IST) Questioning the timing of the move, Shah asked the Siddaramaiah government, "What were you doing for five years? In 2013 when your own (UPA) government was in power at the Centre, they had rejected it. Why was Siddaramaiah silent then. This is an attempt to divide the Hindus...," he said. Shah said it was not a programme towards the welfare of the Veerashaiva and Lingayat community but a "conspiracy" to stop Yeddyurappa, considered a Lingayat strongman, from becoming the chief minister. "Lingayat community understands it and I'm sure the people of Karnataka will answer it through ballots," he said

Mar 28, 2018 9:01 am (IST) Amit Shah, on Tuesday, had accused the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka of trying to divide Hindus and being the "most corrupt" one in the country. On a two-day visit to the poll-bound Karnataka, Shah said the move to accord religious minority tag to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Linagayats was an attempt to 'divide' the Hindus. "Just ahead of the (assembly) elections in Karnataka, they have tried to divide Lingayats and Veerashaivas, also Lingayats and other communities, by announcing minority status for them," Shah told reporters.

Mar 28, 2018 8:57 am (IST) The seer of the Murugha Mutt has written a letter to BJP president Amit Shah saying that the religion status to Lingayats was not a move to divide but rather unite Hindus. This comes a day after the leader visited the Mutt.