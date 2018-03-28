Karnataka Election LIVE Updates: Seer Backs CM Siddaramaiah's Lingayat Move a Day After Amit Shah's Tirade

LIVE: Sources have told News18 that the BJP is trying hard to rope in three sitting Congress MLAs — Pramod Madhvaraj from Udupi, M Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna from Bengaluru City. All three leaders are said to be wealthy and sources said the threat of I-T raids is being used to push them towards defection. Earlier today, a day after BJP president Amit Shah hit out at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accusing him of dividing Hindus, the Murugha Mutt Seer backed the Congress leader's Lingayat move. The religious leader said that the move would not divide, rather it would unite Hindus. The elections are politically crucial for the ruling Congress Party, led by chief minister Siddaramaiah, as it is the only big state where the Grand Old Party is in power after losing a string of polls to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last few years. Besides the Congress and BJP, Janata Dal (Secular), led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is the third player in the fray.



Mar 28, 2018 11:47 am (IST) The Congress Party is holding a meeting of their district heads and incharge ministers today. The party hopes to draw up a short list of candidates from the same. "The screening committee will hold its final meetings on April 6 and 10. After this, the list will be sent to High Command. The final list will be ready by April 15," says Congress Karnataka president G Parameshwara.

Mar 28, 2018 11:41 am (IST) "I will go to New Delhi in two days. Will discuss ticket distribution with High Command and release the list soon," says Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa.

Mar 28, 2018 11:29 am (IST) Sources have told News18 that the BJP is trying hard to rope in three sitting Congress MLAs — Pramod Madhvaraj from Udupi, M Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna from Bengaluru City. All three leaders are said to be wealthy and sources said the threat of I-T raids is being used to push them towards defection.

Mar 28, 2018 10:07 am (IST) Ahead of the official announcement by Rawat, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya had tweeted that voting will be held on May 12 and the counting will take place on May 18. He was correct about the day of the voting, but got the counting date wrong. The counting will take place on May 15. In a statement, the poll panel referred to Malviya's tweet and said, "The Commission immediately directed that the matter be probed and necessary and effective action be taken. Accordingly, Commission has constituted a committee of senior officers of Election Commission to investigate the matter and give its report within seven days. The Committee would also suggest steps needed to prevent any such eventuality in future. The Committee set up by the Commission has already sought information from the concerned media organisations and individuals,” the EC statement said. In another tweet, Malviya said he got the information from a news channel.

Mar 28, 2018 10:06 am (IST) A tweet by the BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya announcing the Karnataka Assembly polls date before an official declaration triggered a controversy, prompting the Election Commission to set up a probe committee that may seek help from central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau. Sources in the Election Commission (EC) said the Intelligence Bureau may be approached to get call records of all those who were in the know of the official schedule of the election and counting dates. As per the process, CEC OP Rawat will have to write to the Home Ministry to get the desired information under relevant laws.

Mar 28, 2018 9:30 am (IST) Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, said that the Congress Party needs to accommodate other parties along in the fight against BJP. Describing JD(S) national president HD Deve Gowda as a "good man", Mamata said that the Congress supported him when his government came to power in the Centre in 1996. "Our wish is that Congress' relationship with JD(S) in Karnataka is harmonious. Why should it disintegrate? Why there is a change, I don't know. Congress needs to adjust. I cannot tell Congress what it should do. It is their prerogative. If you ask my opinion, as a layman, I will say that they should be together," the Bengal CM told reporters.

Mar 28, 2018 9:24 am (IST) The state government will today launch its election logo and anthem. Karnataka chief electoral officer, Sanjiv Kumar, had announced that former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid will be Karnataka's polling icon. Kumar also said that the state has undertaken other initiatives like employing disabled government employees as polling staff and setting up of all-women polling stations.

Mar 28, 2018 9:23 am (IST) On Tuesday, the the Election Commission announced that Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the counting of votes will take place three days later on May 15. The announcement also ran into trouble with reports saying the poll dates were leaked even before the announcement was made. The dates though later proved to be different. Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said the poll panel will investigate the matter and take stringent legal and administrative action. The format, Rawat said, will be a single phase election for the 224-member assembly. The notification for the polls will be issued on April 17 and the last date for filing of nomination will be April 24. The last date of withdrawal of candidates will be April 27. All electronic voting machines used will be linked to Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

Mar 28, 2018 9:05 am (IST) The Karnataka Cabinet had recently decided to recommend to the Centre to accord the religious minority tag to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats, apparently to cut into the vote bank of the BJP, which significantly banks on their support.

Mar 28, 2018 9:04 am (IST) The BJP president also accused the Islamic outfit, Popular Front of India and its political wing SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) of being involved in killing Hindus and the BJP and the RSS activists. He alleged that the state government was playing "dirty vote bank politics" by withdrawing cases against them. "On one side, the Kerala government has recommended to ban PFI to the Union government, but Siddaramaiah finds nothing wrong with the PFI. This appeasement policy is the biggest threat to the security of Karnataka and India."

Mar 28, 2018 9:03 am (IST) Shah said if the Congress didn't stop Siddaramaiah, the party may have to face "harsh consequences" in elections. "On one hand, Congress president speaks about uniting Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, while on the other hand in Karnataka, its own chief minister is speaking about dividing Hindus. I have not seen such a sharp difference within a political party," he added. Shah also said the people of Karnataka had understood that "this is the most corrupt government." "Recently a retired Supreme Court judge said if there was competition for corruption in the country, Siddaramaiah government will get number one award," Shah said.

Mar 28, 2018 9:03 am (IST) Alleging that Siddaramaiah even tried to bring 'mutts' and temples under the government control, Amit Shah said it was given up following opposition to the move. "I have made five to six visits to Karnataka and after meeting people I have been able to understand the feeling of Karnataka," said Shah. "The feeling of people of Karnataka is that he (Siddaramaiah) is not AHINDA leader, an AHINDU (anti-Hindu) leader," he added. AHINDA is a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits.

Mar 28, 2018 9:02 am (IST) Questioning the timing of the move, Shah asked the Siddaramaiah government, "What were you doing for five years? In 2013 when your own (UPA) government was in power at the Centre, they had rejected it. Why was Siddaramaiah silent then. This is an attempt to divide the Hindus...," he said. Shah said it was not a programme towards the welfare of the Veerashaiva and Lingayat community but a "conspiracy" to stop Yeddyurappa, considered a Lingayat strongman, from becoming the chief minister. "Lingayat community understands it and I'm sure the people of Karnataka will answer it through ballots," he said

Mar 28, 2018 9:01 am (IST) Amit Shah, on Tuesday, had accused the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka of trying to divide Hindus and being the "most corrupt" one in the country. On a two-day visit to the poll-bound Karnataka, Shah said the move to accord religious minority tag to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Linagayats was an attempt to 'divide' the Hindus. "Just ahead of the (assembly) elections in Karnataka, they have tried to divide Lingayats and Veerashaivas, also Lingayats and other communities, by announcing minority status for them," Shah told reporters.

Mar 28, 2018 8:57 am (IST) The seer of the Murugha Mutt has written a letter to BJP president Amit Shah saying that the religion status to Lingayats was not a move to divide but rather unite Hindus. This comes a day after the leader visited the Mutt.