Karnataka Election LIVE Updates: Siddaramaiah Ends Speculation, to Contest from Chamundeshwari

Mar 28, 2018 10:07 am (IST)

Ahead of the official announcement by Rawat, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya had tweeted that voting will be held on May 12 and the counting will take place on May 18. He was correct about the day of the voting, but got the counting date wrong. The counting will take place on May 15. In a statement, the poll panel referred to Malviya's tweet and said, "The Commission immediately directed that the matter be probed and necessary and effective action be taken. Accordingly, Commission has constituted a committee of senior officers of Election Commission to investigate the matter and give its report within seven days. The Committee would also suggest steps needed to prevent any such eventuality in future. The Committee set up by the Commission has already sought information from the concerned media organisations and individuals,” the EC statement said. In another tweet, Malviya said he got the information from a news channel.