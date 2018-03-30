Karnataka Election LIVE Updates: Protesters Corner Amit Shah Over Ananth Hegde's Remark on Dalits

Mar 30, 2018 12:26 pm (IST)

On the other hands, some parties are trying to stitch up an alliance to bring the saffron surge to a halt. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is in dilemma now as their initial plan seems to be in doldrums. With the Janata Dal (Secular) yet to reveal its cards on a pre-poll alliance, AIMIM is likly to field around 40 candidates in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Earlier, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had expressed interest to join Gowda and Mayawati after Janata Dal (Secular) joined hands with BSP elections. According to a top JD(S) leader, close to Gowda family, Owaisi has already discussed the issue with JD(S) patriarch in New Delhi. Speaking to News18 on condition of anonymity he said that firebrand Muslim leader from Hyderabad told Gowda that his party was willing to partner with the JDS in the state to defeat the Congress. "Our leader Deve Gowda seems to be non-committal for the time being. But it is a confirmed news that Owaisi wants to join the JD(S)-led alliance in Karnataka," he said.