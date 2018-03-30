Karnataka Election LIVE Updates: Protesters Corner Amit Shah Over Ananth Hegde's Remark on Dalits

Controversial Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde tweets: “The past mistake of electing #Siddaramaiah govt witnessed an increase in rate of crime from 224.7/lakh population-2013 to 237.2/lakhs-2016 #Bengaluru ranks II among metros beating #Mumbai in crime incidents. Think what would be the rate of increase if #Congress is mandated again.
CLICK TO READ | Yeddyurappa Junior vs Siddaramaiah's Son? Varuna Constituency Gears Up for Battle Royale
Varuna may prove to be an exciting battle if the Congress fields Siddaramaiah's son Yatheendra and the BJP fields Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra from this constituency in upcoming Assembly elections.
#WATCH Disturbance at BJP President Amit Shah's interaction with Dalit leaders at Rajendra Kalamandira in Mysuru after slogans were raised against Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde over his remarks on the constitution. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/33BQsMz8z1— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018
Dalit leaders are accosting BJP leaders and demanding answers to why Ananth Kumar Hegde was allowed to get away after insulting the Constutition and likening Dalits to street dogs. "The Constitution needs to be changed from time to time and we have come for that…those claiming to be secular and progressive do not have an identity of their parents and their blood. One will get self-respect through such identity," Hegde had said. To the queries of the Dalit, Shah replied, "Party has nothing to do with Hegde's question", and distanced himself from the matter.
"We have two jail birds in Karnataka -- B S Yeddyurappa and Amit Shah. Three days ago Shah had attacked CM mentioning caste. We have lodged a complaint with EC. Today there has been a bigger violation by giving money to deceased BJP worker Raju's family, " Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, adding that he will ask Election Commission to not allow BJP chief enter Karnataka. KPCC is going to lodge another complaint under People's Representation Act, he said. "Amit Shah has given Rs 5 lakh to Raju's family secretly. His mother has revealed it too. BJP chief is committing illegal acts in Karnataka. We are filing a complain with evidence against Ananth Kumar, Shah and Pratap Sinha," Congress leader said.
Elaborating on Centre's contribution to Karnataka, BJP chief said, "Modi government gave Karnataka Rs 39,400 crore for the Mudra Yojna, Rs 960 crore for the SmartCity project, Rs 4,953 crore for Amrut Mission, Rs 204 crore for the Swachh Bharat Mission and Rs 405 crore for Pradhan Mantri Irrigation Yojna."
Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress posed some 'rapid question' for BJP chief.
Now that, #ShahOfLies has started speaking the truth, let us see how many of these 'Rapid Fire' questions he will answer correctly. pic.twitter.com/GgVtsYL48z— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) March 29, 2018
#JustIn -- In a controversial speech by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Belgaum on Thursday, he said that if 'Kannadigas can damage one Maharashtra bus, Shiv Sena has the capacity to damage 100 Karnataka buses.' pic.twitter.com/FEIxccwt23— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 30, 2018
Visited the home of Late Shri Raju, our karyakarta from Kyathamaranahalli, Mysuru and paid condolences to the bereaved family. Entire BJP stands united with Raju's family. Such politics of violence must be uprooted from the peaceful land of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/PHEXptmx68— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 30, 2018
After the BJP chief slipped up between Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa while rattling off allegations against the Congress government during a press conference, Amit Shah today referred to his gaffe and said that he may have faltered but the people of Karnataka will not make a mistake. "I said that Yeddyurappa government is corrupt instead of Siddaramaiah's and the entire Congress party began rejoicing. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, that I might have made a mistake but the people of Karnataka will not," Shah said.
Amit Shah is now at the residence of slain BJP worker Raju in Mysore. Raju was standing near a tea shop in Udaygiri area of Mysore when he was stabbed by motorcycle-borne with a sickle. According to reports, the murderers are yet to be arrested. Another BJP worker was found murdered in a village in Bidar district, an RSS worker in Bengaluru and a BJP activist mysterious died near Mysuru in 2016, a PTI report stated.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted a video of him during one of his tour in Karnataka.
ನನ್ನ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಬದುಕಿಗೆ ಭದ್ರ ನೆಲೆಯೊದಗಿಸಿರುವ ಮೈಸೂರು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯಿಂದ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಪ್ರಚಾರ ಆರಂಭಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಪ್ರಚಾರದ ಮೊದಲ ದಿನವೇ ರಮ್ಮನಹಳ್ಳಿಯ ಗ್ರಾಮಸ್ಥರಿಂದ ಅದ್ಧೂರಿ ಸ್ವಾಗತ ದೊರೆತಿದೆ. ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಮೆರವಣಿಗೆಯ ಮೂಲಕ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಪ್ರಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ವೈಭವದ ಚಾಲನೆ ದೊರೆತಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಬಾರಿ ಗೆಲುವು ನಮ್ಮದೆ ಎಂಬ ಕೂಗು ಎಲ್ಲೆಡೆ ಮೊಳಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. pic.twitter.com/90j4USkMRH— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 30, 2018
BJP chief Amit Shah with Yuvraj Adyaveer Narasimha Wadiyar at Mysore Palace on Friday
It was nice to see Yuvraj Adyaveer Narasimha Wadiyar too! pic.twitter.com/nEhox0bAIN— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 30, 2018
Had a wonderful meeting with Maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Rajamatha Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Maharani Trishika Kumari Devi of the Royal Family of Mysuru. pic.twitter.com/CdMsGaWxX8— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 30, 2018
After meeting the erstwhile royal family in Mysore, BJP chief Amit Shah addressed the media and condemned the "killing of BJP and RSS workers under Congress rule". "l am in Mysore and raising my voice against the political killings in Karnataka. Criminals are being let off in the cities. "Our activists like Mysore's Raju has been killed. We have lost 24 such karyakarthas. Workers like Raju will be our symbol against the wrong doings in the state, and I want to tell you that the killers will be punished in the strictest way possible when we come to power," BJP chief said.
Condemn the killing of BJP & RSS workers under Congress rule. More than 24 workers have died & the police hasn't taken any action against the killers, they are roaming around free. Siddaramaiah govt's end is nearing & once BJP is in power we will ensure justice: Amit Shah #Mysuru pic.twitter.com/IuUVnY4hQi— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018
On the other hands, some parties are trying to stitch up an alliance to bring the saffron surge to a halt. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is in dilemma now as their initial plan seems to be in doldrums. With the Janata Dal (Secular) yet to reveal its cards on a pre-poll alliance, AIMIM is likly to field around 40 candidates in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Earlier, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had expressed interest to join Gowda and Mayawati after Janata Dal (Secular) joined hands with BSP elections. According to a top JD(S) leader, close to Gowda family, Owaisi has already discussed the issue with JD(S) patriarch in New Delhi. Speaking to News18 on condition of anonymity he said that firebrand Muslim leader from Hyderabad told Gowda that his party was willing to partner with the JDS in the state to defeat the Congress. "Our leader Deve Gowda seems to be non-committal for the time being. But it is a confirmed news that Owaisi wants to join the JD(S)-led alliance in Karnataka," he said.
Meanwhile, the Centre has approved service extension of K Ratna Prabha as Karnataka Chief Secretary for three months after the state government wrote to the central government requesting it to extend Prabha's tenure in view of the Assembly Elections. The single phase election for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly would be held on May 12. The extension of service is with effect from April 1 to June 30. Ratna Prabha was appointed Karnataka Chief Secretary on November 28, 2017. A 1981 batch IAS officer, her term was to end on March 31, official sources said. She is the third woman Chief Secretary of the state after Teresa Bhattacharya and Malathi Das.
BJP President Amit Shah met erstwhile royals of Mysuru at the Mysuru Palace. Ananth Kumar & BS Yeddyurappa were also present. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/inM10Lbx25— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018
A video released by BJP attempts to give some 'interesting facts' about the saffron party's Karnataka connect. It says, "Did you know, Karnataka under the BJP Government became the first state to unveil 'Vision 2020' in 2008 for comprehensive development? It became a model for the entire country. A separate budget for agriculture for the first time in the country was presented by he BJP government in Karnataka 2011-12."
ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಸುಪ್ತ ಪರಿಶ್ರಮದ ಅನಾವರಣ.— B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) March 29, 2018
ನಮ್ಮ ಗುರಿ ಸುಂದರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ.@BJP4Karnataka @BJP4India #DidYouKnow #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/PuHdQE02RO
After seeking the blessings of Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswami, Amit Shah has arrived at Ambavilas Palace, popularly known as Mysore Palace. Shah is here to meet Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, members of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family. Shah's itinerary, which included a meeting with the royal family, had earlier triggered speculations about their supporting or joining the BJP.
Took blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Sri Suttur Math in Mysuru. Swami ji has made significant efforts towards spreading the values of Indian culture & tradition worldwide. I also admire Matha’s role in providing education to the poor in rural Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/SG813sBFB2— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 30, 2018
The history of Suttur Mutt dates back to more than a 1,000 years. The image of the present and the 24th pontiff, Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswami, as a spiritual leader transcends the Lingayat community and extends beyond the region. Today, the mutt runs over 400 educational institutions. The mutt is considered a power centre, given the influence it wields over the Lingayats and Veerashaivas.
After Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah revealed on Thursday that he will leave the Varuna seat and contest from Chamundeshwari in Mysore, the BJP unit in Varuna has asked party national president Amit Shah to field B S Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra from the Assembly seat. The party workers want Vijayendra to take on Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra, who is tipped to contest from the seat on Congress ticket. Varuna has a large number of Lingayat votes, and BJP workers feel this might help the saffron party woo the community, which forms about 14% of Karnataka's 6.5 crore population. Siddaramaiah had held this seat between 1983 and 2008 and since 2013, the chief minister had been representing the constituency.
On the other hand, Congress president G Parameshwara is nowadays busy in his home constituency of Koratagere, where he had lost the 2013 elections. Parameshwara has undertaken several programmes in the constituency to prepare for the poll. The leader’s illustrious career fell when he lost to PR Sudhakarlal of the Janata Dal (Secular) in the 2013 Assembly elections and lost the race for the Chief Minister's post in the process. In the 2013 polls, he secured 54,074 votes, while Sudhakarlal bagged 72,229 votes. According to reports, it took Parameshwara almost two-and-a-half years to enter the Legislative Council and later, accept the Home portfolio after her defeat. With the Congress state president losing his seat and senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge pulling out of the chief minister's race, Siddaramaiah was the obvious choice then.
Ahead of the Karnataka elections, two MLAs of the Janata Dal (S) and one MLA of the Congress have resigned their membership of the Legislative Assembly. The three joined the BJP in the presence of party’s Karnataka unit president DV Sadananda Gowda. JD(S) and Congress party leaders were taken aback with their move as they were unaware of the developments and were apparently informed by the media. Former Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president M Mallikarjun Kharge were surprised when some reporters asked them about the resignation of the members. The MLAs are the former Minister for Social Welfare Balachandra Jarkiholi, who represented Arabhavi constituency, and K Shivana Gouda Naik, who represented Deodurg constituency, both of the Janata Dal (S). Anand Asnotikar of the Congress, who represented Karwar constituency, is the third.
AICC president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Shivamogga district after BJP president Amit Shah's grand roadshow on April 3. Accordingt to the scheduled visit, Gandhi will arrive n April 3 at 11.30 am, and it will follow with a road show. He would continue the road show upto Davanagere via Honnali. BJP's chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa hails from Shivamogga. Here, the factions backing Yeddyurappa and opposing him have been at each other's throat causing public embarrassment to the saffron party. The OBC leader of the BJP, K S Eshwarappa, is adamant about obtaining a ticket from Shivamogga city but Yeddyurappa is not keen on fielding him from there.
Ahead of Amit Shah's visit, the Wodeyar royal family is in a dilemma over joining BJP after late Srikanta Datta Narasimharaja Wodeyar lost the Mysore seat on saffron party ticket in 1991. Srikanta Datta had been Mysore MP four times on Congress ticket. He had quit the Congress to join the BJP, but lost in the 1991 elections, after which he returned to the Grand Old party. Significantly, Earlier, scion of the royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, had ruled out political entry and said he got to know about Shah's meeting with the family through the media.
In a Facebook post, CM Siddaramaiah wrote, "It has been an honour to serve the people of Karnataka for a full five-year term. As a state, we have come a long way, and our journey continues towards building an inclusive, progressive & dynamic Karnataka. He also listed the Congress's 'Karnataka Model of Development' and mentioned points his government will work on. Some of the agendas are -- all children will be assured 10 years of quality education, all youth will be given skill training and sustainable jobs, all farmers are assured of irrigation or at least basic minimum income directly into their bank accounts and girls will receive free education till post graduation. "The Nava Karnataka we build together is one where the Kannada language has primacy, where the Kannada Dhwaja will stand tall & proud, and where Karnataka makes India proud (sic)," he said.
Looking forward to interacting with farmers, karyakartas and people of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Ramanagaram districts on my two day visit to Mysuru region in Karnataka.#KarunadaJagrutiYatre pic.twitter.com/OYuzrKWKNe— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2018
-
