Karnataka Election LIVE: Congress Likely to Release Candidates' List Soon, BJP to Reveal Remaining Names

News18.com | April 15, 2018, 3:11 PM IST
Event Highlights

As the day for Karnataka elections is drawing closer, the parties are all set to announce their candidates. While Congress's first list is expected to be released in a few hours from now, BJP will declare their remaining candidates by evening today. Siddaramaiah is likely to contest from two constituencies – Chamundeshwari and Badami. Meanwhile, a Twitter war has begun between Congress and BJP after Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao called UP CM Yogi Adityanath a criminal during a candle light vigil over Kathua and Unnao rape cases, following which B S Yeddyurappa counter attacked the senior leader for showing "utter disrespect" to the chief minister and a "revered Nath saint".

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Apr 15, 2018 2:51 pm (IST)

The Congress has finalised the first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls today. State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari while no decision has been taken yet on Badami seat. The party has decided that Siddaramaiah's son Dr. Yatheendra will contest from Varuna. Children of PWD minister H C Mahadevappa, home minister Ramalingareddy and Kolar MP K H Muniyappa will also contest the assembly polls. Sources say, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has agreed to Siddaramaiah's decision to contest from two constituencies.

Apr 15, 2018 1:03 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, BJP MP Pratap Simha reacts to Dinesh Gundu Rao statement on Yogi Adityanath, asks Congress leader to control his tongue. "If not, we will have to give him a fitting reply," he warned.

Apr 15, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)

JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy continues his tour of Chamundeshwari -- Siddaramaiah's constituency in Mysore district. Kumaraswamy vows to defeat the CM.This is his second day of three-day tour in poll-bound state.

Apr 15, 2018 12:09 pm (IST)

Continuing their attack on Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka Congress criticised the UP government for growing atrocities on minor girls.

Apr 15, 2018 9:56 am (IST)
Apr 15, 2018 9:50 am (IST)

During a candle light vigil over Kathua and Unnao rape cases, KPCC working president and senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao called Yogi Adityanath a criminal. He allegedly said that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister should be beaten with slippers for not following Yogic dharma. This led to a Twitter war between Congress and BJP with Yeddyurappa saying that Karnataka will never forgive Gundurao for disrespecting the "revered" Nath sect saint.

Apr 13, 2018 6:13 pm (IST)

Apr 13, 2018 3:34 pm (IST)

Karnataka polls: Congress likely to finalise first list of candidates today

The Congress is likely to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls today, its state-unit president G Parameshwara said.
The Central Election Committee (CEC), presided over by party chief Rahul Gandhi, held first round of discussion in the morning and will deliberate again in the evening and finalise the first list. "The selection process is on. We will meet again in the evening to finalise the candidates. Most probably, we will finalise the first list today," Parameshwara told reporters after the meeting. There is a possibility of releasing candidates for about 136 constituencies out of 224 in the state, the sources said. The CEC is believed to have discussed whether to give tickets to all the 122 sitting Congress MLAs, 7 JD(S) and 2 BJP and other independent leaders who joined the party fold recently, they said. The sources also said that the KPCC chief has sought two tickets -- one from the Koratagere constituency in Tumkur district, the seat which he had lost in 2013, and the other is the Pulakeshinagar constituency in Bengaluru, from where JD(S) MLA joined the Congress recently.

Apr 13, 2018 10:41 am (IST)

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to meet Janata Dal-Secular chief H D Deve Gowda in Bengaluru today. KCR said his meeting has nothing to do with Karnataka polls. It is to discuss a national front against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party.

Apr 13, 2018 10:36 am (IST)

Congress Central Election committee meeting begins at Sonia Gandhi's residence. This is the final phase of meeting to decide on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 candidates.

Apr 12, 2018 2:50 pm (IST)

Randeep Surjewala said that PM and BJP must understand that time for "upvaas ka jhumla" is over.

Apr 12, 2018 2:15 pm (IST)

While leaders from Badami in Bagalkote district met the Siddaramaiah to "persuade" him to contest from their region, BJP spokesperson Randeep Surjewala mocked PM Modi's day-long fast, calling it a "praayaschit fast (penance fast)". "India has witnessed a farcical fast by fascist BJP. It is enacting an absurd drama of photo op and headline management. Following the guru, party president (Amit Shah) conducted farce of a fast for a merely one hour. He can't stay hungry even for an hour after breakfast. It is what BJP's programme states in their own ads in newspapers," said Surjewala, who is in Bengaluru.

Apr 12, 2018 1:37 pm (IST)
Apr 12, 2018 1:36 pm (IST)
Apr 12, 2018 1:09 pm (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah along with Rajeev Chandrashekar, Jagadish Shettar and Yeddyurappa observes day-long fast in front of DC office in Dharwad.

Apr 12, 2018 1:02 pm (IST)

On the other hand, 948 arms have been recovered since the model code of conduct was enforced. A total of 1,041 persons were bounded over under preventive sections of CRPC, and 1,868 non-bailable warrants were executed, preventive sections of CRPC booked in 645 cases, 854 Nakas made operational in the last 24 hours. Also, more than 15,000 litres of Indian-made liquor has been seized in last two weeks, of which 3,472 litres of alcohol were recovered in the last 24 hours.

Apr 12, 2018 12:58 pm (IST)

After the enforcement of model code on conduct, the static surveillance teams have seized a total of Rs 8,75,11,130 in cash, of which Rs. 4,58,16,060 was recovered in last 24 hours. Besides, seven kg 303 grams of gold worth Rs 1,70,80,000 has been seized along with silver worth Rs 11,47,200, 54 sarees, 4.5 litres of liquor and vehicles, and other items worth Rs 1,32,32,772. Meanwhile, the flying squads team has recovered a total of Rs.1,15,33,350 in cash.

Apr 12, 2018 11:44 am (IST)

While Amit Shah visits Sri Siddharudha Mutt in Hubli, Anant Kumar hits at Congress's 'chhole-bhature' fast, says BJP chief and PM Modi are true devotees but Rahul visits mutts only to get votes during elections.

Apr 12, 2018 10:44 am (IST)
Apr 12, 2018 10:40 am (IST)
Apr 12, 2018 10:38 am (IST)

As BJP lawmakers begin their country-wide protest over the recent washout of the second half of the budget session, most of the Karnataka MPs are yet to reach the venue in Dharwad. Anant Kumar, PC Mohan and Sadanand Gowda have just arrived.

Apr 12, 2018 10:33 am (IST)

Congress screening committee will send it's recommendation to Congress Election Committee today. Rhul Gandhi headed CEC will finalise and release the names tomorrow. Around 150 names expected in first list.

Apr 12, 2018 10:31 am (IST)

As the countdown for Karnataka elections begins, race to grab the party ticket has also kicked off. Sources in the Congress said that the party is set to give tickets to CM's son Dr Yatheendra, home minister's daughter Soumya Reddy and Kolar MP K H Muniyappa's daughter. Almost a dozen leaders are said to be seeking tickets for their children.

Apr 12, 2018 10:24 am (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah has begun his campaign in Hubli-Dharwad region. He is scheduled to visit  memorials of Kannada icons like D R Bendre, Kumaravyasa and Sangolli Rayanna. He will also meet farmers and businessmen.
 

Apr 11, 2018 12:57 pm (IST)

The BJP is not considered a strong party in this seat and it is still searching for a suitable candidate who can take on Siddaramaiah. The chief minister’s followers allege that BJP has a secret deal with the Janata Dal (Secular) to defeat Siddaramaiah. The semi-urban seat has 72,000 Vokkaligas and 30,000 Lingayat votes. The Backward Classes, Muslims, SC/STs together have over a lakh votes. Siddaramaiah is confident of getting votes from people of all castes and religions. He told News18 that BJP’s caste politics will not work here as the voters see him as their chief minister, not as a Kuruba or OBC. 

Apr 11, 2018 12:48 pm (IST)

After the delimitation of constituencies, he moved to newly created Varuna for strategic reasons and has won twice from there on a Congress ticket. The current MLA of Chamundeshwari, JD(S)’s GT Deve Gowda, is a strong leader in Mysore district and former PM HD Deve Gowda is working overtime to on a strategy to defeat one-time “shishya” Siddaramaiah. “Siddaramaiah is a megalomaniac. He is arrogant. He is abusing my party. The voters of Chamundeshwari will not like that. He will be defeated this time," he told News18. 

Apr 11, 2018 12:47 pm (IST)

Badami has a large number of Kuruba voters. Siddaramaiah is a Kuruba by caste and they look up to him as their tallest leader. Siddaramaiah has vacated his current seat, Varuna in Mysore district, for his son Dr Yatheendra. Sensing that chief minister and state Congress president are planning to contest from two seats each, the main opposition parties - BJP and JDS - have already stepped up the attack, calling them “cowards”. 

Apr 11, 2018 12:19 pm (IST)

Party insiders say that while Congress president Rahul Gandhi has given the green signal to Siddaramaiah’s dual seat plan, Parameshwara is yet to get his approval. According to sources, Siddaramaiah will contest from Badami in Bagalkote district along with Chamundeshwari. The sitting MLA of Badami, BB Chimmanakatti, is not well and the party has told him that Siddaramaiah may pick his seat. Badami has a large number of Kuruba voters. Siddaramaiah is a Kuruba by caste and they look up to him as their tallest leader. Siddaramaiah has vacated his current seat, Varuna in Mysore district, for his son Dr Yatheendra. 

Apr 11, 2018 12:17 pm (IST)

Sources in the Congress say party president Rahul Gandhi has given a go-ahead to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s plan to contest from two seats in upcoming Assembly elections — Chamundeshwari and Badami. Siddaramaiah was thought to be keeping a safe seat in north Karnataka region as a back-up after being convinced by his well-wishers about the dangers of relying only on the Chamundeshwari seat in view of a “deal” between JD(S) and the BJP there. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Chief (KPCC) Dr G Parameshwara, who had lost the last time by over 30,000 votes, is also likely to contest from two seats — Koratagere in Tumkur district and Pulikeshinagara in Bengaluru. 

Apr 11, 2018 11:06 am (IST)

After BJP national president Amit Shah disowned him in public, Bellary mining mafia chief G Janardhana Reddy is worried about his political future. He is in New Delhi demanding ticket for his younger brother G Somashekhara Reddy from Bellary City. He has also met a state Congress minister Santosh Lad in New Delhi. Siddaramaiah has already clarified that there is no question of taking in the Reddys.

