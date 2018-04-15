Karnataka Election LIVE: Congress Likely to Release Candidates' List Soon, BJP to Reveal Remaining Names

The Congress has finalised the first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls today. State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari while no decision has been taken yet on Badami seat. The party has decided that Siddaramaiah's son Dr. Yatheendra will contest from Varuna. Children of PWD minister H C Mahadevappa, home minister Ramalingareddy and Kolar MP K H Muniyappa will also contest the assembly polls. Sources say, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has agreed to Siddaramaiah's decision to contest from two constituencies.
Continuing their attack on Yogi Adityanath, Karnataka Congress criticised the UP government for growing atrocities on minor girls.
#BJPJungleRaj in Uttar Pradesh continues with more attacks on minor girls. Law & Order has collapsed in UP.— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 15, 2018
Children are not safe in Modi's India with cases registered under POCSO rising by 30% & conviction rate going down by 9%. https://t.co/BxIUoPJu1y
Please take a look at UP CM Adityanaths criminal record. I wonder how many Yogis and Saints have his track record. And BJP leaders are going crazy because they want him to come to Karnataka and insult our CM and our state.— Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) April 14, 2018
Should we still call him a Yogi? https://t.co/QckOWL4772
#UnnaoHorror— Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) April 14, 2018
BJP MLA accused of rape.
Victim can’t get a FIR filed.
They protest.
Victims father arrested & assaulted..dies due to injuries.
UP CM Adityanath doesn’t act.
High Court intervenes & asks for FIR & MLA is arrested.
Is this what a true #Yogi will do?#YogiMustResign
Mr Rao, your love for Muslims must not translate to hatred for Hindu saints.— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 14, 2018
What were you thinking when you said Yogi Adityanath must be beaten with chappals?
Hindu-Vokkaligas of K'taka hold him in high regard. You have insulted the entire community with your heinous comments!
Shobhakka, since when did @myogiadityanath become a saint! Do saints use the language that he does ? Do saints perpetuate violence in name of religion?— IYC Karnataka (@IYCKar) April 14, 2018
Saints are our icons like Basavanna, Shishunala Sharifa, Balagangadarnath Swami and Shivakumara Swami@INCKarnataka @dineshgrao https://t.co/87rJEBd4Y9
UP CM Adityanath has been severely indicted by the High Court. @narendramodi should dismiss the incompetent CM. Using the name of Ram & preaching Dharma is no use if you are actually practising Adharma. Being a Yogi means you should be saintlike. https://t.co/Zhk1p1RzAn— Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) April 14, 2018
UP CM Adityanath has totally failed his people. A victim of rape found no justice, she lost her father due to inhuman treatment by UP Govt & the CM who calls himself Yogi was trying to protect the accused BJP MLA. It’s not #RamRajya but #RavanRajya under #BhogiAdityanath. https://t.co/FH8f3xDyYD— Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) April 14, 2018
During a candle light vigil over Kathua and Unnao rape cases, KPCC working president and senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao called Yogi Adityanath a criminal. He allegedly said that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister should be beaten with slippers for not following Yogic dharma. This led to a Twitter war between Congress and BJP with Yeddyurappa saying that Karnataka will never forgive Gundurao for disrespecting the "revered" Nath sect saint.
Dinesh Gundu Rao's choice of words to address Yogi Adityanath ji has appalled me. Utter disrespect to a CM & a revered Natha family saint. The millions of Natha Panth followers of Karnataka will never forgive this. I sympathise with you and your party’s culture. #apologizetoYogi pic.twitter.com/IifMq7dD7D— B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 14, 2018
Karnataka polls: Congress likely to finalise first list of candidates today
The Congress is likely to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls today, its state-unit president G Parameshwara said.
The Central Election Committee (CEC), presided over by party chief Rahul Gandhi, held first round of discussion in the morning and will deliberate again in the evening and finalise the first list. "The selection process is on. We will meet again in the evening to finalise the candidates. Most probably, we will finalise the first list today," Parameshwara told reporters after the meeting. There is a possibility of releasing candidates for about 136 constituencies out of 224 in the state, the sources said. The CEC is believed to have discussed whether to give tickets to all the 122 sitting Congress MLAs, 7 JD(S) and 2 BJP and other independent leaders who joined the party fold recently, they said. The sources also said that the KPCC chief has sought two tickets -- one from the Koratagere constituency in Tumkur district, the seat which he had lost in 2013, and the other is the Pulakeshinagar constituency in Bengaluru, from where JD(S) MLA joined the Congress recently.
Randeep Surjewala said that PM and BJP must understand that time for "upvaas ka jhumla" is over.
#ShahOfLies plans lunch at 1.30 PM and then claims that he is 'fasting'.— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 12, 2018
BJP did not permit the ‘No-Confidence motions’ to be deliberated or voted in Parliament & is now doing a farcical fast to divert attention from it's own incompetence.#BariOluBJP pic.twitter.com/DyoowG8YbK
While leaders from Badami in Bagalkote district met the Siddaramaiah to "persuade" him to contest from their region, BJP spokesperson Randeep Surjewala mocked PM Modi's day-long fast, calling it a "praayaschit fast (penance fast)". "India has witnessed a farcical fast by fascist BJP. It is enacting an absurd drama of photo op and headline management. Following the guru, party president (Amit Shah) conducted farce of a fast for a merely one hour. He can't stay hungry even for an hour after breakfast. It is what BJP's programme states in their own ads in newspapers," said Surjewala, who is in Bengaluru.
ವರಕವಿ ದ.ರಾ ಬೇಂದ್ರೆ ಭವನ ಹಾಗೂ ಕವಿ ಮನೆಗೆ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು ಸಕ್ಕರೆ ಸವಿದಷ್ಟು ಹಿತವಾಗಿತ್ತು. ನಾಕುತಂತಿಯ ಇಂಗ್ಲಿಷ್ ಅನುವಾದಿತ ಪುಸ್ತಕ ಉಡುಗೊರೆ ಪಡೆದ ನಾನೇ ಧನ್ಯ. ಸಾಧನಕೇರಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಭೇಟಿ ಅವಿಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ. pic.twitter.com/9fr5xf4dyu— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 12, 2018
Visited Sri Siddhrudha Swami Math in Hubli, Karnataka. Siddhrudha Swamiji's teachings of Advaita Vedanta and his work towards social equality is exemplary. pic.twitter.com/uHogKoV8H5— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 12, 2018
On the other hand, 948 arms have been recovered since the model code of conduct was enforced. A total of 1,041 persons were bounded over under preventive sections of CRPC, and 1,868 non-bailable warrants were executed, preventive sections of CRPC booked in 645 cases, 854 Nakas made operational in the last 24 hours. Also, more than 15,000 litres of Indian-made liquor has been seized in last two weeks, of which 3,472 litres of alcohol were recovered in the last 24 hours.
After the enforcement of model code on conduct, the static surveillance teams have seized a total of Rs 8,75,11,130 in cash, of which Rs. 4,58,16,060 was recovered in last 24 hours. Besides, seven kg 303 grams of gold worth Rs 1,70,80,000 has been seized along with silver worth Rs 11,47,200, 54 sarees, 4.5 litres of liquor and vehicles, and other items worth Rs 1,32,32,772. Meanwhile, the flying squads team has recovered a total of Rs.1,15,33,350 in cash.
CM Sir, come on! Congress speaking of protecting Constitution is akin to Osama Bin Laden speaking for world peace!— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 12, 2018
You may keep chanting about need to protect Constitution, but people won't forget the history of utter disregard shown to constitutional values by Congress. https://t.co/w8eY6E4zUF
The issues before the #KarnatakaElection2018 are Constitutional democracy & its survival, development with social justice & fulfilling the aspirations of our youth.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 12, 2018
We will defeat Anant Kumar Hegde & his likes who have declared that BJP is in power to change the #Constitution .
As the countdown for Karnataka elections begins, race to grab the party ticket has also kicked off. Sources in the Congress said that the party is set to give tickets to CM's son Dr Yatheendra, home minister's daughter Soumya Reddy and Kolar MP K H Muniyappa's daughter. Almost a dozen leaders are said to be seeking tickets for their children.
The BJP is not considered a strong party in this seat and it is still searching for a suitable candidate who can take on Siddaramaiah. The chief minister’s followers allege that BJP has a secret deal with the Janata Dal (Secular) to defeat Siddaramaiah. The semi-urban seat has 72,000 Vokkaligas and 30,000 Lingayat votes. The Backward Classes, Muslims, SC/STs together have over a lakh votes. Siddaramaiah is confident of getting votes from people of all castes and religions. He told News18 that BJP’s caste politics will not work here as the voters see him as their chief minister, not as a Kuruba or OBC.
After the delimitation of constituencies, he moved to newly created Varuna for strategic reasons and has won twice from there on a Congress ticket. The current MLA of Chamundeshwari, JD(S)’s GT Deve Gowda, is a strong leader in Mysore district and former PM HD Deve Gowda is working overtime to on a strategy to defeat one-time “shishya” Siddaramaiah. “Siddaramaiah is a megalomaniac. He is arrogant. He is abusing my party. The voters of Chamundeshwari will not like that. He will be defeated this time," he told News18.
Badami has a large number of Kuruba voters. Siddaramaiah is a Kuruba by caste and they look up to him as their tallest leader. Siddaramaiah has vacated his current seat, Varuna in Mysore district, for his son Dr Yatheendra. Sensing that chief minister and state Congress president are planning to contest from two seats each, the main opposition parties - BJP and JDS - have already stepped up the attack, calling them “cowards”.
Party insiders say that while Congress president Rahul Gandhi has given the green signal to Siddaramaiah’s dual seat plan, Parameshwara is yet to get his approval. According to sources, Siddaramaiah will contest from Badami in Bagalkote district along with Chamundeshwari. The sitting MLA of Badami, BB Chimmanakatti, is not well and the party has told him that Siddaramaiah may pick his seat. Badami has a large number of Kuruba voters. Siddaramaiah is a Kuruba by caste and they look up to him as their tallest leader. Siddaramaiah has vacated his current seat, Varuna in Mysore district, for his son Dr Yatheendra.
Sources in the Congress say party president Rahul Gandhi has given a go-ahead to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s plan to contest from two seats in upcoming Assembly elections — Chamundeshwari and Badami. Siddaramaiah was thought to be keeping a safe seat in north Karnataka region as a back-up after being convinced by his well-wishers about the dangers of relying only on the Chamundeshwari seat in view of a “deal” between JD(S) and the BJP there. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Chief (KPCC) Dr G Parameshwara, who had lost the last time by over 30,000 votes, is also likely to contest from two seats — Koratagere in Tumkur district and Pulikeshinagara in Bengaluru.
After BJP national president Amit Shah disowned him in public, Bellary mining mafia chief G Janardhana Reddy is worried about his political future. He is in New Delhi demanding ticket for his younger brother G Somashekhara Reddy from Bellary City. He has also met a state Congress minister Santosh Lad in New Delhi. Siddaramaiah has already clarified that there is no question of taking in the Reddys.
