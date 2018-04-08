GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka Election LIVE: Yeddyurappa Talks Tickets With Amit Shah, First List Expected Soon

News18.com | April 8, 2018, 1:23 PM IST
Event Highlights

Karnataka BJP president and CM hopeful BS Yeddyurappa is in Delhi to discuss ticket allocation with party president Amit Shah. Earlier in the day, BSY tweeted 'pertinent questions' that Congress president Rahul Gandhi needs to ask CM Siddaramaiah about Bengaluru. On Saturday, Rahul along with Siddaramaiah, party's state unit president G Parameshwara and other leaders met Sri Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt head Sri Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji. Meanwhile, Mate Mahadevi, the first female Lingayat seer, has called for the community to back Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Slamming Amit Shah, she accused the BJP chief of “lying and misleading people” and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce separate religion status by April 18, Basava Jayanti.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Apr 8, 2018 1:23 pm (IST)

Sources are telling News18 that the Bellary Reddy brothers will get tickets from the BJP. Somashekara Reddy will get the ticket from Bellary city and Sriramulu from Bellary Rural.

Apr 8, 2018 1:20 pm (IST)

Karnataka BJP president and CM hopeful BS Yeddyurappa is in Delhi to discuss ticket allocation with party president Amit Shah. It is expected that the first list will be announced later today.

Apr 8, 2018 12:59 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi interacting with Pourakarmikas (Safai Karamcharis):

Apr 8, 2018 11:47 am (IST)

Karnataka BJP president and CM hopeful BS Yeddyurappa has tweeted 'pertinent questions' that Congress president Rahul Gandhi needs to ask CM Siddaramaiah about Bengaluru. "Dear Rahul Gandhi, it is time you ask some pertinent questions to CM Siddaramaiah about Bengaluru. Improving the city's infrastructure has been the state govt's least priority. Can you ask why?":

Apr 7, 2018 10:29 pm (IST)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken to Twitter to dispel rumours that he was asked by state intelligence agency to survey his constituency of Chamundeshwari. the rumours began after BJP supporters shared a document on Twitter purportedly from the state intelligence bureau which told Siddaramaiah to not contest from Chamundeshwari as he would lose because the JD(S) had managed to mobilise the Vokkalinga community in their favour. Siddaramaiah has called the doucument fake.

Apr 7, 2018 10:08 pm (IST)
Apr 7, 2018 8:18 pm (IST)
Apr 7, 2018 7:13 pm (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, party's state unit president G Parameshwara and other leaders are scheduled to meet Sri Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt head Sri Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji at 8PM today. This is a prominent Vokkaliga Mutt, a religious place of importance for the Gowdas. Gowdas are one of the dominant communities in Karnataka. With this, Gandhi will have visited the mutts of all sects in the state.

Apr 7, 2018 6:09 pm (IST)

BJP members at the EC office with their complaint against Jignesh Mevani.

Apr 7, 2018 5:57 pm (IST)

A Screenshot of the complaint filed by the BJP to the EC.

Apr 7, 2018 5:46 pm (IST)

The BJP has filed a complain with the Election Commission against Jignesh Mewani, This comes after the party  demanded Jignesh Mewani be barred from entering Karnataka till voting day on May 12. MLA and BJP state general secretary CT Ravi said Mewani wants to disrupt public life by instigating people against the party. 

Apr 7, 2018 5:25 pm (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will start his day on Sunday with a meeting with Paura Karmika (sanitary workers) early in the day at 9:30 am.

Between 11-00 am and 12 noon, there is an interaction with the business community at Gyanajyothi auditorium.

Between 12:30pm and 1:30pm, a meeting with women influencers at the Radisson Blue Hotel.

1:30pm to 4:30pm is reserved.

Between 5:00pm and 7:00pm there’s a public meeting at the Palace Ground.

From 7:30pm to 8:30pm Rahul Gandhi will attend a meeting with state senior leaders.

Finally start for New Delhi from Bangalore Airport at 9pm.

Apr 7, 2018 4:12 pm (IST)

JD(S) leader and son of Deve Gowda, HD Revanna praises BJP’s CM face, BS Yeddyurappa and attacks Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Says Gandhi has no moral right to call BSY corrupt and that Yeddyurappa is a good person. Revanna adds that JD(S) is not BJP's B team like Gandhi had alleged once. JD(S) workers meanwhile protest outside Deve Gowda's house demanding ticket for his grandson Prajwal Revanna.

Apr 7, 2018 2:55 pm (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has visited the Hyder Vali Dargah in Kolar district. Syed Shah Baba Hyder Auliya Hussaini Suharwardi was a 12th-century Sufi saint of Suharwardi order. He was the disciple of Tabr-e-Aalam Baadshah Nathar Vali, of Tirchy:

Apr 7, 2018 2:44 pm (IST)

The FIR against Mewani was registered on charges of 'inciting people to foment disturbance' when Modi addresses a public rally in the city, ahead of the May 12 assembly polls. "You ask him what happened to the promise of two crore jobs every year. If he fails to give an answer, then tell him to go sleep in Himalaya or ring the Rama Temple bells," he had said.

Apr 7, 2018 2:43 pm (IST)

The case was filed based on a complaint from a designated 'flying squad officer' on election duty of Chitradurga Assembly Constituency, T Jayanth. In his complaint, Jayanth alleged that Mewani had made the remarks against Modi, while addressing a gathering at an event in Chitradurga last evening. Cases were registered under IPC sections 153, 188 117 and 34, police said on Friday. "The role of youth is important today. When Modi Ji arrives at Bengaluru on April 15 to address a public gathering you mingle with the crowd, throw the chairs in the air and disturb his meeting," Mewani was allegedly quoted as saying.

Apr 7, 2018 2:42 pm (IST)

A case has been registered against Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani for allegedly making provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Chitradurga, about 200 kms from Bengaluru, police said.

Apr 7, 2018 2:39 pm (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is at Kurudumale Ganapati temple in Kolar district:

Apr 7, 2018 1:43 pm (IST)

"PM Modi should gift us a separate religion status for Lingayats on April 18 i.e. Basava Jayanti," says Mate Mahadevi.

Apr 7, 2018 1:39 pm (IST)

"We support the political parties that recognise us a minority and different religion. We support all those who support our cause. Congress and Siddaramaiah should be supported now, there is no doubt. Seers have a responsibility now. They have given us a big gift. RSS has misguided the people that we take money from anti-social elements. They say we are breaking India and Hinduism. We are still part of Hinduism but our religion is Lingayat. We are asking for freedom. We are not anti-Hindu. Lingayats are peaceful and spiritual people, the RSS wants Hindus to fight us. We condemn that," says Mate Mahadevi.

Apr 7, 2018 1:29 pm (IST)

"We told CM Siddaramaiah that Veerashaiva and Lingayats are different. We are parallel and can never be one. The CM promised us that an expert committee will look into it and when it did, the committee gave the most authentic report. We request the CM to bring the expert committee report into practice and then recommend it to the Centre. Amit Shah said the government has not gotten the recommendation file yet. We have evidence that the Union government has received it. The Minority Affairs Minister said that he has received it. Shah is lying an misleading the people," said Mate Mahadevi.

Apr 7, 2018 1:23 pm (IST)

At the same forum, Mate Mahadevi, the first female Lingayat seer said, "Jain, Buddhists and Sikh have got separate religion status but we, a 900-year-old community, haven't. It is due to Siddaramaiah that we are getting recognition. I do not have words to express our feelings. People are saying that the CM is using Lingayats for elections but demand from our side came 10 months, back then there was no election."

Apr 7, 2018 1:19 pm (IST)

The Sulapalla Mutt seer during a meeting of Lingayat Mutt seers in Bengaluru said, "Amit Shah should consider the state government's Lingayat proposal. Siddaramaiah had the courage to recommend it. No one else before had the courage and I appreciate it."

Apr 7, 2018 1:05 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | From 'Lazy' to 'Endless Energy': Rahul Gandhi's Transformation in Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi has already travelled through 25 districts in the state and will be touring three more districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Apr 7, 2018 11:46 am (IST)

Karnataka Congress has hit out at Amit Shah against the BJP President's 'floods' remark and said, "#ShahOfLies has turned 'Satya Harishchandra' yet again by calling PM Modi a Natural Disaster. Modi's policies have indeed wrecked havoc on the country. Amit Shah's culture of abuse is self-evident. He is a master at lowering political discourse":

Apr 7, 2018 11:10 am (IST)

Karnataka BJP, ahead of the opening ceremony of IPL 2018 later today, has tweeted its support for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. "As our team RCB begins its quest for glory in #IPL18, we know one thing for sure, Ee Sala Cup Namde. Get 'em all Virat Kohli and team! We are cheering for you!":

Apr 7, 2018 10:54 am (IST)

Addressing a rally at the BJP’s foundation day in Mumbai, Shah had said, “I have heard that whenever floods happen, all the animals come together. Similarly, all these animals like snake, dogs, snakes and mongoose are coming together to fight the Modi flood.” Attacking Shah over his remark, Siddaramaiah on Saturday tweeted that it's BJP chief's voice of desperation.

Apr 6, 2018 7:53 pm (IST)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today asserted that he will be contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, amidst reports that it will not be easy battle for him in the May 12 assembly polls. There were also reports about Siddaramaiah looking for more than one constituency for contesting following demands from Congress workers in northern districts. "How many times you are asking this question, how many times I should clarify... should I keep responding to statements made by someone. I'm contesting from Chamundeshwari...what more is required? What clarification is required?" he told reporters in Mysuru. Siddaramaiah has already declared that he will be contesting from Chamundeshwari that gave him "political birth". However, reports suggest that a section of local party leaders have warned Siddaramaiah that the contest would not beeasy for him in Chamundeshwari.

Apr 6, 2018 6:40 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Claiming it has Proof Yeddyurappa Received Kickbacks, Congress Dares BJP to File Corruption Case

The Income Tax Assessment Order, passed in March 2016, has concluded after its investigations that Yeddyurappa has not declared more than Rs 4 crore.

Apr 6, 2018 5:54 pm (IST)

Former TV journalist and MP Tejaswini is likely to take on HD Kumaraswamy in Ramanagara on a BJP ticket. She had defeated his father and former Prime Minister, H D Deve Gowda, from Kanakapura Lok Sabha seat in 2004 on a Congress ticket.

