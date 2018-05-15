English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka Election Result: Bahujan Samaj Party Opens Account With 1 Win, Pips Congress Rival
N Mahesh won the Kollegal seat by polling 31,326 votes or 40.26% of the total votes in the constituency.
Representative image
New Delhi: The Bahujan Samaj Party opened its account with a win in Karnataka after its state president N Mahesh won the Kollegal seat by polling 31,326 votes or 40.26% of the total votes in the constituency. His nearest rival AR Krishna Murthy of the Congress polled 24,764 votes or 32.07% of the total votes. The BSP had contested this election in alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular).
Kollegal (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chamarajnagar district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency.
There are a total of 2,09,122 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,04,023 are male, 1,05,053 female and 13 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.96 and the approximate literacy rate is 65%
The Congress won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 10,193 votes (6.96%) securing 32.36% of the total votes polled. In 2013, the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 76.47%.
The Congress won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,798 votes (9.06%) registering 28.72% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.92%.
Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
