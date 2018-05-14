English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka Election Result: Congress Rushes Senior Leaders to Bengaluru After Bitter Lessons in Meghalaya and Goa
Sources in the Congress indicate the party will not waste time in seeking an appointment with governor this time around to stake claim for forming the government in the state.
File photo of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Bengaluru: Top Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot, have rushed to Bengaluru on the eve of counting of votes in the Karnataka election.
The party is taking no chances after learning a bitter lesson in Meghalaya and Goa elections, where Congress could not cobble together numbers despite emerging as the single largest party.
The leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad has been in-charge of Karnataka in the past and is said to enjoy good relations with former PM and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda.
With most pre-polls surveys predicting a hung house, JD(S) is being seen as the kingmaker if Tuesday counting throws up a hung house.
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is returning to Bengaluru on the eve of the counting after a short trip to Singapore.
The former CM's surprise visit has triggered speculations in the state politics over pre-poll negotiations between JD(S) and other key contenders.
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is currently holding the important portfolio as General Secretary in-charge of Congress organisation. He also over-saw party campaign in Gujarat last year where Congress was able to improve its tally in the state assembly.
Sources in the Congress indicate the party will not waste time in seeking an appointment with governor this time around to stake claim for forming the government in the state.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
-
-
-
-
