Karnataka Election Result Live Updates: Early Trends in; JD(S) May Emerge King With Congress Playing the Kingmaker

After first round of counting for Karnataka Assembly election result 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be in the pole position, but not a clear winner. The Congress is right behind it with JD(S) leading in 30 seats. In such a scenario, it is likely that Congress may turn out to be the kingmaker with a JD(S) in tow. The Congress says “all options are open”.BJP CM Candidate BS Yeddyurappa leading from Shikaripura seat by 3420 votes over Congress's GB Malatesh.Incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress was leading in Badami but trailing in Chamundeshwari as votes were counted on Tuesday.BJP is leading on 58 seats, Congress on 27 seats while JD(S) on 24.Swapan Dasgupta did not rule out a JD(S) Congress alliance with Deve Gowda Asking for CM post.Congress in-charge of Karnataka Ashok Gehlot says though these are initial trends, the party is hopeful of forming a government in the state. On the talk of alliance with JD(S), he said "yes, all options are open".HD Kumaraswamy is leading over the Congress candidate by 1552 votes in Ramanagara.Six exit polls have predicted the BJP to become the single largest party while five have given the lead to the Congress in the exit polls.Any party or alliance will need the support of 112 MLAs to form the new government.Both the BJP and the Congress ran a high-decibel campaign in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the saffron charge with 21 rallies while Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led their bid to ensure that it defies anti-incumbency to retain power.The BJP has declared BS Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate.