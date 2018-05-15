English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka Election Result: When CM Siddaramaiah Praised PM Narendra Modi
During an election campaign, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had claimed that every vote cast for PM Narendra Modi in the Karnataka assembly polls is like casting it for him.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail)
New Delhi: Committing a gaffe, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during the election campaign, claimed that every vote cast for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the May 12 Karnataka election is like casting it for him.
This happened as Siddaramaiah in a faux pas twice referred to Congress MLA Narendra Swamy as Narendra Modi, while campaigning at Malavalli in Mandya district.
"If road work has happened, concrete roads, drainage, drinking water facilities are there, if houses have been constructed, it is all because of Narendra Modi and our government," Siddaramaiah said.
Following the intervention of those standing next to him, the Chief Minister corrected himself and said "sorry Narendra Swamy" as the crowd cheered.
"Narendra is important. Here he is Swamy, Modi is there for Gujarat. Narendra Modi is false, Narendra Swamy is true," he further said, laughing it off.
Continuing with his speech, while campaigning for Narendra Swamy, Siddaramaiah once again committed the mistake by referring to him as Narendra Modi for the second time.
"Everyone should understand that ever single vote cast for Narendra Modi, is like casting for me...." he said and corrected himself after the intervention of those standing next to him, including Swamy. This gaffe by the Chief Minister has come amid a war of words between him and Modi while campaigning.
