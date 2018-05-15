English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka Election Result: When PM Narendra Modi Mocked Rahul Gandhi's PM Pitch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's self-declaration as 'Prime Minister candidate' and said his ambition is nothing but 'arrogance'.
(Cartoon by Mir Suhail)
New Delhi: The Karnataka elections might be state level, but Congress and BJP have truly made it a pitch for 2019. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that he was ready to become the Prime Minister if his party won a majority in 2019. PM Narendra Modi, however, was quick to call out his ‘arrogance’. Modi mocked Gandhi’s readiness and said his ambition is nothing but “arrogance”.
“He said ‘I am going to be PM!’ He came like those bullies, barging his way ahead when there are others who have many years of experience. How can someone just declare himself as the PM? This is simply nothing but arrogance,” said Modi during a campaign rally in Bengarpet in Karnataka. Modi's attack came a day after Gandhi said he was ready to occupy the PM's post if his party emerged as the "biggest" party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Soon after Gandhi’s remark, the BJP took potshots, saying the Congress president, who is harbouring "lofty dreams" despite his party's losing spree, should first try to win state elections. "There are leaders waiting for 40 years... he came all of a sudden and placed his bucket, and said I will become the Prime Minister," Modi said during the final lap of his campaign blitz. The Prime Minister asked the gathering whether it was not a reflection of the Congress president's "arrogance".
He also wanted to know whether it did not show the state of internal democracy in the Congress party. Speaking about attempts to forge an anti-BJP front, the PM said, “To remove Modi, there are big meetings being held. How will the big leaders who attend these meetings react to this sudden announcement by one 'Naamdaar' that he is going to be PM.”
Earlier, during the campaign, Modi had likened Rahul to a "naamdaar (one with a big name)". "Rahul-ji, you are naamdaar (one with a big name), we are kaamdaar (focused on work),” Modi had said earlier.
Edited by: Huma Tabassum
