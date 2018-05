Karnataka Election Results 2018 Live Streaming: Latest News on Karnataka Election

The Karnataka Election Results 2018 are declaring today. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 will begin at 8 am today. Voting for 222 seats of Karnataka assembly took place on Saturday, May 12. According to pollsters, it's a neck and neck race between the Karnataka's ruling Congress and the challenger Bharatiya Janata Party. A few exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular) as a possible kingmaker in Karnataka.As the Karnataka Election 2018 counting will begin at polling stations across the state of Karnataka, live streaming of the Karnataka election result 2018 can be watched on CNN-News18.CNN-News18 is covering the Karnataka assembly election 2018. You can watch the live coverage on CNN-News18The live coverage for Karnataka election result 2018 will start at 7 am on CNN-News18's Live TV hereThe counting of votes for Karnataka election results 2018 will start at 8 am.You can watch it via Live Streaming on our Live TV which will give you the minute to minute updates on the Karnataka Election Results 2018resultsYou will get the latest updates on the Karnataka Election Results 2018 on our Live Streaming and Our Live Blog Watch Live coverage on CNBC-TV18 and moneycontrol.com