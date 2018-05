With a victory in Karnataka almost certain now, the BJP now rules 22 states in the country India. The election results in the southern state will now have national repercussions and one leader who has recognised this is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Soon after the results, she tweeted that the result would have been very different had the Congress partnered up with former PM HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).“Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different,” she said on Tuesday, soon after the results became clear.The Karnataka Assembly election result could lend a major boost to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s attempts to forge a national anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. In March, she had camped in Delhi for three days and met several opposition leaders from the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.