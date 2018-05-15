English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka Election Results Could Have Been Different, If Only Congress Tied-up With JD(S): Mamata Banerjee
Soon after the results, she tweeted that the result would have been very different had the Congress partnered up with former PM HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).
CM Mamata Banerjee during the News18 Bangla interview on Tuesday. (Image: News18)
New Delhi: With a victory in Karnataka almost certain now, the BJP now rules 22 states in the country India. The election results in the southern state will now have national repercussions and one leader who has recognised this is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Soon after the results, she tweeted that the result would have been very different had the Congress partnered up with former PM HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).
“Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different,” she said on Tuesday, soon after the results became clear.
The Karnataka Assembly election result could lend a major boost to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s attempts to forge a national anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. In March, she had camped in Delhi for three days and met several opposition leaders from the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.
Also Watch
“Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different,” she said on Tuesday, soon after the results became clear.
The Karnataka Assembly election result could lend a major boost to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s attempts to forge a national anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. In March, she had camped in Delhi for three days and met several opposition leaders from the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Race 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Is The 'Sikandar' of This Action Packed Family Feud
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- One Day to OnePlus 6 Launch: Images, Price, Specifications And All You Need to Know
- Oppo Realme 1 First Impressions Review: A Real Deal at Rs 8,990
- Virat Kohli Scales Mount 500 for Record Fifth Time in IPL