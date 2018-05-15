Karnataka Election Results: It's Not Over Yet? Kerala CM's Comment Sparks Speculation

The votes for Karnataka Assembly Elections are still being counted, but it is quite clear that the BJP has outstripped both the Congress and the JD (S) in terms of seat share. However, a comment from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sparked speculation that the state of Karnataka may still slip out of the BJP’s hands.“JD(S) and Congress can come together and form a government. But we need to wait a while to see the final result," said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. In terms of leads, the BJP yet to touch the halfway mark. At 105 leads at 2 pm, the BJP appears to be 8 short of the required number to form government. The Congress at 2 pm had 78 seats and the JD (S) had 37. If these leads persist, the Congress and JD (S) together will have a total of 115 MLAs, which is 3 seats more than the half way mark of 112.The declared results at 2 pm, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), showed the BJP with 37 seats, Congress with 7 and JD (S) with 3. Wary of a repeat of Goa and Manipur, where the Congress had failed to form the government despite being the single largest party, Congress had flown senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to Karnataka to negotiate any tough situations. With the Karnataka election heading to a nail-biting finish, it seems Congress’s old warhorses may just come in handy.