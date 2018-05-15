GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Karnataka Election Results Live: Despite Lower Vote Share, Team Modi Outsmarts Team Rahul Gandhi

Even after putting a brilliant show in the Karnataka elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hasn’t yet managed to beat the vote share of the Congress.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 3:55 PM IST
BJP president Amit Shah during a campaign rally in Karnataka.
New Delhi: Even after putting a brilliant show in the Karnataka elections, the BJP hasn’t yet managed to beat the vote share of the Congress. This also shows the strategic strength is the BJP poll machinery which manages to get more seats even with a lower vote share.

As per the data released by the Election Commission of India, Congress party is still leading with the vote share in Karnataka with 37.9 percent of the votes to its name. At the time of filing this report, the BJP, on the other hand, had got 36.2 percent of the votes.

The vote share of the BJP will eventually increase as more votes will be counted, but what is interesting to note is that the BJP has never managed to get a higher vote share than the Congress in Karnataka.

In 2008 elections, when the party put up its best show with 110 seats to its name and formed the government, BJP was till behind Congress in terms of vote share.

In that election, BJP had managed to get 33.86 percent of the vote share, while as its main competitor Congress had managed to get 35.13 percent of the vote share, irrespective of getting 30 seats lesser than the saffron party.

In 2013, BJP had won 40 seats in the state and had managed to get 19.9 percent of the vote share in comparison to the Congress’ 36.6 percent.



| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
