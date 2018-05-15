With BJP at 104 Seats, Congress Reaches Out to JD(S) for Govt Formation; Top 10 Developments

The BJP is set to storm the southern barrier as well with the party emerging as the single-largest one in Karnataka Assembly election result 2018. As per the latest trends, the Janata Dal (Secular) has emerged as the kingmaker, as predicted by exit polls. Going with the BJP would mean tapping into the Modi wave in 2019 elections, while an alliance with the Congress puts the Deve Gowda-led party in a position to bargain. Interestingly, the Congress has the highest vote share so far at 38%, while the BJP is at 36.7%.Here are top 10 developments:1) The Congress leadership has instructed Ghulam Nabi Azad and KC Venugopal to speak to JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda. The Congress is exploring possibilities of forming a government in Karnataka.2) The votes for Karnataka Assembly Elections are still being counted, but it is quite clear that the BJP has outstripped both the Congress and the JD (S) in terms of seat share. However, a comment from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sparked speculation that the state of Karnataka may still slip out of the BJP’s hands. “JD(S) and Congress can come together and form a government. But we need to wait a while to see the final result," said Vijayan.3) Even after putting a brilliant show in the Karnataka elections, the BJP hasn’t yet managed to beat the vote share of the Congress. This also shows the strategic strength is the BJP poll machinery which manages to get more seats even with a lower vote share.4) BJP workers have already begun victory celebrations, with supporters waving the party flag and raising triumphant slogans at BJP offices in Bengaluru. The BJP is presently at 103 and the majority mark is 112.5) “If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different,” tweeted Mamata Banerjee, soon after results became clear.6) The Karnataka Assembly election result could lend a major boost to the Mamata Banerjee’s attempts to forge a national anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. In March, she had camped in Delhi for three days and met several opposition leaders from the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.7) With BJP just a few seats away from winning Karnataka again, the Congress will have a lot to think about. It will also prove to a huge blow to Rahul Gandhi’s assertion that BJP’s losing streak will begin right here from Karnataka.8) BJP Parliamentary Board to meet at 6 pm at party headquarters in Delhi today.9) As expected the Lingayats backed the BJP fully because of their caste leader Yeddyurappa and the Vokkaligas supported the JDS in large numbers. The BJP getting Reddy brothers on board also seems to have worked in favour of the saffron party.10) The Karnataka election results will now set the tone for more battles later this year in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the national election in 2019.